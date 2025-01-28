A itty bitty update on Notre Dame transfers Pat Coogan/Rocco Spindler (12:04pm update)

It is very, very quiet on both of these fronts. I've asked sources about both and haven't really received any direct answers.



Lots of ways to potentially read that.



Here's what I can tell you...



There's definitely an interest from the Longhorns. There was some speculation around South Bend that he might end up at Indiana (along with Spindler) pretty quickly, but that hasn't unfolded and it seems to be connected to the fact that Michigan and a number of SEC schools with NIL money to throw around have entered the equation.



He seems to be taking his time, while also going social media dark at the same time, which is why the news on his situation is minimal. Stay tuned.



The Longhorns seem less involved with Notre Dame guard Rocco Spindler, who has reportedly set up a visit to Indiana, which was expected when he entered the Portal last week. Nebraska is also involved. Michigan could also offer.



It feels like Michigan could be the big wild card in both recruitments because there's some thought that both players would like to play next season together if possible.



(Updated Note (12:04pm): On3 national reporter Pete Nakos is reporting that Coogan has set up official visits to Michigan, Indiana and Ole Miss. No mention of the Longhorns in his reporting.