Random thoughts after Texas makes easy work of UL Monroe

Suchomel
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Aug 10, 2001
-
- 103,097
-
- 359,760
-
- 1,000,000
-
- 51
- This game went about the way I thought it would … UL Monroe never had a chance to make this game competitive and Texas pounced on them early and then pretty much put it on cruise control. It certainly wasn’t the most exciting game or one I’ll spend much time thinking about beyond tonight, but it was a good workmanlike win for Texas and there didn’t appear to be any significant injuries from what I could tell. On to Mississippi State.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.