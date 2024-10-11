The Texas Card House War Room (This one is a doozy...)

Ketchum
A 10-pack to get us started....
* This is very unofficial and we're still working to get further confirmation, but true freshman punter Michael Kern is expected to miss the OU game and this is very real concern that a possible ankle injury could also keep him out of next weekend's Georgia game.
* Talked with a source this week about the OU offense and was told that the OU offense will likely try to operate in a bit of a phone booth this week in the passing game. With the Oklahoma offense already throwing the ball downfield 15% less than it did a year ago, one of the things that is being stressed to Michael Hawkins this week is the need to take lay-ups in the passing game instead of trying to shoot a bunch of three point shots.
* This short-passing game will likely include some screen game, but one of the complicated components of trying to execute the screen game is that the blocking from the wide receiver position has been a disaster all season because of the OU injuries at the position. The Sooners have reportedly been working hard to correct this issue with the players expected to play on Saturday, but represents a major concern going into the game in all aspects of what the offense wants to do.
* Keep an eye on Colin Simmons against both Oklahoma tackles. "He's going to get home and make something happen at some point," a source said. "Those tackles aren't good enough to keep him at bay for four quarters. If they don't give those two (tackles) some help with Simmons, he might be the MVP of this game. (Simmons) will play early in this game. Watch on these first couple of drives if they keep the tight ends and backs in to help with (Simmons). If they don't, I'm telling you he's going to crate havoc."
* Had one OU source tell me on Thursday that the OU coaches believe that the single best side in this game is the OU defense and that if they win the game, it'll be because this side flat out wins its battle against the Texas offense in a one-sided fashion.
* I was digging around this week on the Javion Hilson front. The 2025 five-star edge player from Cocoa, Florida continues to be projected as a strong Texas lean, yet in talking to sources next week that have recently spoken with Hilson, there's still a sense that he could choose to stay in-state for a variety of non-football reasons. Without going into specifics, some complicated elements exist in his personal life that have made staying in-state most of his focus during the recruiting process outside of this love for the Texas program and (to a much smaller degree) a few other programs. Next week's visit for the Texas/Georgia game is seen as a critical moment in his recruitment because that's when Texas will need to lock in the notion that he could go away as far as Austin and it will be the best thing for him. That seems to be the single biggest thing the Longhorns will need to combat might simply be convincing him with finality that his instincts to stay closer to home don't need to serve as his final compass.
* As of this week, the only recruiting visits that he has scheduled are next week's visit to Austin and a visit to College Station for the Texas/Texas A&M game.
* In the event you've been wondering what is happening with Mesquite Horn offensive lineman Lamont Rogers, who committed to Missouri in the summer, all signs point towards him flipping to Texas A&M. Rogers visited College Station last weekend.
* On the NIL front, I checked with a couple of sources that have insight on schools of interest to get a sense for how NIL is working at those schools. One of those schools was Alabama. In talking to one source, it sounds like Alabama has been able to rally NIL support for this season, but there are still sizable long-term concerns about where all of the money will continue to come from. It was actually mentioned to me that there's hope that Kalen DeBoer can have enough success in the first couple of seasons that the program might be able to re-institute the "Saban tax"? What's the "Saban Tax"? It's when Alabama was able to convince star prospects/transfers that they should accept less money in NIL from Alabama than others were offering with the thought that his development would help them earn even more money in the long-run by getting them drafted early in the NFL Draft. It stood out to me that folks at Bama think that's even a possibility.
* Had another person mention to me in the last two weeks that Phil Knight isn't nearly as active with Oregon as it's been assumed that he is and he's not a guy that is focus on it 365 days a year. He helps and he's a factor, but he's not ban rolling things the way the (Tom and Shawn) Peed family is bankrolling the Nebraska program.
*****
(From Anwar)
* I was told Quinn Ewers had a strong week of practice and everyone inside the building believes the Texas quarterback has been impressive since returning from his injury. Nobody I spoke to this week is worried about Ewers’s readiness or health entering Texas-Oklahoma. One person said, “Trust me, Q is ready.”
* In addition, Texas backup quarterback Arch Manning had a strong week of practices, according to multiple sources. I was told Manning still prepared like a starter this week and looked good. One person said, “This team is ready to rally around Arch, if necessary. Everybody knows this is Quinn’s team. But, God forbid we need Arch on Saturday, our guys will rally behind him.”
* Overall, I was told the team had a great week of practice and the staff enters this game with a lot of confidence.
* One person told me Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian has cooked up several surprises for Oklahoma because he has been working on the game plan for nearly three weeks. Sarkisian has not been forced to show a lot of his playbook in the first five games because Texas has dominated every opponent. Clearly, I cannot disclose how Sarkisian intends to attack Oklahoma’s defense. However, the staff is confident that Sarkisian has a formula for success entering the Red River Rivalry.
* Last week, Texas running back Tre Wisner received a significant amount of first-team reps as the staff considered promoting him to RB1 after Jaydon Blue fumbled twice against Mississippi State. Nevertheless, Blue was back as RB1 this week in practice. I was told to just be ready for both running backs on Saturday.
* The only challenging aspect about practice this week is I was told multiple players have been sick with strep throat. Apparently, the bacterial infection has slowed down multiple players, but nobody I spoke with wanted to divulge the number of players who are battling the bacterial infection.
* The staff is entering Saturday’s game confident in its game plan versus Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. They know Hawkins is a good runner and will need to utilize his legs to have success against the Longhorns. Sarkisian and the defensive staff believe they received a good look from the scout team this week.
*****
(Suchomel)
The big recruiting news this week was the commitment of Rivals100 wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon, who officially flipped his commitment from Florida State to Texas on Thursday evening. A little backstory on how this one went down…
* McCutcheon had been cooling on FSU after the Seminoles started the season slowly. He visited Texas for the Mississippi State game and things began heavily trending towards the Longhorns after that visit. Texas has been recruiting McCutcheon to play in the slot, where DeAndre Moore lines up. Remember, in that game, Moore caught two touchdown passes (coincidence or smart play-calling to showcase Moore by Sark? I’ll let you all decide).
“It’s been in my mind. Especially when I went out to visit Texas, I really enjoyed it. I had to make a decision whether I’m going to flip or not, because I can’t keep taking those visits (while committed to FSU),” McCutcheon said. “That visit, especially with coach Jackson telling me he sees me as a slot receiver, where DeAndre Moore is, how he played in that game, it inspired me that if I commit, that’s how I’ll be used.”
* As we mentioned on Thursday morning, the Longhorns are now in the picture for 2025 5-star defensive tackle Justus Terry. Members of the Texas staff were in Georgia last week during the off week and the plan right now is for Terry to head to Austin for an unofficial visit the weekend of the Georgia game. In talking with sources with knowledge of Terry’s recruitment, he’s been known to change plans in a hurry so we’ll keep an eye on this one, but as of Thursday, the plan is for him to take the Texas visit.
* What are UT’s chances with Terry? He’s a one-time USC commitment who is now believed to be favoring the in-state Georgia Bulldogs. Alabama’s also being heavily considered with Florida State hanging around as well. As one person we talked to this week said, with a player like Terry you swing for the fences and just hope for the best. Look for Texas to try to get Terry in for an official visit as well, possibly in late November. If that happens, this one could get very interesting.
* Former Alabama and Florida State commitment Javion Hilson continues to trend well for Texas, but this one’s not out of the woods just yet. Hilson visited Central Florida two weekends ago and UCF is legitimately in the race. Last weekend, he was back at FSU so the Seminoles aren’t throwing in the towel. Hilson also has plans to visit Texas A&M on an official visit the weekend the Longhorns will be in town. From what we’re hearing, we’d handicap this one as Texas with the lead, followed by UCF and then Florida State, in that order.
* Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng continues to trend towards Notre Dame, but there’s a sense from sources that Texas may be waiting in the wings with an opportunity to make a strong move late in the process. Michigan is probably running second and Notre Dame will have a chance to tighten its grasp on the top spot with Owusu-Boating set for an unofficial visit to South Bend on November 9. But Texas will get the last shot when it hosts Owusu-Boateng for an official visit the weekend of November 22, and there’s a sense from people familiar with Owusu-Boateng’s recruitment that the Longhorns could really shake things up if that trip goes well, which it almost assuredly will.
* Texas continues to look for another cornerback in this class, with Dorian Brew being a top target. There’s been some Longhorn buzz around Brew, despite him not really saying anything publicly, but he’ll visit Oregon again this weekend so we’ll have to wait to see if that trip solidifies his commitment to the Ducks.
* Oklahoma is the home team for this weekend’s game so the Sooners get to invite recruits, but there will be quite a bit of crossover from players that are considering both the Sooners and the Longhorns. Some names to know …
OL Michael Fasusi – Committed to Oklahoma and seems pretty happy with that decision, but maybe Texas can kick the door in a bit if the Longhorns put on a show on Saturday.
OL John Turntine – I like UT’s chances for the 2026 standout as it is. He’ll be a “guest” of OU’s but this game could help the Longhorns more than the Sooners.
DE KJ Ford – He visited Texas for Mississippi State and he’ll be at the Georgia game next week so this makes three straight UT games he’s watched in person.
WR Kaydon Finley – Son of Jermichael Finley will be on hand … will he be wearing orange?
OL Toa Katoa – He likes Texas, Texas likes him. Another chance to impress.
WR "Boobie" Feaster – Everyone’s favorite 2027 wide receiver should love what he sees from the UT offense. LSU might be Texas’ biggest competition.
LB Braylon Williams – Potential 5-star LB in 2027 and recent Texas offer recently told OB that the Longhorns are tops on his list.
WR Antayvious Ellis – One of the country’s best in the 2027 class.
*****
(Zach -Baseball)
* “Texas Baseball is stayng HOT on the recruiting trail and has added yet another big name to the 2026 class. Instant analysis dropping the moment the new commit announces. The Longhorn staff continues to recruit at an exceptionally high level, which if is any indication of what is to come - "expect big things!”