Random thoughts after a devastating loss in the SEC Championship

Well that was frustrating as hell. Texas dominated for a lot of that game but couldn’t make the breakthrough play to put some distance between themselves and Georgia and it eventually caught up with the Longhorns. It feels like there were SO MANY chances for Texas to blow that game open. That one’s going to sting for a while.Other random thoughts on the game …Terrible decision to start to bring that opening kick out of the end zone.What a huge play by Vernon Broughton on third and short on Georgia’s first drive. That play where he leaped over the line to stop Beck’s QB sneak may have saved some points for Texas because Georgia didn’t need to go much further to get into field goal range.That would have been a tough catch by Golden in the end zone on UT’s second drive but that’s a play that he needs to make. That ball was perfectly placed and the touchdown was there for the taking. Those are championship-level plays that need to be made.127 gained on Texas’ first two drives but only three points to show for it.Who the hell threw that pass interference flag on Manny Muhammad? Whoever it was, it was ridiculously late. Texas fans should have thrown bottles on the field after that play to see if they could get it reversed. Kidding … mostly.That roughing the passer penalty was another bullshit call. Terrible.Quinn Ewers was absolutely dealing in the first quarter. He threw for 149 yards in the first quarter alone.Texas 170 yards of offense in the first quarter. Georgia 9 yards of offense in the first quarter.Holy hell that direct snap to Arch on that fourth-down play. In all my years watching football I’ve never seen that.Texas 193 yards to 9 for Georgia but Texas only led 6-0. Complete domination by the Longhorns early on but the score didn’t reflect it.Hell of a catch by Silas Bolden to hang onto that ball when he got drilled in the middle of the field. That was a big-boy play from the smallest guy on the field.234 to 53 yards and Texas was only up 6-3. That’s on me … I told everyone sitting around me at TCH Social that yardage stat but said Texas was up 9-3 before Auburn kicked. Of course, he hit the first one but missed on the re-kick after the penalty.I’m going to keep repeating this stat … 260 yards to 57 and it’s only 6-3 Texas.That interception return by Mukuba, even thought it was called back, took 9 seconds off the clock on his return. He caught the ball with 17 seconds and went out of bounds with 8 seconds left. That was a big play even though the INT didn’t stand.What a wild end to the first half.Sassy Sark at halftime. Love it.First half stats of note … Texas 8 penalties for 80 yards. Georgia 2 penalties for 19 yards; Texas 260 yards of offense, Georgia 54 yards of offense; Quinn Ewers 16-25 for 228 yards and 1 interception; Matthew Golden 5 receptions for 112 yards; Georgia 8 rushes for -2 yards; Georgia 8 tackles for loss; Time of possession Texas 20:02 Georgia 9:58; Texas 6.2 yards per play, Georgia 2.6 yards per play;I actually feel bad for Carson Beck if that injury is significant. Terrible way to possibly finish a fantastic career.Backup quarterback comes in and drives Georgia down the field pretty easily. That was a well-executed drive and some good playcalling by Georgia to mix things up with the ground game, QB run and pretty easy throws. After Georgia had 54 yards of offense in the first half, they went for 75 yards on that first drive.You’d think Michael Kern would kind of luck into one bomb of a punt at some point, especially indoors. His first two punts both went 39 yards.Bert Auburn. Come on man. Waste of the Simmons sack and big punt return by Bolden.That was one hell of a hustle play by Colin Simmons to run down Etienne on that long run in the third quarter. If he gives up on that play even a little, it’s a touchdown. Instead he busted his butt, got downfield and made the play which helped hold Georgia to a field goal.Is there a coach in football that complains more than Kirby Smart? Holy hell is that guy annoying.Texas 16 yards of offense in the third quarter. This offense has way too many of those types of quarters, usually in the second half.What a great call by Ewers on the RPO for that touchdown to DeAndre Moore in the fourth quarter. He made the right read and then threw a dart to hit Moore in stride. Then Moore did the rest, making a defender miss and racing to the end zone. Everything about that play was perfectly executed.Texas should have been better prepared for that fake punt with Georgia having their back-up punter in the game. Gutsy call by Georgia but Texas should have been ready for some form of trickery there.Absolutely brutal drive after Georgia kicked the field goal to go up by three. Run for a loss of yards, sack and then interception. Ewers was playing with fire with those longer throws on the boundary all game. He’d had success, but that one was a killer.A holding penalty on Georgia? Say it ain’t so.What was Georgia doing throwing the ball on that third and long call? Dumb. They should have done something safe like a screen, run or QB draw to make Texas burn a time out.A little redemption by Bert Auburn there towards the end of regulation. That was a no-doubter as soon as he hit the ball.Big no call on Mukuba in overtime, who would have had to sit out the first half of the first playoff game.How the hell did Texas allow that TD run when you KNEW Georgia would be running it when Beck came into the game.Tough loss after Texas battled back. Not a fan of some of the play calling on that last drive of regulation and in overtime, but that was a valiant effort by Texas down the stretch.