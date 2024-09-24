The 3-2-1: Malcolm Simpson visit update; potential 5-star LB talks Texas visit; weekend recruiting stories to follow

Suchomel
Prepare for an unparalleled poker experience as TCH Social, the premier edition of the renowned Texas Card House poker clubs, has officially opened its doors. TCH Social Austin, the flagship location of this esteemed line, sets a new standard for poker venues across Texas.
TCH Social Austin is the premier destination for poker enthusiasts in Austin, Texas, featuring up to 70 poker tables, a full-service restaurant, and bar. As the flagship location of the Texas Card House line, it is set to elevate the poker experience with outstanding promotions, tournaments, and top-tier amenities.
For more information and updates, visit texascardhouse.com.
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED
1. Malcolm Simpson’s interest in Texas is strong
The name Malcolm Simpson is one that’s been floating around of late as a prospect receiving interest from Texas. The Nebraska defensive line commitment is one of the more intriguing prospects in the state with his extremely high upside, and things really got interesting on Saturday when Simpson made his way to Austin to watch Texas host ULM.
Simpson, out of Hitchcock, came to Austin with coach Dre Dearmon and the two stayed in Austin on Saturday night. According to Dearmon, Simpson and Texas had been talking about getting Simpson in for a game and the timing worked for him to attend on Saturday. At first, Simpson thought he was just coming in to see the game as a normal spectator, but he quickly realized this was more than just a game visit when he got a chance to talk to Kenny Baker, Steve Sarkisian and Pete Kwiatkowski before kickoff.
