Behind Enemy Lines: "Can we get our NIL $ back" + NEW Week 5 Power Ratings

Happy Victory Monday IV 🤘
That's the end of the "preseason" for Texas. After a 51-3 drumming, that felt like 70-3 and included two turnovers by each team, just 42 passing yards from the UL-Monroe starting Quarterback General Booty, and a whopping 10 yards of total offense allowed in the 2nd half, it's safe to say the Texas defense is clicking on all cylinders as they enter SEC play.
Historical Facts: For the first time since the 1915 Season, yes 1915. Texas has won at least three of its first four games by at least 7 touchdowns (48+ points). In 1915, the Longhorns beat TCU 72-0, Daniel Baker 92-0, and Rice 59-0 on their way to a 6-3 record that season that once again, ended in a loss to Notre Dame.
Historical Facts: The Longhorns have scored 50+ points in each of their three home games this year for the first time since 2008. That's also the year they were last ranked No. 1 in the country.
Seasonal Facts: The Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs are the only two teams in the country not to allow a touchdown in the red zone.
Super Explosives 2024 (20+ yard plays)
-- 5 vs. UL-Monroe --
Ryan Wingo 25-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULM
Matthew Golden 46-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULM
Isaiah Bond 56-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULM
Jaydon Blue 20-yard rush vs. ULM
Colin Page 20-yard rush vs. ULM
-- 6 vs. UTSA --
Gunnar Helm 49-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Matthew Golden 20-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Ryan Wingo 36-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Ryan Wingo 75-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Arch Manning 67-yard rush vs. UTSA
Colin Page 23-yard rush vs. UTSA
-- 8 vs. Michigan --
Gunnar Helm 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Gunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Gunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Matthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Jaydon Blue 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
DeAndre Moore 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Isaiah Bond 33-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Ryan Wingo 55-yard rush vs. Michigan
-- 7 vs. Colorado State --
Gunnar Helm 37-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Isaiah Bond 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Isaiah Bond 25-yard rush vs. Colorado State
Jerrick Gibson 22-yard rush vs. Colorado State
Ryan Wingo 30-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado State
Matthew Golden 38-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Johntay Cook 40-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado State
-- Team Leaders --
Gunnar Helm with 5 total (all from Quinn)
Ryan Wingo with 5 total (4 from Arch, 1 rush)
Matthew Golden with 4 total (2 from Quinn, 2 from Arch)
Isaiah Bond with 4 total (2 from Quinn, 1 from Arch, 1 rush)
Running Backs with 5 total (2 for Blue, 2 for Page, 1 for Gibson)
Yards per Play (Power-4 & Over 7.0)
1 - Ole Miss - 8.85
2 - Miami (FL) - 8.83
2 - Ohio State - 8.58
4 - Louisville - 8.42
5 - Penn State - 8.15
6 - Auburn - 8.03
7 - Indiana - 7.81
8 - Pittsburgh 7.80
9 - Arizona - 7.58
10 - Clemson - 7.41
10 - Alabama - 7.41
12 - Tennessee - 7.30
13 - Florida - 7.25
14 - Texas - 7.05
14 - Washington - 7.05
Yards per Play Allowed (Power-4 & Under 4.0)
1 - Ohio State - 2.97
2 - Tennessee - 3.13
3 - Alabama - 3.37
4 - Georgia - 3.50
4 - Ole Miss - 3.50
6 - Indiana - 3.67
6 - Texas - 3.67
8 - Duke - 3.76
9 - Washington - 3.80
10 - Penn State - 3.93
11 - Iowa State - 3.96
12 - Miami (FL) - 3.98
13 - Minnesota - 3.99
Weekly Prediction Update (4-0) (+/- of 29 pts)
- Week 1 Prediction: 51-13 Texas
- Week 1 Result: 52-0 Texas (+/- 14)
- Week 2 Prediction: 34-13 Texas
- Week 2 Result: 31-12 Texas (+/- 4)
- Week 3 Prediction: 55-3 Texas
- Week 3 Result: 56-7 Texas (+/- 5)
- Week 4 Prediction: 48-6 Texas
- Week 4 Result: 51-3 Texas (+/- 6)
2025 College Football National Championship odds on (8/27/24), per FanDuel - 2024 Preseason
1. Georgia +280
2. Ohio State +400
3. Oregon +650
4. Texas +850
5. Alabama +1400
5. Ole Miss +1400
7. Notre Dame +1800
2025 College Football National Championship odds on (9/16/24), per FanDuel - Post Week 3 Results
1. Georgia +350 - Trend: Down
2. Ohio State +350
3. Texas +550
4. Alabama +850 - Trend: UP
4. Oregon +1100
6. Ole Miss +1200 - Trend: UP
7. Tennessee +1400 - Trend: UP
8. Miami (FL) +1800 - Trend: UP
2025 College Football National Championship odds on (9/23/24), per FanDuel - Post Week 4 Results
1. Ohio State +340 - Trend: UP
2. Georgia +400 - Trend: DOWN
3. Texas +480 - Trend: UP
4. Alabama +750 - Trend: UP
5. Oregon +1000 - Trend: UP
6. Tennessee +1200 - Trend: UP
6. Ole Miss +1200 - Trend: UP
8. Miami (FL) +1800 - Trend: UP
9. Penn State +2000 - Trend: DOWN
10. Clemson +4000 - Trend: UP
Cody's Week 5 College Football Top 25 Power Ratings (.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)
Tier 1
1. Texas Longhorns (4-0) - .986 - Week 4: (51-3 win vs. UL-Monroe) - (Movement: +1)
2. Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) - .983 - Week 4: IDLE
Tier 2
3. Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) - .953 - Week 4: (49-14 win vs. Marshall)
4. Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) - .944 - Week 4: (25-15 win vs. Oklahoma) - (Movement: +4)
5. Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) - .942 - Week 4: IDLE
Tier 3
6. Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) - .929 - Week 4: (52-13 win vs. Georgia Southern)
7. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (4-0) - .920 - Week 4: (50-15 win vs. South Florida)
8. Oregon Ducks (3-0) - .911 - Week 4: IDLE
Tier 4
9. Utah Utes (4-0) - .891 - Week 4: (22-19 win vs. Oklahoma State) - (Movement: +1)
10. Missouri Tigers (4-0) - .879 - Week 4: (30-27 win vs. Vanderbilt)
Tier 5
11. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) - .839 - Week 4 (56-0 win vs. Kent State)
12. Clemson Tigers (2-1) - .833 - Week 4: (59-35 win vs. North Carolina State) - (Movement: +1)
Tier 6
13. Michigan Wolverines (3-1) - .787 - Week 4: (27-24 win vs. 16. USC) - (Movement: +6)
14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1) - .746 - Week 4: (28-3 win vs. Miami(OH) - (Movement: +3)
Tier 7
15. UCF Knights (3-0) - .737 - Week 4: IDLE - (Movement: +5)
16. BYU Cougars (4-0) - .733 - Week 4: (38-9 win vs. Kansas State) - (Movement: NR)
17. USC (2-1) - .729 - Week 4: (27-24 loss vs. 19. Michigan) - (Movement: -1)
18. Oklahoma Sooners (3-1) - .727 - Week 4: (25-15 loss vs. 4. Tennessee) - (Movement: -6)
19. Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0) - .721 - Week 4: (31-24 win OT vs. Nebraska) - (Movement: NR)
22. Louisville Cardinals (2-0) - .718 - Week 4: (31-19 win vs. Georgia Tech) - (Movement: +3)
21. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1) - .718 - Week 4: (31-24 loss OT vs. Illinois) - (Movement: -7)
22. Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) - .715 - Week 4: (26-20 win vs. Bowling Green) - (Movement: -1)
23. Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0) - .711 - Week 4: (22-19 loss vs. 9. Utah) - (Movement: -5)
Tier 8
23. LSU (3-1) - .699 - Week 3: (34-17 win vs. UCLA) - (Movement: +1)
24. Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) - .697 - Week 4: (38-9 loss vs. BYU) - (Movement: -9)
25. Iowa State (3-0) - .692 - Week 4: (52-7 win vs. Arkansas State) - (Movement: +2)
The Next Best
26. South Carolina (2-1) - .684 - Week 4: IDLE
27. Boston College (3-1) - .680 - Week 4: (23-19 win vs. Michigan State)
28. Arizona Wildcats (2-1) - .671 - Week 4: IDLE
29. Pittsburgh Panthers (4-0) - .666 - Week 4: (73-17 win vs. Youngstown State)
30. Washington State Cougars (4-0) - .660 - Week 4: (54-52 win vs. Fresno State)
31. Washington Huskies (3-1) - .660 - Week 4: (24-5 win vs. Northwestern)
Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"
Oklahoma (18 days until)
1. GLASS HALF FULL? - Publishers Thoughts: "Tennessee is a damned good team and with 5mins left we really had a chance to win the game. We were outclassed on the offensive line and their rbs vs ours was pretty bad. Elsewhere we look the part. Even with puppy WRs when they're given a chance. (Well qb was 😬 until 9 came in as well)"
2. OFFENSIVE LINE - Venables Thoughts: "I'm tired of watching the same thing," Venables said. "So just go back. I'd rather everybody be wrong and be on the same page than just one guy doing this and one guy doing that. You can't play good football when you are doing that."
3. RUNNING BACK - Gavin Sawchuk to the Portal?: Gavin Sawhuck was benched in favor of Jovantae Barnes in this one, but Sawchuck wasn't even second in line of the pecking order, that was true freshman five-star Taylor Tatum. Tatum outpaced Sawchuck until he departed with an injury, after the injury transfer Sam Franklin outpaced Sawchuck 9 snaps to 7.
4. INJURY - Nic Anderson: I've kept you updated on Nic Anderson during the first four weeks of the season as he has recovered from a quad injury. There was thought that he was "ready" in week 3 to play against Tulane, but that the staff wanted to hold him out to assure he was 100% against Tennessee. Anderson played 9 snaps and re-injured the quad, I assume we will see him on the injury report over the next 3 weeks, leading up to the Red River Rivalry. - The Sooners' snap-count leaders at receiver were Brenen Thompson and Zion Ragins.
5. FAN POST GAME Q's - Demarco Murray...: "My question is, what is the deal with our RBs? Feels like our RBs under Demarco haven't been able to make a guy miss. He can recruit but can he actually develop?"
6. FAN POST GAME Q's - Jackson Arnold...: "Can we get our NIL $ back on what you gave to Arnold? Clearly, it was a shitty investment."
7. DOOMER DAD - Publisher Parker's Dad: "WE ARE NOT A GOOD TEAM right now… You guys need to stop it with the eternal optimism and start telling people that if we win seven games this year that’s pretty respectable for year one in the SEC… Expectations of eight or nine wins are unrealistic… The offensive line still looks atrocious" - Cody's Thoughts: This sounds cockamamie, I know - this is a weekly feature in Parker's column, where his pops gives his thoughts from the game and they call him the "Doomer Dad".
8. QUARTERBACK - Venables on Arnold Pass: In the post-game presser, Brent Venables was asked about the Jackson Arnold throw (shown below), and his response:
Venables, quite candidly, said the play the Sooners called did not include an option to pass.
"We don’t have that option on that play," Venables said. "That’s based on what the defense gave us. It’s a give all the way. That’s one of those mistakes that we just can’t do, can’t make.
"We don’t have any backward RPOs (run-pass options)."
It was after that play that Venables had seen enough, subbing Michael Hawkins in at quarterback the rest of the way.
Notes thanks to OUINSIDER.COM / Parker Thune / Jesse Crittenden
MORE notes from "Behind Enemy Lines" featuring Georgia and Texas A&M on Wednesday.
Cody's Week 5 Heisman Watchlist Update
Tier 1
1. Cameron Ward, Miami (FL) - QB - (72.4%, 1,439 yards, 14 td 2 int) - 204.9 Rating - (12-89-1 Rushing)
Tier 2
2. Jalen Milroe, Alabama - QB - (67.3%, 590 yards, 8 td 0 int) - 213.4 Rating - (36-156-6 Rushing)
3. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss - QB - (79.8%, 1,554 yards, 12 td 2 int) - 219.4 Rating (23-90-3 Rushing)
4. Quinn Ewers, Texas - QB - (73.4%, 691 yards, 8 td 2 int) - 175.2 Rating
5. Travis Hunter, Colorado - WR/DB - (37-472-5 Receiving) - (14 Tackles, 2 PD, 1 FF and 1 INT on Defense)
Tier 3
6. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee - QB - (69.3%, 892 yards, 7 td 2 int) - 176.2 Rating (25-117-1 Rushing)
7. Carson Beck, UGA - QB - (68.3%, 680 yards, 7 td 0 int) - 166.1 Rating (11-55-0 Rushing)
Tier 4
8. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State - RB - (56-586-9 Rushing) - (5-12-0 Receiving)
9. Drew Allar, Penn State - QB - (70.7%, 729 yards, 8 td 1 int) - 218.3 Rating (18-77-2 Rushing)
10. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon - QB - (84%, 914 yards, 6 td 0 int) - 186.8 Rating
11. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona - WR - (23-453-4 Receiving)
Dropped from Watchlist
1. Avery Johnson, Kansas State - QB (Week 1)
2. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech - QB (Week 1)
3. Will Howard, Ohio State - QB (Week 2)
4. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State - WR - (Week 3)
5. Arch Manning, Texas - QB - (Week 4)
6. Miller Moss, USC - QB - (Week 4)
- @Alex Dunlap and I are tied with 35 pts each , through 4 weeks.
- Our season-long leader @SECMatt stays at the top, but is joined this week by @harent_1 with an incredible 35-19 record against the spread in the SEC. @harent_1 with a SICK 9-1 in Week 4
It's time to "run" the SEC, as T'Vondre Sweat says..
Enjoy your Monday 🤘
