The Texas Card House War Room (Quinn a go? Fasusi in play? McCutcheon visiting?)

5 Things to get us started...
* I connected with a source on Thursday evening with knowledge of the recruitments of 2024 super blue chips Michael Terry and Javion Hilson. Strong Texas vibes continue to exist to say the very least and I'm told that the Texas staff is very confident in its closing plans with both. There's zero anxiety at the moment from what I can tell.
* In connecting with a very dialed in Nebraska source this week, I asked about how NIL fundraising was going for the Huskers and whether NU was having as difficult of a time in getting momentum going among its highest donors. "It’s kind of complicated because the collective is owned backed by a family worth 4 billion," my Nebraska source said. "So, they have a very good set up here. The Peed family pays all salaries and operating costs for the collective on top of a sizable annual donation. They still have major public investment too, but the Peed family gives them such a head-start. Pretty much all their big boosters are involved to some level."
If you're wondering, I'm working on a bigger NIL story that will focus on the NIL set-ups around the biggest programs in the nation, but I thought this initial answer from the Nebraska side of things was really interesting.
* @Anwar Richardson will have a lot more on the starting quarterback front in the section below this, but I can tell you that a source with connections to the team told me he thought Quinn Ewers would start on Saturday based on what he had heard from people around the program. I 100% trust Anwar's reporting above all else, so I will lean on what he thinks, but I did want to pass along what I have heard.
* In poking around on the Michael Fasusi front this week, I was told that the Longhorns are very much staying in contact and that a no-pressure approach is being used at the moment. "Sark isn't a pushy guy. We have let him know that we'll always stay in touch until he tells us to stop and if he wants to speed things up beyond that, hey, we're here. If anything is going to happen there, it's going to happen because (Fasusi) wants it to. If he starts having questions about anything that's happening in that program without us having to plant the seeds, we'll have a chance. I would tell (Orangebloods) not to get anyone's hopes up, but that this staff doesn't quit."
* While 2025 DT target Joseph Mbatchou (Grayson, Ga.) is scheduled to attend the Georgia/Alabama game on Saturday, I haven't seen any confirmation on a single 2026 or 2027 prospect from the state of Texas that is scheduled to attend.
*****
(Anwar)
* Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said he would wait until Friday to decide whether quarterback Quinn Ewers will start against Mississippi State this weekend. I was told Ewers threw passes on Thursday but is still dealing with soreness. Sarkisian and Ewers have a strong relationship and nobody I spoke to this week is concerned about the quarterback not being transparent about his injury to play. I was told Ewers is more concerned about the team succeeding and Sarkisian will not allow him to play unless the quarterback is ready.
* As of Thursday afternoon, Ewers was at 70 percent, according to my sources. I was told the optimal number is 90 percent and Sarkisian may play it safe and go with Arch Manning. Nevertheless, Sarkisian will make a final decision after practice, which is a walk-through, on Friday.
* If you are looking for clues, Manning received most first-team reps during practice this week. In addition, Sarkisian said Trey Owens had his best day of practice as a Longhorn on Thursday. Sarkisian is prepared for Manning to start if Ewers cannot play this weekend.
* I asked one source if Ewers might push to play against Mississippi State because he wants to remain in the Heisman Trophy race. I was told if Ewers is 100 percent healthy and plays to his potential against Oklahoma and Georgia, everyone behind the scenes believes their quarterback will have an opportunity to win the award. In addition, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is not lighting the world on fire as some college football observers projected. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is viewed as the guy to beat for that award.
* Sarkisian has been “dialed in” this week, according to my sources. I was told practice was intense on Tuesday and Wednesday and the staff has done a great job of making sure players have been focused. One person told me the practices this season have been better this year than before and players eagerly anticipate working hard every day.
* Do you remember when Sarkisian said they began working on plays for Michigan when training camp began in August? I was told Sarkisian began giving the team Oklahoma and Georgia looks during practice this week. The Longhorns did not spend a lot of time on those teams, but the staff is preparing.
*****
(Suchomel)
* This weekend lost some of its recruiting steam with Javion Hilson deciding to stay closer to home and attend the UCF home game against Colorado. Believe it or not, there is legitimate interest in UCF on Hilson’s part (he did OV there in June) so this is notable, but seeing a player of his caliber sign with a school like UCF would definitely be a surprise. I’d expect Hilson to make his way to Austin at some point this fall with Georgia being most likely. Even with this cancellation, the Longhorns are still in a strong position for the 5-star defender.
* Richmond Randle defensive tackle Chace Sims was set to come to Austin this weekend for an official visit, but that trip is now off. Sims visited Texas A&M last weekend and there’s a belief that the Aggies were able to reel him back in a bit … for now.
* Texas will continue to work on Sims, along with a number of other interior defensive line options, so we’ll keep an eye on this one to see if Sims decides to reschedule.
* We’re checking with Daylan McCutcheon and people close to him to see if his visit to Texas is going to happen after the Rivals100 WR told OB earlier in the week that he was still undecided. On the surface, some were wondering how aggressively Texas would push for a third receiver in this class, but we heard this week that the UT staff views McCutcheon as a definite take and the coaches would love for him to be a part of this class, along with fellow receives Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench.
* McCutcheon could still make it in this weekend. If he doesn’t, look for Texas to try to bring him in for the Georgia game. The Lovejoy product remains committed to Florida State but is keeping options open and Texas suddenly looks pretty attractive with the struggles at FSU.
* Let’s take a look at the players who have directly confirmed with OB that they’ll be in attendance this week …
S Jonah Williams – Galveston Ball – The Texas commitment will be in this weekend and will take his Texas OV the weekend of the Georgia game.
LB Bo Barnes – Dallas Skyline - He gave Texas a brief scare with an Oregon visit but he’s locked in. He’ll be at this game and the Georgia game.
CB Caleb Chester – Fort Bend Marshall – He’s been at just about every home game and is completely locked with his Texas commitment.
DE Jamarion Carlton – Temple – Big visit for the Rivals250 member and he’ll be back in town for the Georgia game in a few weeks.
2026 S Zelus Hicks – Carrollton (GA) – The recent Texas commit and potential 5-star will be in town this weekend and for the UGA game.
2026 DE KJ Ford – Big-time defender from an elite program.
2026 DT Tiki Hola – Bastrop – He’ll be at the Georgia game and indicated he’d be at UT this weekend as well. Really good player at a position that’s always a big need.
2026 DB Kamron Hall - Aledo
2027 DB JJ Fields – Hutto – Has a few early offers and is a guy Texas is evaluating.
2026 WR Xavier Green – The Colony – Young guy that coaches are starting to take notice of
2026 S Jaylon Sterling - Sunnyvale
2027 TE Khing Thibodeaux – Lakeview Centennial
****
(Wes)
5 star SF Nate Ament is visiting Texas this weekend, which is a very positive development for the Horns. Not to mention, five star guard/forward Shelton Henderson and Nate Ament have continuously talked about playing together. The three offers that they share in common?
Duke, Louisville, Texas.
With Henderson wanting his decision made by November, this is a very positive domino that is falling in favor of the Longhorns for Nate Ament should they stick to their guns about playing with each other.