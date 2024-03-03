The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Xavier Worthy deserves this moment

Anwar Richardson
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Apr 24, 2014
-
- 38,225
-
- 158,406
-
- 113
Adam Loewy is one of the top personal injury lawyers in Austin. Adam is a proud graduate of the University of Texas School of Law and started his law firm in 2005. Adam helps people who have been injured in car crashes, slip and falls, dog bites, and other assorted ways. He is actively involved in every case he handles and is always available to talk or text. If you or a loved one has been injured, call the Loewy Law Firm today at (512) 280-0800.
I was raised in a journalism era when it was frowned upon to cheer for the people you covered. Heck, in that era, sports journalists were not supposed to be fans of any team. We were supposed to be unbiased robots who were emotionally detached from the people we covered.
My former sports editor at The Tampa Tribune summoned me to his office one day. I was a high school reporter in my early 20s. He was not thrilled with me. I received a lecture about my polo shirt. He informed me it was unprofessional to wear a Detroit Lions shirt to work. I was told “real reporters” are not homers. That polo shirt could never be worn in the office again. However, the logo he was referring to was the lion on shirts from Express. I tried to explain it was not sports related but he thought I was full of crap. Trying to express (pun intended) modern fashion to someone who is old enough to be your father is like my kids trying to explain Roblox to me – a futile exercise. The shirt was banned.
His head went through the roof in 2001. Former Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis and I are from Lakeland, Florida. It was a small/country city where everybody is connected. Lewis led the Baltimore Ravens to the Super Bowl in Tampa and I was invited to hang out with him a few days before the Super Bowl. A year earlier, Lewis was in jail facing double-murder charges. Those charges were dropped and Lewis learned a valuable lesson about being associated with the wrong people. Lewis, a friend, and I hung out for several hours, riding in his limo from one spot to another. That night, a photographer from USF’s student newspaper took a picture of Lewis at the school’s men’s basketball game, with me sitting next to him. Someone from the Tribune sports department showed my editor that picture, and all hell broke loose. I was told my association with Lewis was inappropriate and my sports editor gave me a written warning. From my point of view, I was a high school writer who had never covered an NFL game. I could not understand how hanging with someone from my city affected the credibility of our newspaper. Nobody wanted to hear it.
Ironically, Lewis was a free agent after that season, and Tampa Bay was interested in signing him. My sports editor called me and asked if I could check in with Lewis to see if he was interested in joining the Bucs. What? You told me to cut all ties. Are you freaking serious?
Despite that background, I did something this weekend that would make my former sports editor call me into his office again - if The Tampa Tribune was still in existence.
I broke all the rules and cheered for Xavier Worthy like a sports fan.
Worthy deserves this moment.
I had no doubt Worthy was going to crush the 40-yard-dash record. During The Old Fashioned Show on Friday, Chad Hastings and I discussed the Worthy, who had been asked if he could break the record. Worthy seemed confident that he could. I told Hastings the only way Worthy is speaking with that level of confidence is because he has already done it during pre-combine workouts.
When it happened, most people focused on the time (4.21 seconds).
I focused on his huge smile.
Before the 2023 season, we did not see Worthy smile a lot.
And that bothered a lot of people.
Worthy received a lot of unnecessary and negative labels because of his facial expressions throughout the years. Some “fans” said he did not care about his team. Other “fans” accused him of being a locker room cancer. Some "fans" thought Texas would be better off if Worthy transferred to another program.
Sure, they are cheering for Worthy today.
However, Worthy received an unnecessary level of disdain from "fans" who judged the young man because he removed mentions of the Longhorns from his social media page.
The adults in the room were throwing tantrums worse than the person they accused of being immature.
I always had a soft spot for Worthy.
@Ketchum and I developed the idea of signing Texas players to Name Image and Likeness deals. Our hope was by signing players to deals, we could give Texas fans behind-the-scenes access. Worthy was one of the first players Orangebloods signed.
It did not take long for us to learn something about Worthy.
He did not like conducting interviews.
The interviews were painful to watch. We assigned a young reporter to conduct those interviews and those questions were more painful. It was not a pleasant experience for anyone involved.
Worthy’s mother, Nicky, stepped in.
Nicky is about business. She knew her son was miserable. In addition, she did not like her son being associated with a website with negative things to say about the program Xavier played for. To our defense, Texas was 5-7 that year and there were not many positive things to discuss. However, she made the right move and ended our partnership.
To this day, I respect her honesty.
That is the thing about the entire family.
They are honest.
Nobody in that family has a poker face. They only know how to keep it 100. Anything less than that and they are not interested in it.
Worthy was not going to smile when he was wide open and the ball was overthrown.
Worthy was not going to smile when “fans” criticized him for dropping passes.
Worthy was not going to tell you he was playing with a broken hand during the 2022 season and that is why many of the drops occurred.
Worthy was not going to represent a program on social media when members of that fan base were ripping him on the same platform.
Worthy was not going to act like nothing happened, which is why he put some of his harshest critics on blast after last season.
Last year, it finally happened.
I saw Worthy smile.
Members of the media used to dread pulling teeth from Worthy during interviews. Suddenly, Worthy was insightful, witty, and happy.
I was happy for him.
That “bad teammate” welcomed Adonai Mitchell and they became arguably the best 1-2 receiving combo in college football.
Worthy was a receiver Quinn Ewers could depend on.
He was a team leader.
He was Worthy.
It is great to see every member of Longhorn nation celebrating Worthy’s accomplishment at the NFL Scouting Combine.
It was greater to see the young man smile.
Worthy deserves this moment.
Photo via AP
Funniest Things You Will See This Week
Honey, what are you and Jack Black doing on Guy's Night Out?
I cannot imagine a life without football (RIP Alex Trebek)
Does this mean he lost the competition?
Friends, how many of us have one?
Sports On A Dime
1. Former Texas WR Jordan Whittington on the toughest defensive back he faced in practice last season: “I would probably say Jahdae. Just because I mainly played in the slot this year. He was the nickel. And we did one one-on-ones every time. That's the only guy I would go against … A loud guy, super confident, always gonna talk. Somebody that brings his teammates up and really competitive. So that's why I wanted to go against him.”
2. Whittington on what Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning bring to the table: “First, arm talent is crazy by both of them. Arch is really, really fast. I don't know if the Manning, I didn't get to watch a lot of the Mannings growing up. I don't know how fast they were, but Arch is super fast. Quinn is just a really good vocal leader, and I think his game speaks for itself. Everybody got to see it. I can't wait to see them both just be a one-two punch.”
3. Former Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders on the best advice Steve Sarkisian gave him: “Just going out there and being yourself, you know what I'm saying? You don't got to put on a fake face for nobody, going out there and be yourself will always be the best version.”
4. Sanders on playing with Ewers and Manning: “It was a great feeling, you know, they make, they make the hard throws look easy and I feel like Quinn's been doing that since high school. That's why he had so much success. And then me and Quinn have been close since high school. So, we've always had a true connection.”
5. Former Texas RB Jonathon Brooks on his recovery timeline: “I am 12 weeks into my recovery, so I'm just starting to get to running, and then expected timeline is training camp. Start of training camp. July 1st or start of training camp. Same thing. Yes, sir.”
6. Brooks on how running backs coach Tashard Choice helped his career: “I’ll say that again. I could literally stay in there for 10 minutes and talk about everything that he's done for me and how much he means to me. You know, he's been through the process I'm going through. So he has a lot of insight. And for myself, my father passed away two years ago. So he was that person that.”
7. This explains why Jaylan Ford was limited during the NFL Scouting Combine
8. Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Kenny Baker, his former assistant who recently became the defensive line coach at Texas: “They got a great, a great, a great coach, a great leader of men. Somebody that you know, the, the human part of me, the, the human element of the head coach was super excited for Kenny. Wasn't extremely excited about losing them. But I think that speaks to the type of leader, developer, communicator and just overall coach that the University of Texas is really getting. So they should be elated with that asset and, you know, something I'm really excited for Kenny -- earned opportunity at a great institution."
9. Did someone say Johntay Cook?
10. Based on Steve Sarkisian’s reaction to my question to him about the NCAA adopting helmet radios like the NFL, he had to be happy to read this Yahoo article:
With the NFL Scouting Combine playing out just blocks away, college athletics leaders are moving closer to adopting some of their bigger brother’s ideas.
In a long-expected move, administrators Friday are expected to finalize a recommendation for the adoption of a player-to-coach helmet communications system, the use of tablets on the sideline as well as in the halftime locker room and a two-minute warning in the college game.
After two days of debate here this week, the NCAA Rules Committee is scheduled to vote on the changes in a recommendation to the NCAA Division I Council, which often rubber-stamps such decisions.
The helmet communications system is, perhaps, the most significant technological change in recent college sports history. The concept will mirror the NFL. Only one member of each team can be equipped with a listening device in his helmet, and the device’s capabilities end at the 15-second mark of the play clock — a mandatory cut-off time that the NFL also uses.
Electronic tablets would be able to be used on the sideline and in the halftime locker room to review in-game video replays.
A break at the two-minute mark of each half is expected to also be part of the recommendation, something officials are referring to as a “two-minute timeout.” The break will operate in a similar capacity to the NFL’s “two-minute warning.”