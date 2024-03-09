Saturday Morning Football Nugget (big man related)...

Another player that has opened some eyes this off-season is redshirt freshman left tackle Trevor Goosby.



After arriving at 285 pounds as a freshman, Goosby is now officially listed at 6-7, 313 pounds. The staff really stressed to Goosby in the off-season that he needed to follow the lead of Kelvin Banks in every single category and Goosby did exactly that, In the process, it is believed behind the scenes that Goosby's improvement has been a tide that has lifted multiple boats because there's a sense that Cam Williams might have fed off of Goosby's efforts to some degree, realizing that Goosby might challenge in the quest to be the No.2 tackle on the team.



As things stand, he'll start the spring as the No.2 left tackle behind Banks, but the staff is thrilled with his work in the off-season and are very high on his upside.



Between Goosby and Brandon Baker, the positivity about the young tackles on campus is very high going into the spring.