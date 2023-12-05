The Alan Bowman/Ollie Gordon Pumpkin Patch (Big12 CG DEEP DIG)

Alex Dunlap
Any Updates on Desmond Harrison?
Big 12 CG edition
As always, we'll give some quick analysis along with the tiered rankings (for the Big 12 CG alone) and are derived via a proprietary scoring formula, and based on the following advanced charting statistics (please note the distinctions in how tackles, etc. are counted and why these stats will always differ from the official university stats):
DEEP DIG DEFENSIVE LEGEND
***Also, Please note: -1 point has been added for any defensive penalty outside of defensive pass interference which is always considered a coverage burn and is not double-counted. Also, please note that missed tackles that result in blown contains are counted as blown contains (-1) and are not double-counted as both a blown contain and a missed tackle.
Also, please note that exact snap-count numbers may differ from other sources at times, as the Deep Dig does not count plays as defensive player snaps that are blown dead due to penalty, punts, opponent victory formations, opponent kneel downs, opponent spiked balls, extra points or other plays where the player is not technically playing on defense***
Defensive Snap Counts and Percentage of Total Defensive Snaps Played *BIG 12 CG* (regular season metrics are also shown for comparison)
Defensive Productivity Market-Share Percentages and Snaps per Production Caused Metrics *BIG 12 CG* (snaps per disruption caused is colored coded from blue/best to white/median to red/worst - regular season metrics are also shown for comparison)
Quick Final Thoughts
Even though the 2023 Deep Dig ended last week, we still must chronicle postseason affairs, and rest assured, our dark basement was twisted in knots over the weekend as we awaited word from the cockamamie and tyrannical College Football Playoff Committee. While we'll certainly accept their offer of inclusion in their tournament this year (and the possibility of two extra weeks of work following this one), we'll do so knowing full-well that the committee, in and of itself, is never to be trusted.
Indeed, the sweat we endured watching the games after Texas was finished with its dusting of Oklahoma State -- and the fallout regarding the CFP which lasted overnight and into Sunday morning -- was far, far worse than anything anyone could have experienced from the actual game itself. We spoke last week about Texas appearing to be peaking at the right time and our theory proved correct as Texas put on a full weapons-grade assault right from the outset at Jerry World that left the Pokes shell-shocked and entirely out of their element.
That came from the offense, though. Did the defense play well? Of course. They won a Big 12 championship. The defense was an example of a unit playing well together and being solid across the board while taking advantage of big plays in key moments to put them over the top: The Anthony Hill forced fumble and the Ethan Burke recovery. The Kitan Crawford big-time interception. (It is such a Kitan Crawford-type of game to play only 10 defensive snaps -- even when Texas was down one of its key safeties in the second half -- and to have a stat line in the Deep Dig of one awesome interception and one miserable missed tackle). Michael Taaffe had a key TFL, Morice Blackwell batted down a pass on one third down at the line of scrimmage, while Jahdae Barron, Alfred Collins, David Gbenda, Byron Murphy, and especially Barryn Sorrell all generated really timely (and mostly organic) pressure on the QB at opportune times -- which, predictably, turned Alan Bowman into a pumpkin. The guy is just miserable under pressure.
The craziest part? Texas played its most complete and dominant team-win of the season without really flexing its biggest strength. Certainly its biggest strength on defense. The interior defensive line. Yes, you'll always remember T'Vondre Sweat from this game (and rightfully so) because the big man caught a touchdown and did the Heisman pose, but ask yourself what you really saw out of Murphy or Sweat that flashed during the game in the ways they have in so many others this season, paving the way for the new CFP path that now lies before the Horns.
And we can already hear the jeers from some of you: "What do you mean?! Don't be a fool, Texas held one of the country's best running backs to 34 total yards on 2.6 yards per carry!" and to that we'd say you're right. You'll say that the contributions that they made in stuffing the run can't be counted in stats and that this is all poppycock. To that, we'd say that the Deep Dig has long prided ourselves on actually COUNTING those run-stuffs that traditional stat providers do not take into account. Where the run-fit eats up the hole or the zone lane and the runner is diverted. What was crazy about this game is that, of course Sweat and Murphy got their stuffs, but it wasn't in the abundance we'd seen in other games. Look at the snaps/production-caused comparison from the regular season to the bowl game and see for yourself. Sweat and Murphy played well enough, and that was all that was needed to send Gordon straight to the pumpkin patch with his boy Alan Bowman. For all of Gundy's bluster about Sweat and Murphy just being two more guys they needed to block, he really didn't run at them that much. Hell, he didn't run that much, period (12 carries to Ollie Gordon with 4 of them -- a full one third -- ending up outside the tight ends). Sweat and Murphy stuffed runs, of course, but so also did Sydir Mitchell, Anthony Hill, Ethan Burke, Michael Taaffe and other less-likely suspects.
Imagine what this defense could look like if they play team D like this with their biggest superpower fully engaged?
Last edited: