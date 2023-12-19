Almost-Instant-Analysis: Longhorns land the next Byron Murphy?

Brandon Brown on Hudl Watch Brandon Brown's videos and highlights on Hudl. More info: Eau Gallie High School - Boys Varsity Football / DE, DT / Class of 2025 / Melbourne, FL

Texas kept its recruiting momentum going on Tuesday with a commitment from one of the most explosive defensive tackle prospects in the 2025 recruiting class... Palm Bay (Florida) Eau Gallie star Brandon Brown.Here's the industry breakdown...Rivals: (5.8) Low 4 star, No.200 nationally, No.32 in FloridaESPN: (X) Not rankedOn3: (90) Low 4 star, No. 271 nationally, No.36 in Florida247: (88) High 3 star, NR nationally, No.55 in Florida247 composite: (.9029) Low 4 star, No.296 nationally, No.40 in FloridaAuburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USCWell, his highlight tape is certainly a hell of a lot of fun to watch. At 6-1, 280-pounds, Brown is basically a Byron Murphy starter kit. He has an incredibly explosive burst off the ball, good quickness/general athleticism and plays with a relentless attitude on the field. Whether he's blowing things up at the point of attack or chasing players down the line of scrimmage, he has to be accounted for at all times. The knock on him is going to be his size, as they don't all turn out to be Byron Murphy. Yet, this guy has a little something about him that feels different than your average smallish defensive tackle. We're talking about a guy with super blue chip game and a three-star physical built, but there's time and space for Brown to develop his body/frame and as he does, he might come out of it one hell of a college player.He's an interior defensive lineman and really good ones can be impossible to find in volume (see the 2024 class). Dipping into the state of Florida to address as a major need is quite an advantage that the Longhorns have built for themselves.It's tough to expect an undersized player to come in and make an immediate impact, but it's not impossible to think he could be in the rotation by year two.Junior Highlights