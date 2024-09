Behind Enemy Lines: "Can we get our NIL $ back" + NEW Week 5 Power Ratings

SPONSORED BY OBMEN.NET

Happy Victory Monday IV 🤘

Super Explosives 2024 (20+ yard plays)

Yards per Play (Power-4 & Over 7.0)

Yards per Play Allowed (Power-4 & Under 4.0)

Weekly Prediction Update (4-0) (+/- of 29 pts)

Cody's Week 5 College Football Top 25 Power Ratings

(.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)

Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"

Oklahoma

Publishers Thoughts

Venables Thoughts

Gavin Sawchuk to the Portal?

Nic Anderson

Demarco Murray...

Jackson Arnold ...

Publisher Parker's Dad

Venables on Arnold Pass

Cody's Week 5 Heisman Watchlist Update

After a 51-3 drumming, that felt like 70-3 and included two turnovers by each team, just 42 passing yards from the UL-Monroe starting Quarterback General Booty, and a whopping 10 yards of total offense allowed in the 2nd half, it's safe to say the Texas defense is clicking on all cylinders as they enter SEC play.For the first time since the 1915 Season, yes 1915. Texas has won at least three of its first four games by at least 7 touchdowns (48+ points). In 1915, the Longhorns beat TCU 72-0, Daniel Baker 92-0, and Rice 59-0 on their way to a 6-3 record that season that once again, ended in a loss to Notre Dame. The Longhorns have scored 50+ points in each of their three home games this year for the first time since 2008. That's also the year they were last ranked No. 1 in the country.The Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs are the only two teams in the country not to allow a touchdown in the red zone.Ryan Wingo 25-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULMMatthew Golden 46-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULMIsaiah Bond 56-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULMJaydon Blue 20-yard rush vs. ULMColin Page 20-yard rush vs. ULMGunnar Helm 49-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateMatthew Golden 20-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSARyan Wingo 36-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSARyan Wingo 75-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSAArch Manning 67-yard rush vs. UTSAColin Page 23-yard rush vs. UTSAGunnar Helm 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganGunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganGunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganMatthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganJaydon Blue 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganDeAndre Moore 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganIsaiah Bond 33-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganRyan Wingo 55-yard rush vs. MichiganGunnar Helm 37-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateIsaiah Bond 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateIsaiah Bond 25-yard rush vs. Colorado StateJerrick Gibson 22-yard rush vs. Colorado StateRyan Wingo 30-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado StateMatthew Golden 38-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateJohntay Cook 40-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado State-- Team Leaders --Gunnar Helm with 5 total (all from Quinn)Ryan Wingo with 5 total (4 from Arch, 1 rush)Matthew Golden with 4 total (2 from Quinn, 2 from Arch)Isaiah Bond with 4 total (2 from Quinn, 1 from Arch, 1 rush)Running Backs with 5 total (2 for Blue, 2 for Page, 1 for Gibson)1 - Ole Miss - 8.852 - Miami (FL) - 8.832 - Ohio State - 8.584 - Louisville - 8.425 - Penn State - 8.156 - Auburn - 8.037 - Indiana - 7.818 - Pittsburgh 7.809 - Arizona - 7.5810 - Clemson - 7.4110 - Alabama - 7.4112 - Tennessee - 7.3013 - Florida - 7.2514 - Washington - 7.051 - Ohio State - 2.972 - Tennessee - 3.133 - Alabama - 3.374 - Georgia - 3.504 - Ole Miss - 3.506 - Indiana - 3.678 - Duke - 3.769 - Washington - 3.8010 - Penn State - 3.9311 - Iowa State - 3.9612 - Miami (FL) - 3.9813 - Minnesota - 3.99- Week 1 Prediction: 51-13 Texas - Week 1 Result: 52-0 Texas (+/- 14)- Week 2 Prediction: 34-13 Texas - Week 2 Result: 31-12 Texas (+/- 4)- Week 3 Prediction: 55-3 Texas - Week 3 Result: 56-7 Texas (+/- 5)- Week 4 Prediction: 48-6 Texas- Week 4 Result: 51-3 Texas (+/- 6)1. Georgia +2802. Ohio State +4003. Oregon +6505. Alabama +14005. Ole Miss +14007. Notre Dame +18001. Georgia +350 - Trend: Down2. Ohio State +3504. Alabama +850 - Trend: UP4. Oregon +11006. Ole Miss +1200 - Trend: UP7. Tennessee +1400 - Trend: UP8. Miami (FL) +1800 - Trend: UP1. Ohio State +340 - Trend: UP2. Georgia +400 - Trend: DOWN4. Alabama +750 - Trend: UP5. Oregon +1000 - Trend: UP6. Tennessee +1200 - Trend: UP6. Ole Miss +1200 - Trend: UP8. Miami (FL) +1800 - Trend: UP9. Penn State +2000 - Trend: DOWN10. Clemson +4000 - Trend: UP1. Texas Longhorns (4-0) - .986 - Week 4: (51-3 win vs. UL-Monroe) -2. Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) - .983 - Week 4: IDLE3. Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) - .953 - Week 4: (49-14 win vs. Marshall)4. Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) - .944 - Week 4: (25-15 win vs. Oklahoma) -5. Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) - .942 - Week 4: IDLE6. Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) - .929 - Week 4: (52-13 win vs. Georgia Southern)7. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (4-0) - .920 - Week 4: (50-15 win vs. South Florida)8. Oregon Ducks (3-0) - .911 - Week 4: IDLE9. Utah Utes (4-0) - .891 - Week 4: (22-19 win vs. Oklahoma State) -10. Missouri Tigers (4-0) - .879 - Week 4: (30-27 win vs. Vanderbilt)11. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) - .839 - Week 4 (56-0 win vs. Kent State)12. Clemson Tigers (2-1) - .833 - Week 4: (59-35 win vs. North Carolina State) -13. Michigan Wolverines (3-1) - .787 - Week 4: (27-24 win vs. 16. USC) -14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1) - .746 - Week 4: (28-3 win vs. Miami(OH) -15. UCF Knights (3-0) - .737 - Week 4: IDLE -16. BYU Cougars (4-0) - .733 - Week 4: (38-9 win vs. Kansas State) -17. USC (2-1) - .729 - Week 4: (27-24 loss vs. 19. Michigan) -18. Oklahoma Sooners (3-1) - .727 - Week 4: (25-15 loss vs. 4. Tennessee) -19. Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0) - .721 - Week 4: (31-24 win OT vs. Nebraska) -22. Louisville Cardinals (2-0) - .718 - Week 4: (31-19 win vs. Georgia Tech)21. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1) - .718 - Week 4: (31-24 loss OT vs. Illinois) -22. Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) - .715 - Week 4: (26-20 win vs. Bowling Green) -23. Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0) - .711 - Week 4: (22-19 loss vs. 9. Utah) -23. LSU (3-1) - .699 - Week 3: (34-17 win vs. UCLA) -24. Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) - .697 - Week 4: (38-9 loss vs. BYU) -25. Iowa State (3-0) - .692 - Week 4: (52-7 win vs. Arkansas State) -26. South Carolina (2-1) - .684 - Week 4: IDLE27. Boston College (3-1) - .680 - Week 4: (23-19 win vs. Michigan State)28. Arizona Wildcats (2-1) - .671 - Week 4: IDLE29. Pittsburgh Panthers (4-0) - .666 - Week 4: (73-17 win vs. Youngstown State)30. Washington State Cougars (4-0) - .660 - Week 4: (54-52 win vs. Fresno State)31. Washington Huskies (3-1) - .660 - Week 4: (24-5 win vs. Northwestern)1. GLASS HALF FULL? -2. OFFENSIVE LINE -3. RUNNING BACK -4. INJURY -: I've kept you updated on Nic Anderson during the first four weeks of the season as he has recovered from a quad injury. There was thought that he was "ready" in week 3 to play against Tulane, but that the staff wanted to hold him out to assure he was 100% against Tennessee. Anderson played 9 snaps and re-injured the quad, I assume we will see him on the injury report over the next 3 weeks, leading up to the Red River Rivalry. - The Sooners' snap-count leaders at receiver were Brenen Thompson and Zion Ragins.5. FAN POST GAME Q's -6. FAN POST GAME Q's -7. DOOMER DAD -Cody's Thoughts: This sounds cockamamie, I know - this is a weekly feature in Parker's column, where his pops gives his thoughts from the game and they call him the "Doomer Dad".8. QUARTERBACK -: In the post-game presser, Brent Venables was asked about the Jackson Arnold throw (shown below), and his response:1. Cameron Ward, Miami (FL) - QB - (72.4%, 1,439 yards, 14 td 2 int) - 204.9 Rating - (12-89-1 Rushing)2. Jalen Milroe, Alabama - QB - (67.3%, 590 yards, 8 td 0 int) - 213.4 Rating - (36-156-6 Rushing)3. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss - QB - (79.8%, 1,554 yards, 12 td 2 int) - 219.4 Rating (23-90-3 Rushing)4. Quinn Ewers, Texas - QB - (73.4%, 691 yards, 8 td 2 int) - 175.2 Rating5. Travis Hunter, Colorado - WR/DB - (37-472-5 Receiving) - (14 Tackles, 2 PD, 1 FF and 1 INT on Defense)6. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee - QB - (69.3%, 892 yards, 7 td 2 int) - 176.2 Rating (25-117-1 Rushing)7. Carson Beck, UGA - QB - (68.3%, 680 yards, 7 td 0 int) - 166.1 Rating (11-55-0 Rushing)8. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State - RB - (56-586-9 Rushing) - (5-12-0 Receiving)9. Drew Allar, Penn State - QB - (70.7%, 729 yards, 8 td 1 int) - 218.3 Rating (18-77-2 Rushing)10. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon - QB - (84%, 914 yards, 6 td 0 int) - 186.8 Rating11. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona - WR - (23-453-4 Receiving)1. Avery Johnson, Kansas State - QB (Week 1)2. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech - QB (Week 1)3. Will Howard, Ohio State - QB (Week 2)4. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State - WR - (Week 3)5. Arch Manning, Texas - QB - (Week 4)6. Miller Moss, USC - QB - (Week 4) @Alex Dunlap and I are tied with 35 pts each , through 4 weeks.- Our season-long leader @SECMatt stays at the top, but is joined this week by @harent_1 with an incredible 35-19 record against the spread in the SEC. @harent_1 with a SICK 9-1 in Week 4It's time to "" the SEC, as T'Vondre Sweat says..