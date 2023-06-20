The Top 100 for 2024 has been updated... a new No.1

For the first time in about 10 weeks, I've updated the 2024 LSR Top 100 list.This includes:* Notes and events from the spring* Camps and combines* Continued further evaluationSome random thoughts...* The entire Top 10 remained the same, but the order did slightly change.a. Colin Simmons is my new No.1b. Caden Durham is No.3 and rated as a 5-starc. 6-10 are all high four stars and national top 40-60ish.d. 11-15 are 5.9+ and national top 60-125ishe. 15-24 are 5.9 mid four starsf. 25-46 are 5.8+ low four starsg. 47-74 are 5.8s, but in reality 47-100 should roughly be viewed as the same.Some individual player thoughts...* With regards to Colin Simmons, little things like this moved me in the flip of him and Micah Hudson:He's a dominant player with a dominant athletic skill set, even if he does fit into the tweener category from a standpoint, The guys that overcome the physical questions almost always do it with freaky athletic skill. Simmons has that. Plus, there's more position scarcity for elite edge players than there are wide receivers and the position itself is slightly more valuable in the wider football sense.* Simmons, Hudson, Durham and Kobe Black are my 5 stars.* Wesco, Lagway, Williams and Bussey are all borderline 5 stars for me.* I kind of have Filaime and Evans in their own little tier.* I challenged myself for about 30 minutes on Sunday night to talk myself into someone else jumping in front of either Filsaime or Evans and I just didn't find that guy.* Nigel Smith, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Taylor Tatum, Corian Gipson and Selman Bridges are all borderline super blue chips for me.* I would rank new Texas commitment Santana Wilson between 8-15. I really like him.I would have Christian Clark in that same range, but ahead of Taylor Tatum.* New Texas commit Freddie Dubose Jr. is back where I had him ranked before the injury after showing such strength in his rebuilt jnee by finishing third in Class 5A at the state meet in the 400 meters.* Jordan Washington went from unranked to No.23 in this update. I really like his upside and skill set.* I moved a bunch of OL up (see Frazier, Cruz, Saine, Funk and Hendrix to name a few). Bumped a few DL as well (see ND commit Logham Thomas, Alex January and JJA).* I still have Dre'lon Miller ranked a little lower than basically everyone.