September's Unsung Hero of the Month: DeAndre Moore (Via Mercury Exteriors)

Every month, the fellas over at Mercury Exteriors have sponsored a content piece that will shine light on a University of Texas athlete that might not have received the amount of credit that they deserve for their contributions in their respective sport.
We're calling it the Unsung Hero of the Month.
The September Unsung Hero of the Month is sophomore wide receiver DeAndre Moore
*****
DeAndre Moore jr. came into this season having big shoes to fill after former wide receivers, Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, and Jordan Whittington were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. With 8 receptions, 126 yards, and 3 touchdowns in just four weeks, the receiver out of Anaheim (CA) is doing his part to help fill the void left by those departed shoes.
It just means “Moore”:
It'll never go unnoticed when one player on a side of eleven puts the team's success first before his, and Moore is the Epitome of that.
Isaiah Bond converted an important 3rd & 5 on a screenplay to keep the opening drive against Michigan alive, look at that play again, and you’ll see who stands out in that play, spoiler alert, it’s DeAndre Moore.
The One that Got Away
Most of Longhorn Nation will agree Texas was robbed of an opening drive TD for a holding call against Michigan, still questionable to this day, but do you remember who was on the receiving end of that TD? It. Was. DeAndre. Moore. The Kid is an embodiment of not only what Sark is pushing but as well as Sark’s Culture.
Arch’s go to man
“Next man up,” is a phrase sports fans have heard since birth, and while Arch Manning deserves his flowers for stepping in for an injured Quinn Ewers and leading Texas to two wins, He was brought into the UTSA game having to find his niche and chemistry with this talented WR room.
It was made very apparent that DeAndre Moore had a connection with the popular Quarterback from the get-go.
Just for extra measure, we can’t forget the highlights of Texas’ SEC opener against Mississippi State and no it’s not the celebrations lol…
Biggest Performance to Date
DeAndre Moore posted an impressive stat line in Texas’ SEC opener:
- 4 target, 4 receptions
- 103 receiving yards (career-high)
- 2 TDs (led SEC)
- 74.3 run blocking grade (3rd among SEC WRs)
Anaheim’s Very Own
Steve Sarkisian will be one of the first people to give his flowers to any successful athlete in his program rather that’s their performance in academics, practice, or the actual game, and DeAndre Moore was not on the short end of that stick.
Sarkisian labeled DeAndre Moore as the leader of the WR room, in a group with the likes of Isaiah Bond, Mathew Golden, Silas Bolden, Johntay Cook, Ryan Wingo he turned to the second-year receiver to lead the way which is very telling.
And in his career day, Moore barely practiced all week and was cleared during pregame against the bulldogs his resilience and toughness gives shades of another Longhorn Legend in Jordan Whittington, who helped set the tone for him during his freshman year.
Wait, There's Moore!
How many wide receivers in college do you know have a food truck attached to their name? Not an NIL endorsement, an actual food truck they themselves have launched.
DeAndre Moore makes that list creating the Jive Turkey food truck for Austin residents in September of 2023, I mean what can’t the kid do seriously.
DeAndre Moore’s on the field success is just as impressive as his off the field success and deserves being acknowledged as the Unsung Hero of the month, and while Red River is on the horizon, I believe it’s fair to say this game will mean a bit more to the former Oklahoma Commit.
Founded by proud UT graduates (Garner, B.S. Geology and Chris BBA and MBA from McCombs), Mercury Exteriors is dedicated to helping Texans improve their homes. Whether it is repairing damage caused by bad weather or upgrading the exterior of a home, Mercury is trusted by Longhorn fans across the state (disclaimer: we will also help Aggies, Red Raiders and Horned Frogs, as long as they behave themselves).
For a free estimate, please contact us at 512-729-ROOF (7663) or [EMAIL]info@mercuryexteriors.com[/EMAIL].