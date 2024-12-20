The TCH/HIjack War Room: Is UT recruiting anyone in the Portal right now?

Ketchum
* To piggyback on Ketch’s update from Wednesday night, I was told Texas is not in a hurry to sign “the first available player” in the transfer portal. One person shared, “We’re taking a methodical approach to it.”
* The staff believes they have plenty of time to obtain quality players who can help the team in 2025. Until a player who they believe can contribute without breaking the bank enters the transfer portal, Texas will patiently wait for the best opportunities.
* I asked about the biggest remaining transfer portal priorities and was given this list:
1. Defensive tackle
2. Offensive tackle
3. Running back
4. Cornerback
* The position that stood out most to me from that list was offensive tackle. Texas has not signed an offensive lineman through the transfer portal since Sarkisian’s arrival. Instead, the staff has focused on developing players into starters and avoided using the portal. However, I was told, “We’re losing some decent production.”
* I asked if this meant Texas right tackle Cam Williams intends to enter the NFL Draft after this season and was told the staff is not sure. It appears Texas will search for the best players to protect Arch Manning up front in 2025, even if that means breaking tradition.
* As of Thursday morning, Texas was not actively pursuing anyone remaining in the transfer portal. Additionally, Texas does not intend to host any unofficial visitors this weekend.
* Per NCAA guidelines, the portal opened on Dec. 9 and the deadline for players to enter is Dec. 28. The spring transfer window remains unchanged, running for a shorter 10-day period from April 16 to April 25, 2025. Additionally, players will have a 30-day transfer window any time a head coach exits their program. Here is the most important fact as it relates to Texas: With the debut of the 12-team College Football Playoff, players on playoff and bowl-bound teams will have access to a bonus five-day transfer portal window in January, following the official closure of the December portal. That means any player participating in a game after Dec. 28 will have an additional five days to enter the portal.
* The staff intends to see which players from playoff teams enter the portal after their respective seasons end. They believe quality players will become available in the upcoming weeks.
*****
(Ketch)
* All signs point to Auburn landing Georgia Tech receiver Eric Singleton.
* A source with knowledge of Purdue tight end Max Klare's recruitment told me on Thursday that Texas was honest with him on his visit that he might be a starter for the Longhorns in 2025, but he would also be competing at a position with a lot more competition for snaps than he is being told would exist at the other schools he's looking at. Couple that with an NIL asking price that is a bit over-inflated compared to where he would sit on the talent totem pole on the Texas roster and it just hasn't been a perfect fit.
* The transfer of the Branch brothers from USC creative a ripple this week. In talking to a Texas source, there would be interest in wide receiver Zachariah Branch in a vacuum, but this situation won't take place in a vacuum and there's no sense that Texas will be a serious player. Keep an eye on Georgia. There's growing buzz that the Dawgs might emerge as the school to beat, but it's very early. If the money is right, the Branch brothers could stay out West, but no discounts will be given to schools close to home. Wide receiver is UGA's biggest need position in the Portal.
* Former Texas receiver Johntay Cook could end up playing Texas next season as a member of the Florida Gators. The question is whether 5-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson's decision to ask out of his Oregon LOI to sign with the Gators this week will impact Cook's decision. If not Florida, keep an eye on Washington. The market for Cook is much cooler than he expected.
*****
(Suchomel)
- With Christmas being next week and likely no War Room, let’s fast forward a bit and take a look at the Texas commitments/targets that will be playing in the Under Armour Next All-American Bowl, which is slated to be played on Thursday, January 2 in Orlando.
QB KJ Lacey – Saraland (AL) – Texas signee – These games aren’t always set up for QBs to thrive, but it will be interesting to see how Lacey performs in this environment.
S Zelus Hicks – Carollton (GA) – Texas signee – The recently reclassified Hicks will get to show out on the big stage.
DL Lance Jackson – Texarkana Pleasant Grove – Texas signee – I’m excited to see how Jackson does in this game.
DL Justus Terry – Manchester (GA) – Texas signee – Let’s see if Terry lives up to his 5-star billing.
DB/LB Jonah Williams – Galveston Ball – Texas signee – I’m assuming Williams won’t be playing after his season-ending clavicle injury.
2026 RB Javian Osborne – Forney – Future Longhorn Javian Osborne? Good chance.
2026 OL Keenyi Pepe – IMG Academy – He likes Texas and the Longhorns are in the race, but this will be a tough recruitment to win.
2026 WR Naeem Burroughs – Jacksonville (FL) Bolles – He recently dropped a top six of Texas, Florida State, Florida, Wisconsin, Clemson, and Notre Dame.
2026 LB Simeon Caldwell – Jacksonville (FL) Bolles – Holds a UT offer and told OB over the Longhorns are a school he’ll consider.
2026 S Blaine Bradford – Baton Rouge (LA) Catholic – May be tough to get out of Louisiana but you never know if LSU struggles.
2026 LB Anthony Davis – Loganville (GA) – He’s already visited Texas once and loved it.
2026 DL KJ Ford – Duncanville – Texas is in a strong early position with this one.
2026 DT "Deuce" Geralds – Suwanee (GA) Collins Hill – 5-star DT has visited UT a couple of times and likes the Longhorns, but the competition will be tough.
2026 RB Savion Hiter – Mineral (VA) Louisa County – The nation’s top RB in his class holds a Texas offer but the Longhorns have ground to make up here.
2026 OL Immanuel Iheanacho – North Bethesda (MD) Georgetown Prep – He has a UT offer and told OB he has an interest, but Texas is playing from behind for the 5-star OT.
- Caught up with Temple 2026 DL Jamarion Carlton this week for a quick update. Of note, Carlton will be playing in the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio on January 11. Some highlights …
On junior day visits in January: “I’m going to go to Texas, most definitely. I’m going to go down there for sure. If A&M has one, I’ll go to A&M. I’ll go to Baylor’s junior day.”
The Rivals250 member says he’s pretty open still but will cut his list down in March or April before taking OVs in June. Expect Texas to make the cut.
Carlton said he talks to the Texas coaches fairly regularly but he understands that they have other priorities right now than recruiting 2026 players. He did say he’s watched a lot of UT games this year and was at the Mississippi State and Kentucky games in Austin.
“Texas is a pretty great school. How they have everything laid out defensive-wise, my position and everything, it could be a major fit. I like how they operate their stuff,” Carlton said. “The coaches are pretty good. That could work out pretty well.”