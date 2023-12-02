Random thoughts after Texas makes it look easy in winning the Big 12 Championship

Well, this game was just what the doctor ordered (aside from some bumps and bruises). Texas dominated this game from the opening minute and made a huge impression in a contest where the Longhorns where really the only game in town. As the only game with any meaning going off at 11 a.m., the entire country was watching and Texas put up its best performance of the year. If this outcome doesn’t catch the eye of the CFP selection committee, than there’s no hope. Just an incredible performance by the Texas team and by Steve Sarkisian as a playcaller in securing the Big 12 Championship before the Longhorns head out the door.Now we’re all scoreboard watchers. If Florida State, Texas is almost assuredly in after this performance (and last week’s as well). If Alabama beats Georgia and Florida State wins, the Longhorns should still have a strong case for getting that fourth spot (all this is assuming Michigan beats Iowa). I said earlier this week that Texas needed some style points in case it comes down to a one-loss UT team against a one-loss Georgia or Bama team for that final spot. Mission accomplished for the Longhorns.Have yourself a day, Quinn Ewers. That young man seems to have his best days on the biggest of stages, which should bode well for Texas if the Longhorns do make the CFP. Ewers finished with 452 yards and 4 touchdowns on the day (both Big 12 Championship records) despite Texas taking its foot off the gas in the second half.Other thoughts on the game …Nice start for the Texas defense with a three-and-out. Might have gotten away with some extra contact … oops.Malik Muhammad getting the start in place of Ryan Watts and in press coverage from the opening snap.Man, that first drive was too easy. Beautiful play calls by Sark and everything worked to perfection, including a wide-open touchdown to Adonai Mitchell.Is it too early to call time of death for Oklahoma State at 11:21 a.m.? This one already feels like we’re going to get the good version of Texas and Oklahoma State is completely overmatched.When Ewers threw that pass to Worthy on UT’s second drive, I thought “uh oh, that defender might get his hands on that one.” Instead it was a 54-yard catch and run by Worthy to set UT up in scoring position yet again.A couple plays later, it’s another perfect call by Sark with a flea-flicker for a touchdown to JT Sanders. I was of the belief that Texas needed style points in this win to make a case for the CFP and the Longhorns were definitely doing that early.Aaand, as soon as I typed that above, Texas lets Oklahoma State march 75 yards down the field 75 for a touchdown. That made it a one-score game but it still feels like Texas is in control.Texas responds with yet ANOTHER beautiful drive to push the lead back to 14, on a touchdown to …T’Vondre Sweat!!!!! How good did that feel for the big fella and for Sark? It felt like Sark was just effing with Oklahoma State at that point. Everything he was calling was working to perfection.Quinn Ewers in the first quarter … 11 for 11, 167 yards, 3 TDs and a 317.5 passer rating. That’ll work.What a beautiful diving interception by Kitan Crawford on the first play of the second quarter. The way Crawford got up, with very little celebration, I thought maybe it wasn’t a clean catch. For some reason, the officials didn’t take a second look which was good for Texas.The only thing slowing down the Texas offense was the turf monster … Adonai Mitchell goes for 62 yards and probably should have had a touchdown but he fell down untouched. No matter, two plays later it was CJ Baxter taking it in on a 10-yard run.Ollie Gordon seems like a big baby. He brought some bad karma on himself with his pre-game antics.Everything was going damn near perfectly for Texas until Christian Jones wipes out a big gain with a holding penalty and then Quinn Ewers throws a bad interception, hitting Nickolas Martin right in the numbers.The screen game was working as well as I’ve ever seen it for Texas. Great decision to utilize those calls by Sark against an aggressive linebacking group of Oklahoma State.I said it last week, but it’s worth repeating … Xavier Worthy runs MUCH more physical than his size would make you think he would. That dude has no problem lowing his shoulder and initiating contact with defenders.Some first-half stats of interest … Quinn Ewers 23-31, 354 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 206.2 QBR; JT Sanders 4 catches, 68 yards, 1 TD; Ollie Gordon, 10 carries, 28 yards; Texas 19 first downs; Texas 5-8 on third downs, 1-1 on fourth downs; Texas 9 yards per play; Anthony Hill 6 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble.Texas didn’t seem to come out of the locker room after halftime with the same energy it started the game with. It shouldn’t matter because this game was pretty much over at that point, but I would have liked to have seen Sark come out a bit more aggressively on that opening drive of the third quarter.Mike Gundy is a really good coach but he always seems to make a decision or two that has me scratching my head. A third-and-eight run? Against this Texas defense? With Ollie Gordon on the sideline?Quinn Ewers down on the turf was not what Texas fans wanted to see but thankfully he missed only one play.Other than that TD run by Keilan Robinson, I’m pretty sure I could have taken a power nap during that third quarter.If that was JT Sanders’ last game as a Longhorn (still a big if), he went out with a bang. Eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.Seeing Xavier Worthy getting helped to the Texas locker room was not a good sight. Hopefully it’s just a slight ankle sprain and he’ll be fine in short order. If it’s a long-term injury, that’s another huge hit to this offense.Cool moment by Sark to put Jonathon Brooks on the field for the last play. Loved seeing that.