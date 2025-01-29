The 3-2-1: KJ Edward, Yahya Gaad, Jabari Mack, Peyton Houston ... and commitment predictions

Suchomel
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Aug 10, 2001
-
- 105,063
-
- 380,747
-
- 1,000,000
-
- 51
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED
1. Texas is in a strong position with KJ Edwards
Carthage running back KJ Edwards was one of the headliners at last weekend’s UT junior day, and the Rivals100 member once again came away speaking highly of the Longhorns and their chances of landing his eventual commitment.
Edwards has been a regular visitor to the UT campus over the course of his recruitment and he has developed a close bond with Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice. That relationship and Choice’s history of producing elite running back talent is a big reason why Texas is in striking position with Edwards.
“Just seeing coach Choice, he’s coached
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Last edited: