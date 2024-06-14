Stargazing - Official Visit Weekend #2 Preview

CodyCarpentier
Texas has three big official visit weekends on the books, Saturday will be the 2nd of consecutive of 3 weekends that will feature prospects gathering on the 40 acres. Last weekend 7 recruits visited Austin and one (Caleb Chester) committed.
Friday, June 14th will see a bump up to 17 recruits traveling to Austin for Official Visits, @AlexDunlap and I split up the players for this weekend in a draft format to do small write-ups and to give a preview of who will be in town.
Be on the lookout for updates throughout the weekend on Orangebloods on some of the players, post-visit.
The Draft Order - View Alex's Breakdown HERE
1.01 - Cody - Brandon Brown, DT
1.02 - Alex - Lance Jackson, EDGE
1.03 - Cody - Daylan McCutcheon, WR
1.04 - Alex - Dakorien Moore, WR
1.05 - Cody - Kelshaun Johnson, WR
1.06 - Alex - Andrew Marsh, WR
1.07 - Cody - Nick Brooks, OT
1.08 - Alex - Lamont Rogers, OL
2.01 - Cody -
Jonte Newman, OL
2.02 - Alex -
Dorian Brew, CB
2.03 - Cody - Riley Pettijohn, LB
2.04 - Alex - Ricky Stewart, RB
2.05 - Cody - Smith Orogbo, EDGE
2.06 - Alex -John Mills, OT
2.07 - Cody - Jonathan Cunningham, OLB
2.08 - Alex - Kevin Wynn, DT
Late Addition - Marco Jones, OLB
Late Addition - Trestin Castro, CB
No Longer Attending - Jonte Newman, OL (Texas A&M Commit)
No Longer Attending - Dorian Brew, CB (Switched to Oregon this weekend)
Analysis: Brown has been committed to Texas since December, although you wouldn't know that if you skimmed his social media accounts. He's very open about his relationship with LSU Defensive Line Coach Bo Davis and recent visits to Tennessee and LSU. Next week, Brown finishes up Official Visits with a trip to Southern California, a place he visited in February while committed to Texas, before ever stepping foot on the Texas campus. Later that week, he participated in a Pylon camp in LA and sported USC gloves, again - while committed to Texas.
Brandon Brown has Top-notch strength, while his length may be a limiting factor at the next level. He's built like a Running Back in a Defensive Lineman's body, With great footwork and power off of the line of scrimmage His Motor is one of his better qualities.
Analysis: Coming off of multiple USC visits this spring, Daylan McCutcheon is one of four Wide Receivers visiting Austin this weekend and one of 8 over the three week span. McCutcheon brings a polished game to the table with a very similar body type to Jaxon Smith-Njigba from Ohio State and the Seattle Seahawks by way of Rockwall HS in Dallas. McCutcheon scored on 2 impressive Kick Return Touchdowns in 2023, while making defenders look silly on 21% of his 94 receptions, scoring 20 touchdowns. His lower body strength, change of direction, and contortion-ability are things that stand out on tape within the first 30 seconds. Those three things are generally found in the more advanced NFL prospects, not 17-year-old recruits.
Daylan McCutcheon shows the ability to start on Day 1 at any major program, playing from the slot or outside. His route tree is defined with strength all over the shallow and interior of the field, while creating YAC, showing 0-60 acceleration and simply jogging past defenders in High School, something I expect may change a little in college.
Analysis: I understand this is a Texas thread and not a Trojan thread, however, Kelshaun Johnson will also take his final visit on June 21st to Southern California. With two Officials in the books at Arkansas and Texas A&M, the Hitchcock native will bring speed to whatever team he decides to play for at the next level. Posting wind-aided 10.49 and 10.74 100m sprints during his high school tenure, Johnson has an element of Xavier Worthy to his game, from a size perspective, while not being quite the burner that Worthy was. Kelshaun excels in areas that more slender receivers may not, the red zone and in contested situations. This can be easily correlated to his defensive success on film, where his timing and awareness against the opposition have grown to become a ball-hawking defender.
Analysis: Not only is he one of the largest humans in the 2025 recruiting cycle but also one of the largest humans in all of football. At his listed 6'8 385lbs on Rivals.com, Brooks would fit right in next to some of the largest offensive linemen in NFL history.
- Daniel Faalele, Minnesota - 6'8 380lbs
- Trent Brown, Florida - 6'8 370lbs
- Orlando Brown, Oklahoma - 6'8 345lbs
- Bryant McKinnie, Miami (FL) - 6'8 343lbs
- Joe Alt, Notre Dame - 6'8 322lbs
Brooks could benefit from shedding some weight before arriving on campus, as brute size, strength, and bully tactics will be met with much disdain at the collegiate level. His Technique, Finishing Power and open-field lateral agility show that Nick Brooks is an unfinished puzzle with Pro Bowl potential, much like the names listed above. The problem, however, is that some of those names didn't dominate on day 1, and for Faalele's sake, have yet to dominate.
Analysis: A long rangy linebacker with the ability to close on angles side-to-sideline. For as long as I've followed Riley Pettijohn, the visualization of him in Burnt Orange has made the most sense of any, playing alongside Anthony Hill as a true freshman in 2025 and continuing the history of great Texas Linebackers at the University of Texas. With all of the conversation about Lance Jackson receiving his 5th star on rivals eventually, it feels like a shoo-in that Pettijohn as the No. 33 ranked player in the Nation and Top ranked Linebacker will receive his 5th star by the end of the cycle. His instincts and patience are immeasurable at the current stage. When you watch an offense plan to directionally run away from a player, and said player smoothly works across the field without hesitance to make the tackle at or behind the line of scrimmage, it's special, and Riley does that on a weekly basis.
Analysis: According to our own Jason Suchomel in the War Room this week, Orogbo reportedly gave a silent commitment to Texas Tech last week while on an official visit, however, his intentions all along were to honor his official visits to Texas and Oklahoma.
Analysis: With a lot of the conversation being around the potential "best" Wide Receiver class in Longhorn history, the Linebackers could be quickly approaching in the rearview mirror. After the 2024 season, the Longhorns will have just 4 Current Scholarship players in the Linebacker room, Liona Lefau, Anthony Hill, Derion Gullette, and Tyanthony Smith. The 2025 recruiting cycle could prove to be the mega influx in talent that is needed, with Bo Barnes already committed, The No. 1 Linebacker in the country Riley Pettijohn visiting this weekend, and Jonathon Cunningham, a 4-star out of North Crowley on the verge of a potential commitment. Texas Linebacker Coach and Co-Defensive Coordinator Johnny Nansen would be walking away from the 2025 recruiting cycle a very happy man.
Analysis: A true athlete in space, Jones is a massive 6'4 with a frame to play and mold into a super effective Y-Tight End at the next level. One of his first plays on Hudl is an interception that turns into a touchdown, it looked as if mid-run that Jones was indeed on offense and just scoring a touchdown off of a reception, he is that smooth with the ball in his hands. Jones was a late add to this weekend's Official Visits with the departure of a few others on Thursday.
Analysis: With Dorian Brew no longer visiting Texas this week, the staff was able to convince Upland, CA prospect after recently committing to USC, Trestin Castro to make the trip to Austin. Castro is the No.31 ranked Cornerback in the 2025 class according to Rivals, and is listed at 6'1 162lbs. Brew, who decided to travel to Oregon this weekend is listed at 6'2 181lbs while ranking as the No. 6 Cornerback in the class of 2025. It goes to show, what the Longhorns staff thinks about Castro, who has one more visit lined up in Seattle next week with the Huskies.
