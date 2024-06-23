Recruiting notebook after a monster visit weekend for the Longhorns

Suchomel
In talking to many of the guys that were in town this weekend for official visits, it sounds like it was a very productive weekend for Texas. Some highlights …
- Texas QB commitment KJ Lacey has visited Texas a ton and he said this was another great visit. He’s locked in with his Texas commitment and isn’t planning on taking any other visit. He said he’s in the process of completely shutting things down with other schools … not completely sure what that means other than maybe he hasn’t told them directly that he’s not interested.
Lacey did some recruiting this weekend on guys like Kaliq Lockett, Jaime Ffrench and Michael Fasusi. I asked his prediction on those three, and he thinks Texas is going to get all of them.
- Wide receiver Jaime Ffrench said it was a good visit overall. He was hosted by Ryan Wingo and said the two really connected since they have similar profiles (out-of-state, highly-ranked WRs). Wingo touched on some points on why Ffrench needs to come to Texas and Ffrench took note of those points.
Texas, LSU, Miami, Tennessee and Ohio State are all involved here. Ffrench said he was blown away by the culture at Texas and loved the messaging from the coaches. Ffrench is going to take the month of July to weigh his options with his family before announcing on August 30. Right now, I’d favor Texas in this race but I still think it’ll be tough to land the trio of Dakorien Moore, Jaime Ffrench and Kaliq Lockett. It’ll be interesting to see what Ffrench does if Moore and Lockett are both on board before he announces.
- I haven’t connected directly with Kaliq Lockett let, but this from someone who spent a lot of time with Lockett this weekend: “He loved it. I talked to his parents too. Just a well-connected family. They all loved it down there (at Texas). Loved it.”
- Not a huge surprise, but I’m hearing Michael Fasusi didn’t really tip his hand too much on this visit. He told some people that he really enjoyed it, but also mentioned that he’s still considering several other places (Oklahoma and Missouri were specifically mentioned). Fasusi is usually pretty responsive so I’m hoping I’ll be able to connect with him at some point today.
- Buford (GA) cornerback Devin Williams said he remains committed to Auburn, but admitted that he has thinking to do after this visit. Williams isn’t considering any other schools besides Auburn and Texas. He said it’s a very close race between those two schools and he wants to come back for a UT night game in the fall. After that, he’ll be able to make a final decision between his current commitment to Auburn and his interest in Texas.
- Rivals100 LB Madden Faraimo sounded like he was absolutely blown away by the visit. Leading up to this trip, all the buzz was on Notre Dame but I expect Texas to figure heavily into this one.
Faraimo said he really clicked with Johnny Nansen and he loved the things that Texas offers beyond just football. He came in with high expectations and said Texas exceeded every one of them.
Notre Dame, Texas, Washington and USC are all involved. He’d like to have a decision in the next couple of weeks.
The big quote from Faraimo … “After this visit, as a football player how do you not choose Texas?”
- Texas linebacker commitment Bo Barnes said it was yet another good visit and he remains locked in with the Longhorns.
Barnes said he worked on some of the uncommitted guys (Jaime Ffrench, Kaliq Lockett, Madden Faraimo) and being a recruiter was one of his primary focuses of the weekend.
“Texas is a different type of program, different type of university. They have everything in Austin – football, academics and life after football.”
- Not UT visit related, but I don’t get the impression that the Oregon visit really moved the needle a ton for Dakorien Moore. Texas continues to look good there. If there’s any one school that might be a threat, it could be Ohio State.
- TE/DE Nick Townsend told me he’s looking at five schools - Texas, Bama, USC, A&M and LSU. He said this was a very good visit and he sat in on both offensive and defensive meetings. The Texas coaches told him he could play on either side of the ball.
The plan is to announce a decision on July 10, along with teammate Tanook Hines. According to Townsend, it’s a very close race right now. Based on some grapevine chatter, I’d put Alabama and Texas A&M slightly ahead of Texas right now.
- When RB James Simon committed to Texas, he made it known that he wasn’t going to be messing around with any other programs. He reiterated that today, saying he’s all Texas and only Texas.
- DB Kade Phillips is down to Texas and LSU. He said he’ll talk with his family and go over the pros and cons of the two schools before announcing a decision on either July 4 or July 6.
“It’s a very close race,” Phillips said.
We do believe this one is very close and there could be some room for late movement, but we have LSU with a slight lead as of right now.
- DB Aidan Anding told Rivals.com’s Sam Spiegelman he was blown away by the visit. He’s set to announce a decision next weekend. Texas, Miami and Arkansas are all in play. I like UT’s chances and actually put in a FutureCast for Texas today.
"Really getting to spend some time around the players, the guys from Louisiana and seeing how they feel, how the change was for them coming from The Boot moving out to a big city like Austin, that was a big highlight for me," Anding said.
- TE Emaree Winston had flirted with programs like Auburn and Central Florida, taking official visits to both. He said he’s now locked in with his Texas commitment after this weekend’s visit.
