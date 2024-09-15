Random thoughts after Texas puts a proper beating on UTSA

AP24259014452531.jpg

- Well, this game went about the way I was expecting in terms of the actual score and the way we got to those totals, with Texas dominating early before calling off the dogs later in the game. But I have to admit, when Texas jumped up early I was thinking there wouldn’t be many talking points with this game because it was on its way to being such a clear blowout. Boy, was I wrong. The Quinn Ewers injury and the play of Arch Manning will dominate the local and national sports new, which was not something I expected coming into a game against an overmatched UTSA team. We’ll have to wait to hear on Ewers’ availability and I doubt we’ll even have an answer on if he’ll play next week until midweek, but Manning certainly eased any concerns if Ewers is forced to miss extended action.

