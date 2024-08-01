ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Sarkisian on Silas Bolden: "I think he's fearless"

Here are the highlights from Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian’s press conference after practice on Wednesday.

--- Sarkisian praised his team’s positive energy and intent in the first practice. In addition, Sarkisian said it was important for his team to embrace the heat.

“I think one thing about training camp, now this being our fourth one, with the heat and the reality of the heat … I just got done telling the team we have to embrace this the heat that we have," Sarkisian said. "It needs to become our friend. It needs to become our ally. It needs to become something that we can lean into because early in the season, that's the way it's going to be played. From the first kick of the first game at 2:30 on August 31, we’re going to have to deal with those elements, and we need those elements to be a strength of ours. As we work ourselves through this early portion of camp, we have to do better than just get acclimated to the heat. We have to embrace it and perform at a high level so today was a good challenge for us that way.”

--- Sarkisian said a lot of players received reps during practice on Wednesday. When they two-spot during practice, it is 1s vs. 3s and 2s vs. 4s. Sarkisian’s goal is to watch the younger players perform (he spends most of his time watching 1s vs 3s). He said they will eventually switch to 1s vs. 2s and 3s vs. 4s.

