The TCH/Hijack Poker War Room: ND Portal options, off-season nuggets and Jr. Day Preview

A couple of things to get us started...
* Had a source tell me on Thursday that the Longhorns will have an interest in Notre Dame grad transfer and 2024 starting center Pat Coogan, who entered the Portal on Thursday. The 6-5, 310-pound Coogan started 13 games at left guard for Notre Dame and 2023, but lost his battle to sophomore Sam Pendleton in training camp. Coogan then settled into the backup center role behind junior Ashton Craig, but when Craig suffered a torn ACL in the third game of the season against Purdue, Coogan stepped into the lineup and started the next 13 games. His experience at two positions of need, as well as the fact that he wouldn't impede the progress of young center prospect Daniel Cruz (who probably needs one more season of development before challenging for the starting center job in earnest) makes him someone the Longhorns will covet.
* Also, keep an eye on Notre Dame grad transfer and starting guard Rocco Spindler, who also entered the Portal on Thursday. Per the Notre Dame Rivals site: "The 6-5, 325-pound Spindler made the first 10 starts of his career as a junior in 2023 at right guard. He suffered a knee injury in the 10th game against Clemson, which allowed then-sophomore Billy Schrauth to replace him. Schrauth then remained the starter ahead of the 2024 season. When Schrauth suffered a high ankle sprain against Purdue in September, Spindler returned to starting right guard role. Spindler played well enough at the position that offensive line coach Joe Rudolph opted to put Schrauth at left guard to replace Pendleton in the starting lineup when Schrauth returned to play against Navy after a four-game absence. Spindler fought through a right ankle injury of his own in College Football Playoff, but he still started the final 13 games of the season."
*****
(From Anwar)
* Texas’ season officially ended on January 10 in the semifinals, just 13 days ago. The college football season officially wrapped up on Monday when Ohio State defeated Notre Dame to become the 2024 national champions. However, if you thought it was time to take a break from football, don’t lay your head on the pillow just yet. The Longhorns will begin winter conditioning next week.
* I was told that Longhorn winter conditioning will officially begin on Monday. Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff are currently putting the finishing touches on the drills their players will undergo between now and the start of spring football. They will rely heavily on the expertise of Texas strength and conditioning coach Torre Becton for those specifics. That said, the Longhorn staff is entering this offseason with a clear goal in mind.
* This year’s offseason goal is to become a more physical team in 2025. I was told that the primary focus will be on the offensive line, though it will trickle down to every other position on the field. One source said the goal is to avoid a repeat of what happened against Georgia and Ohio State, where Texas faced two teams that were noticeably more physical, particularly along the offensive line.
* The goal is to develop more explosiveness during strength training and increase static strength, also known as isometric strength. Full disclosure: I did ask, “What the heck is static strength?” and was told it’s related to improving stability and movement.
Here’s what Google told me: “Static strength is important in football because it allows players to maintain a sustained force against an opponent. This is crucial for holding position during tackles, blocking, pushing through defenders, and maintaining stability in key moments. Essentially, it gives players the power to ‘hold their ground’ during physical confrontations on the field, which is particularly vital for linemen and players involved in intense physical battles.”
* Sarkisian has often emphasized that his team relies on new leaders stepping up to implement the culture established in previous seasons. I asked one source to name the players they expect to emerge as leaders in the 2025 season. Interestingly, the first name mentioned was Longhorn left tackle Trevor Goosby. The staff admires Goosby’s incredible work ethic, his ability to surpass other offensive linemen ranked ahead of him, his lack of complaints about NIL earnings, and his dedication in the classroom.
* Here is the list of other leaders (in random order):
S Michael Taaffe
WR DeAndre Moore
Edge Colin Simmons
LB Anthony Hill
* I also asked which players the staff wants to see take the next step this offseason. They highlighted defensive lineman Alex January and receiver Ryan Wingo as players expected to emerge as standouts in the 2025 season.
* This offseason will also be critical for the cornerback room. I was told they moved Jahdae Barron to cornerback last season due to a lack of depth, and he emerged as one of the best players in the country at that position. With Barron gone, one source told me they want to see a “high level of competition” from that group during winter conditioning and throughout the offseason.
* I asked one source why the staff felt apprehensive entering last season with receivers who lacked significant playing time but didn’t approach the transfer portal with the same urgency this offseason. Texas acquired Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden, and Silas Bolden through the transfer portal before last season. However, since the 2024 regular season ended, Texas hasn’t signed any receivers through the portal.
The explanations I received were enlightening:
They’re comfortable with Ryan Wingo’s progression as a freshman and believe he could become an impact player this season. They think DeAndre Moore, who wasn’t impactful last season due to injury, could play a major role this year. They’ve realized they haven’t consistently acquired impactful receivers through the transfer portal and are now focusing on developing the players already on the roster. Adonai Mitchell and Matthew Golden had the most significant impacts, while others didn’t contribute as much.
Nevertheless, the staff will reassess in the spring and consider adding receivers if anyone impactful becomes available in the transfer portal.
* The competition at tight end is expected to be fierce. Jordan Washington, Will Randle, and Spencer Shannon will compete for playing time.
However, I was told to keep an eye on 2025 freshman tight end Nick Townsend.
* I also asked if freshman Michael Terry III could get a look at tight end but was told he is only interested in playing receiver for now.
* Another important Longhorn the staff is hoping will become a key component this season is freshman defensive lineman Justus Terry. The belief behind-the-scenes is Terry could have an immediate impact this season. "If that guy does what we think he can do, our defensive line can be as good, or even better, than last season," one source told me.
*****
(Suchomel)
The Longhorns will host their first big recruiting event of the 2026 cycle on Saturday when Texas welcomes a number of recruits for a junior day. OB will be on hand to provide updates and collect interviews. Let’s take a look at some of the guys who have confirmed they’ll be in attendance …
2026 prospects
QB Dia Bell – Plantation (FL) American Heritage – Texas commitment – Other schools aren’t going away but Bell remains locked in with his Texas commitment.
RB KJ Edwards – Carthage – He hasn’t released a formal list of favorites but I’m not sure there’s a school I’d put above Texas.
RB Javian Osborne – Forney – He has a top 10 but it might come down to a two-team race between Texas and Michigan.
RB Izayah Lee – Lancaster – He doesn’t have a Texas offer yet so we’ll see if this weekend changes things.
WR Chris Stewart – Shadow Creek – Texas commitment – He remains happy with his Texas commitment but does plan to visit other schools.
WR Jabari Mack – Desterhan (LA) – He visited A&M last week. LSU, Texas and A&M all heavily involved.
WR Jalen Lott – Frisco Panther Creek – Lott is pretty open to a handful of schools but Texas may be setting the pace.
WR Michael Brown– Spring Legacy – He’s been a regular visitor for Texas and if the staff pushes this one could get interesting.
OL Maximus Wright – Melissa – He visited UT for multiple games in the fall. Texas is a strong contender here.
OL Zaden Krempin – Prosper – Kyle Flood visited him this week. Texas and A&M may lead the pack but I like UT’s position.
OL Drew Evers – Flower Mound – People don’t talk about this guy enough. Really good player and Texas is high on his list.
OL Pupungatoa Katoa – Euless Trinity – The big fella seems to show up every time Texas hosts a recruiting event, so that has to be a god sign.
OL Nic Robertson – Klein – Another dude who loves Texas; could come down to a UT/A&M battle.
OL Felix Ojo – Mansfield Lake Ridge – He’s got about a dozen schools standing out, including Texas, OU, Michigan and Ole Miss.
OL John Turntine – North Crowley – The most important target for Texas in this cycle? Turntine is really high on the Longhorns.
DL Jamarion Carlton – Temple – Carlton is keeping things pretty open but there’s probably not a school I’d put above Texas right now.
DL Yahya Gaad – Medina (TN) South Gibson – This will be his second visit and Texas looks good, with Georgia being the main threat.
DL Bryce Perry-Wright – Buford (GA) (maybe) – He’s visited UT several times, he’s related to Vernon Broughton and he loves the Longhorns. We’ll see if UT can get him out of Georgia.
DE KJ Ford – Duncanville – The next great Longhorn edge rusher from Duncanville? Very possible.
DE Shaun Scott – Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei – Michigan, Miami, Texas, USC and some others are in the mix here.
LB Kosi Okpala – Mayde Creek – He’s been a regular visitor to the UT camps; could be a Texas/A&M battle.
LB DaQuives Beck – Carthage – He loves Texas, and so does his dad. That can’t hurt.
LB Calvin Thomas – Cy Ranch – Doesn’t hold a Texas offer yet but his stock is on the rise.
CB Jamarion Vincent – Waco Connally – He’s been on UT’s radar for a while and has taken multiple visits to Texas; the Longhorns sit in a good spot with this one.
CB Brock King – Port Arthur Memorial – Another guy who has made multiple visits to UT but he’s mentioned that he’s keeping things pretty open.
CB Blake Stewart – College Park (GA) Woodward Academy – It’ll be a return visit for Stewart, who also visited in the fall; Texas, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee are among the schools involved.
S Isaiah Williams – Fort Bend Marshall – He’s visited a ton and this one looks very good for the Longhorns.
S Chace Calicut – North Shore – Texas just offered last week so we’ll see what kind of impression UT makes this weekend.
2027 prospects
WR Tre Moore – Pflugerville Weiss
LB Braylon Williams – Arlington Lamar
DT Zane Rowe – Denton Guyer
DT Amari Vickerson – Cypress Ranch
ATH Taelyn Mayo – Richardson Berkner
ATH Wayne Shanks – Cy Woods