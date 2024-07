The TCH War Room: Ready or not, here come the commitments...

(Ketch)5 Things to Get us Started...* I spoke to a source this week that I very much trust who told me that there's very little stress behind the scenes as it relates to Texas recruiting. The vibe that I've picked up (and it's very similar to the one that I spoke about last August when Colin Simmons was set to announce his commitment) is that Steve Sarkisian and Co. are far less concerned about where they stand with any of the recruits that we'll discuss in tonight's War Room in July than they do with each of them in October and November. There's zero panic behind the scenes.This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.