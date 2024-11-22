ADVERTISEMENT

The TCH War Room: Bullish on Fasusi heading into the weekend...

Gc6fTVIW8AASL_r


(Ketch)

A few things to get us started...

* Talked to a Texas source this week that is very bullish on Texas' chances of landing 5-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi, which more than caught my attention because this source isn't the type to get bullish for no reason. In fact, this source felt pretty strongly that the Longhorns will flip Fasusi. That was on Tuesday. Today, Rivals.com recruiting analyst @samspiegelman predicted that the Longhorns will flip Fasusi.

* OU folks still continue to feel like they have an edge with the parents.

* The same source strongly stressed that the Longhorns need to beat Texas A&M next week because there will be recruiting implications coming out of that game. "Aggies beat us and they will get whatever they want," the source mentioned.

