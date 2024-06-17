Almost Instant Analysis: Texas gets its Arch replacement?

Ketchum
Founded by proud UT graduates (Garner, B.S. Geology and Chris BBA and MBA from McCombs), Mercury Exteriors is dedicated to helping Texans improve their homes. Whether it is repairing damage caused by bad weather or upgrading the exterior of a home, Mercury is trusted by Longhorn fans across the state (disclaimer: we will also help Aggies, Red Raiders and Horned Frogs, as long as they behave themselves).
For a free estimate, please contact us at 512-729-ROOF (7663) or info@mercuryexteriors.com.
Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns picked up up a monster commitment in the 2026 class at the quarterback position with a verbal pledge from Plantation (Florida) American Heritage HS quarterback Dia Bell.
Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...
Rivals: (5.9) Mid 4-star, No.39 nationally, No.3 in Florida
ESPN: (90) 5 star, No.9 nationally, No.1 in Florida
On3: (94) Mid 4 star, No.14 nationally, No.1 in Florida
247: (92) Low 4 star, No.21 nationally, No.4 in Florida
247 composite: (.9924) 5 star, No.10 nationally, No.1 in Florida
Notable offers: Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee
Evaluation: Although listed as a dual-threat quarterback, Bell is a mobile athlete who is always looking to use his athleticism to open up throwing lanes and not plays with his feet. At 6-2 pounds, Bell can make throws to all places on the field, including off-schedule when his feet aren't always set and his arm mechanics adjust for what's happening on any given play. In a lot of respects, he'll remind you of a more athletic, but less arm talented version of Quinn Ewers. Everything in the passing game feels effortless and easy. When he does put the ball down and runs with it, he's a plus athlete and player, but make no mistake about it, he'd rather throw the ball and run with it.
Why it matters: Hello, McFly! We're talking about a top 3 quarterback prospect nationally and perhaps the top prospect in the entire state of Florida in the 2026 cycle. On top of that, if you buy that Arch Manning will stay through the 2026 season, then you can see where Bell comes in and competes for a starting job in 2027 after a single redshirt year. I've always believed that it will be difficult to keep a high-level 2025 quarterback prospect because of the unlikelihood of a player waiting until his third season in this age of the Portal. Therefore, from my perspective the 2026 quarterback commitment is of more value than the 2025 commitment.
Expectations: It makes too much sense that he would redshirt in year one and fight for the starting job in 2027 as a redshirt freshman.
Must See Sophomore Film: Enjoy.
