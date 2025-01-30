ADVERTISEMENT

The TCH/Hijack Poker War Room: Now THIS is a damn good War Room

Ketchum

Ketchum

Resident Blockhead
Staff
May 29, 2001
299,373
535,878
8,000,000
GeooAKpXgAAicsy


(Ketch)

A few things to get us started...

* Although Texas has not officially confirmed the signing of Ohio State defensive tackle Hero Kanu, Orangebloods did communicate with Kanu very briefly but directly on Thursday, and he confirmed that he is already back in Austin. We believe the Longhorns were able to get his registration for the spring semester over the line before the clock expired on Wednesday night, which would allow him to participate in the Texas off-season and spring drills.

* I'm told that the staff behind the scenes already has an idea of some of the players that could end up in the Portal following spring drills and constant evaluation of potential Portal targets is ongoing.

* One thing the staff is reportedly looking for in every single Portal prospect that it targets

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: achapman1981, srl, Leapyearlefty and 35 others
Ketchum said:
GeooAKpXgAAicsy


(Ketch)

A few things to get us started...

* Although Texas has not officially confirmed the signing of Ohio State defensive tackle Hero Kanu, Orangebloods did communicate with Kanu very briefly but directly on Thursday, and he confirmed that he is already back in Austin. We believe the Longhorns were able to get his registration for the spring semester over the line before the clock expired on Wednesday night, which would allow him to participate in the Texas off-season and spring drills.

* I'm told that the staff behind the scenes already has an idea of some of the players that could end up in the Portal following spring drills and constant evaluation of potential Portal targets is ongoing.

* One thing the staff is reportedly looking for in every single Portal prospect that it targets

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Love
Reactions: CodyCarpentier
Ketchum said:
GeooAKpXgAAicsy


(Ketch)

A few things to get us started...

* Although Texas has not officially confirmed the signing of Ohio State defensive tackle Hero Kanu, Orangebloods did communicate with Kanu very briefly but directly on Thursday, and he confirmed that he is already back in Austin. We believe the Longhorns were able to get his registration for the spring semester over the line before the clock expired on Wednesday night, which would allow him to participate in the Texas off-season and spring drills.

* I'm told that the staff behind the scenes already has an idea of some of the players that could end up in the Portal following spring drills and constant evaluation of potential Portal targets is ongoing.

* One thing the staff is reportedly looking for in every single Portal prospect that it targets

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Like
Reactions: TowerLightJay and Ketchum
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ketchum
  • Locked

The TCH/HIjack Poker War Room: Texas survives hectic week

Replies
141
Views
15K
Inside the War Room
Ketchum
Ketchum
Ketchum
  • Locked

The TCH/Hijack Poker War Room: ND Portal options, off-season nuggets and Jr. Day Preview

Replies
81
Views
13K
Inside the War Room
CodyCarpentier
CodyCarpentier
Suchomel
  • Sticky

Rivals100 DB Chace Calicut has Texas out in front

Replies
21
Views
1K
Inside the 40 Acres
Suchomel
Suchomel
Suchomel

Update on USC OL transfer Emmanuel Pregnon

Replies
87
Views
11K
Inside the 40 Acres
Joe's Generic Horn
Joe's Generic Horn
Suchomel

Quick-hitter recruiting updates from today's Longhorn junior day

Replies
90
Views
11K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back