Recruiting Q&A - It's flip season? Who should we be watching?

Any flips from aggie?
I’m not necessarily expecting that at this point, but I’m keeping an eye on Dominick McKinley to some degree. While we could see more A&M decommitments, I expect that most of the in-state commitments will probably stick. Terry Bussey continues to keep the lines of communication open with Texas and other schools, but I’d be surprised to see him commit to UT. Tyanthony Smith is expected to stay committed. McKinley hasn’t shown any public signs of being interested in opening up his recruitment, but with the loss of DL coach Elijah Robinson, that one has the potential for a late turn. Both McKinley and his mother have reportedly been very happy with his decision to commit to A&M, but Robinson was a huge part of that decision.
Worst recruiting coverage experience you ever had?
Maybe I’m experiencing selective memory and my brain has blocked out most of the bad memories, but I really don’t have many horror stories to tell. The Darrell Scott trip was a disaster but we managed that one as best as we could. I’ve had some bad travel experiences, had kids hang up on me and little things like that but nothing that’s been too bad. The worst part of covering recruiting is that it never stops and you feel like you’re on call every minute of every single day. I’ve spent more holidays working or time working on vacation than I can even count.
In fact, as I type that out, my least favorite moment might have been when Jamarkus McFarland committed to Oklahoma in 2008. The news broke on Christmas morning and I literally had to stop my kids (4 years old, 3 and 1 at the time) in the middle of opening their Christmas presents so I could go do a couple hours of work to shoot down some erroneous reporting on that story. The wife wasn’t too thrilled with me that day.
Subtract the kicker, avg star we finish second?
Man, that’s going to be very close. Right now, Georgia and Ohio State set the pace as the only teams averaging over 3.9 stars per commitment. If we take off the two-star ranking for Michael Kern and add a couple four-star commitments, Texas will be right there neck and neck with those two programs. If Kobe Black works his way into 5-star status, that would actually put Texas as the highest average star ranking.
B/S: Both Black Brothers are Horn's next year?
I’ll give that a buy … why not?
Is there any updates on Copperas Cove 25 WR Trishstin Glass or WR Emmanuel Choice from Lancaster? Both took UO visits during the season.
Trishtin Glass was at the UT game against Texas Tech so he’s on the radar, but I think that one’s more in the evaluation stages. He does have a few offers, including one from Colorado State, where he also visited this fall. Emmanuel Choice does hold an OU offer but I haven’t heard that Texas is close to offering. Could happen, but 2025 is a pretty deep year at wide receiver in the state of Texas.
Wondering your thoughts on, specifically, who, in 2024 class were “cemented” to Texas by the events of the last 72 hours? I get that several prospects were already on the fence. Just want your learned opinion, with no recriminations if you are wrong, on who we just “sewed up” by this most marvelous weekend?
Not to burst your bubble, but I don’t think last weekend necessarily “locked up” any recruits. Things already looked very good for Kobe Black and last weekend probably only helped there. Xavier Filsaime continues to weigh his options and while Texas’ chances probably improved over the last few days, he’s certainly not locked in with Texas.
Who are a couple of names that are committed to other programs that we should be watching?
We’ve mentioned Xavier Filsaime and that’s one we’re still monitoring closely. Guys like Terrance Hibbler and Alex Foster are still in play as Texas looks to add another interior defensive lineman.
Keep an eye on Miami tight end commitment Elijah Lofton. We’re working to get more details, but have heard that Steve Sarkisian was in Vegas today, presumably to check on Lofton. Lofton never did take a Texas official visit so that trip is still available should he want to take a late look at what UT has to offer.
The lines of communication with offensive lineman DeAndre Carter are still open, but I expect he’ll stick with Auburn. There’s always a possibility the staff makes a late push for someone they haven’t currently offered once the coaches hit the road this beginning week. I keep thinking an offensive lineman that’s committed elsewhere might emerge with a Texas offer, but it’s been quiet so far.
Have you asked ….how do recruits feel when they see a mass exodus from a team they are committed to or thinking about going to.
I believe it’s got to give some of them second thoughts or do these schools call and “reassure” them they needed to go.
Schools definitely get on the phone with guys to ease their concerns, but all of those situations are pretty unique. Guys don’t usually peel off of their commitments just because they see others do the same, or because they see a bunch of players enter the transfer portal. If anything, they probably view it as an opportunity to come in and contribute early. It’s more about things like coaches leaving or better opportunities presenting themselves.
You reported on Justin Williams a while back, Will Justin Williams visit Texas anytime soon? Any chances/punchers chance with him?
I’m not expecting that to happen. Williams had told us he was trying to set up a UT visit, but in following up with him just before Thanksgiving, he said he was focused on signing with Georgia.
Other there any current commits other than Gibson that are shaky?
I don’t think so. Ryan Wingo seems locked in, both in our conversations with him and his social media activity.
I’ve reached out to Zina Umeozulu this week to check on his status but have not yet heard back. While I’m not putting him on flip watch, there are some scenarios that could make his situation worth watching.
What is your prediction for the number of HS recruits we take this class?
Assuming we have the usual attrition, how many spots will that leave us for transfers?
Texas currently sits at 20 commitments. For the sake of simplicity, let’s assume they all stick. If we’re talking new additions, there really aren’t a bunch of guys still left on the board. I’ll go with three more high school prospects in the class due to the possibility of flips or late offers.
The transfer number is always flexible depending on how many guys exit the program through the portal. I’d look for Texas to add a couple receivers. Tight end is a possibility, as is offensive line but I’d think UT would lean on its young players there. Linebacker is a position to watch, as is interior defensive line if the Horns don’t add another high school player. I’ll go with five or six portal additions.
Will Sark target JUCO guys? It would be nice to grab Brein Taylor.
Texas hasn’t really gone after JUCO guys under Sark, but Brien Taylor is certainly an interesting prospect. He’s already taken some big-time visits and has Florida set for this weekend. It looks like his December 14 weekend is open if Texas wanted to make a late push.
How much does the CFP birth boost recruiting? Monumental or just good?
There’s really not much meat left on the bone in the 2024 class, but I certainly think it could pay dividends in the 2025 class and in the transfer portal. I’m not sure if I’d call it a “monumental” boost, but it should definitely give the Longhorns a “good” boost. With Texas’ success this year and the program joining the SEC next year, I would think Texas will be an incredibly attractive option for transfers.
What are the odds on flipping Bussey, McKinley, or Smith from the Aggie class?
Pretty low. Tyanthony Smith is locked back in with A&M. Things are pretty quiet with McKinley right now and while Bussey is staying in touch with the UT staff, I just don’t see that one happening. If he was to switch, it would probably favor LSU.
What are the biggest areas of need for the 2025 class?
Wide receiver, offensive line, linebacker, defensive line and maybe an elite tight end.
News on Micah Hudson. Still enamored with Tech?
Very quiet there. I think it’s officially time to turn the page on that one.
Any update on Xavier Filsaime?
We were told that Texas would do an in-home as early as Sunday, but that date has been pushed back. That in-home should happen this week sometime and we were told on Tuesday morning that a December 15 visit should be locked in on that visit. That one seems to be trending well for Texas for a late flip.
Any update in regard to the Horns on 2025 McKinney LB Riley Pettijohn? We’ve done well recently with 6’3 inside LBs from the DFW area…
Rivals100 LB Riley Pettijohn is taking things pretty slowly, but he did attend a UT game this fall and the Longhorns are one of the schools that are hovering near the top of his list. Florida State and USC also have his early attention. If Texas can flip his teammate, Xavier Filsome, that should give UT’s chances a boost.
