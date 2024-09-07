Random thoughts after Texas THRASHES Michigan

Suchomel
- What an absolutely dominant performance by Texas. FOX executives probably hated this game because non-Longhorn fans were probably flipping to a different station to find a more competitive game. I said after last week’s win that I’m not normally one who puts too much stock in one performance, but something felt different with the way Texas played last week. After one week of action, it felt like this was a legitimate national-title contending team. If you weren’t convinced after last week, you sure as hell better be now. We’ll see what happens around college football today but I fully expect Texas to pick up some first-place votes in the polls next week.
