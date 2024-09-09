Oklahoma Fans in Shambles, Quinn's Heisman Moment + Week 3 Power Ratings

CodyCarpentier
Happy Victory Monday II 🤘
Texas had ONE Job on Saturday... it was the true first step on the way to the top - "BEAT THE MAN"
Week 2 is Officially in the books! Entering the game on Saturday, Michigan had won 16 consecutive games, 29 of their last 30 games, and was 43-3 during the last 3 seasons. 2 of those 3 losses came in the College Football Playoff and the third against their instate rival Michigan State when Ken Walker rushed for a maniacal 197 yards and 5 touchdowns. One of my first thoughts after the game Saturday was simply, is Michigan headed back to the early 2010's in this new age of College Football, without Jim Harbaugh? Sherrone Moore is technically under contract, but not under an extension as the head coach. "I’m committed to Michigan, they’re committed to me," Moore said. "I am getting paid and I am — I am under contract. So we’re in a good place." - Michigan has an interesting schedule ahead with USC traveling to the Big House, Minnesota, Washington, Illinois, Oregon, and rival Michigan State over the next 8 weeks.
Michigan's Biggest Home Loss (Since 2015)
2024: 31-12 vs. 3. Texas
2020: 49-11 vs. 13. Wisconsin
2019: 56-27 vs. 2. Ohio State (OSU Lost in Semi-Final)
2015: 43-12 vs. 2. Ohio State (OSU Won National Title)
Let's move forward,
2025 College Football National Championship odds on (1/20/24), per FanDuel - Post National Championship
1. Georgia +300
2. Ohio State +500
3. Texas +700
4. Alabama +1100
5. Oregon +1200
5. LSU +1200
2025 College Football National Championship odds on (8/27/24), per FanDuel - 2024 Preseason
1. Georgia +280
2. Ohio State +400
3. Oregon +650
4. Texas +850
5. Alabama +1400
5. Ole Miss +1400
7. Notre Dame +1800
2025 College Football National Championship odds on (9/9/24), per FanDuel - Post Week 2 Results
1. Georgia +270
2. Ohio State +350
3. Texas +550
4. Alabama +1100
4. Oregon +1100
6. Ole Miss +1500
7. Penn State +1800
8. Miami (FL) +2000
Cody's Week 2 College Football Top 25 Power Ratings (.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)
Tier 1
1. Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) - .986 - Week 2: (48-3 win vs. Tennessee Tech)
Tier 2
2. Texas Longhorns (2-0) - .954 - Week 2: (31-12 win vs. Michigan) - (Movement: +1)
3. Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) - .943 - Week 2: (56-0 win vs. Western Michigan) - (Movement: -1)
Tier 3
4. Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) - .922 - Week 2: 42-16 vs. South Florida) - (Movement: +1)
5. Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) - .907 - Week 2: (52-3 win vs. Middle Tennessee) - (Movement: +1)
6. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (2-0) - .903 - Week 2: (56-9 win vs. Florida A&M) - (Movement: +1)
7. Oregon Ducks (2-0) - .902 - Week 2: (37-34 win vs. Boise State) - (Movement: -3)
Tier 4
8. Missouri Tigers (2-0) - .862 - Week 2: (38-0 win vs. Buffalo) - (Movement: +2)
9. Utah Utes (2-0) - .850 - Week 2: (23-14 win vs. Baylor) - (Movement: +2)
10. Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) - .837 - Week 2: (34-27 win vs. Bowling Green) - (Movement: +2)
11. Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) - .821 - Week 2: (51-10 win vs. NC State) - (Movement: +3)
Tier 5
12. Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) - .785 - Week 2: (16-12 win vs. Houston) - (Movement: +1)
13. Clemson Tigers (1-1) - .785 - Week 2: (66-20 win vs. App State) - (Movement: +2)
14. Michigan Wolverines (1-1) - .747 - Week 2: (31-12 loss vs. 3. Texas) - (Movement: -5)
15. USC (2-0) - .745 - Week 2: (48-0 win vs. Utah State) - (Movement: NR)
16. Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) - .741 - Week 2: (28-10 win vs. Colorado) - (Movement: +2)
17. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) - .740 - Week 2: (16-14 loss vs. Northern Illinois) - (Movement: -8)
18. Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0) - .739 - Week 2: (39-31 win vs. Arkansas) - (Movement: -1)
19. Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) - .737 - Week 2: (34-27 win vs. Tulane) - (Movement: -2)
20. UCF Knights (2-0) - .737 - Week 2: (45-14 win vs. Sam Houston State) - (Movement: +4)
Tier 6
21. Syracuse Orange (2-0) - .704- Week 2: (31-28 win vs Georgia Tech) - (Movement: NR)
22. Texas A&M Aggies (1-1) - .700 - Week 2: (52-10 win vs. McNeese St.)
23. Louisville Cardinals (2-0) - .695 - Week 2: (49-14 win vs. Jacksonville State) - (Movement: +1)
24. Arizona Wildcats (2-0) - .691 - Week 2: (22-10 win vs. Northern Arizona) - (Movement: -5)
25. Northern Illinois (2-0) - .686 - Week 2: (16-14 win @ Notre Dame)
The Next Best
26. Wisconsin (2-0) - .679 - Week 2: (27-13 win vs South Dakota)
27. Iowa State (2-0) - .679 - Week 2: (20-19 win vs. Iowa)
28. South Carolina (2-0) - .671 - Week 2: (31-6 win @ Kentucky)
Dropped from Top 25 Ratings
23. Iowa Hawkeyes (1-1) - .671
25. North Carolina State (1-1) - .662
First Matchup of Week 3 to Watch?
It's You vs. You, in Week 3. During Texas' Week 2 molly-whoppin' of Michigan, their Week 3 opponent UTSA was down 35-3 at halftime to Texas State.. Texas State is one of the G5 teams expected to compete for a playoff spot in 2024, however, it's still Texas State. Let's have a great week and prepare for those mighty Roadrunners.
Cody's Week 3 Heisman Watchlist Update
Tier 1
1. Carson Beck, UGA - QB - (41-58 520 yards, 7 td 0 int) - 185.8 Rating (6-37-0 Rushing)
2. Quinn Ewers, Texas - QB - (44-63 506 yards, 6 td 1 int) - 165.6 Rating - (Movement: +2) - (Moments: 1 - First half vs. Michigan)
Tier 2
3. Cameron Ward, Miami (FL) - QB - (46-61 689 yards, 6 td 1 int) - 199.5 Rating - (7-46-1 Rushing) - (Moments: 1 - Win @ Florida)
4. Jalen Milroe, Alabama - QB - (34-26 399 yards, 5 td 0 int) - 205.6 Rating - (22-81-4 Rushing) - (Movement: -2)
5. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee - QB - (38-51 525 yards, 5 td 2 int) - 185.5 Rating (12-71-1 Rushing)
6. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss - QB - (47-54 795 yards, 6 td 0 int) - 247.4 Rating (12-19-2 Rushing) - (Movement: +2)
Tier 3
7. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon - QB - (59-70 623 yards, 4 td 0 int) - 177.9 Rating - (Movement: -1)
8. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State - RB - (45-459-9 Rushing) - (5-12-0 Receiving) - (Movement: +2) - (Moments: 1 - 6 TD game)
Tier 4
9. Travis Hunter, Colorado - WR/DB - (17-242-3 Receiving) - (6 Tackles & 1 PD on Defense)
10. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona - WR - (12-315-4 Receiving) - (Movement: -3) - (Moments: 1 - 300 yard game)
Tier 5
11. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State - WR - (11-211-3 Receiving) - (Movement: NR)
12. Drew Allar, Penn State - QB - (24-37 420 yards, 5 td 1 int) - 199.4 Rating (13-51-1 Rushing) - (Movement: +1)
13. Miller Moss, USC - QB - (48-66 607 yards, 2 td 0 int) - 160.0 Rating (Movement: NR)
Dropped from Watchlist
1. Avery Johnson, Kansas State - QB (Week 1)
2. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech - QB (Week 1)
3. Will Howard, Ohio State - QB (Week 2)
Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"
Oklahoma (33 days until)
1. WIDE RECEIVER - Brenen Thompson: Through 2 weeks, Thompson is second on the Sooners in Snaps (55), per PFF. That is 12 less than Deion Burks and 20 more than Zion Ragins.
2. WIDE RECEIVER - Injuries: Jalil Farooq and Nic Anderson were both out again in Week 2, there was late murmer that Nic Anderson would play in this game, but the Sooners leaned on longterm health, keeping Anderson out of the contest. Andrel Anthony is also working his way back and logged zero snaps in Week 2.
3. OFFENSIVE LINE WORRIES - "It was Michael Tarquin, Jacob Sexton, Joshua Bates, Febechi Nwaiwu and Taylor who got the start, but the offensive line never found a rhythm. After giving up three sacks last week to Temple, the offensive line allowed Temple to sack Jackson Arnold twice while giving up six tackles for loss." - Jesse Crittenden
3. OVERRATED - Jackson Arnold: I hate to say I told y'all so, but when I started this Behind Enemy Lines column during Fall Camp, this Jackson Arnold truth syrum was flowing through my veins as I read the Lindsey Street Board.. here is a quote from OU Publisher dmackey13: "This is an offensive centered game. Our qb is NOT accurate. He's not savvy. He got scared to throw the ball during the game. He's problem #1"
How did Oklahoma FINISH the game vs. Houston... Punt, Punt, Punt, Interception, Punt, Missed FGA, Punt, Punt. And Statistically, the Sooners finished with 249 total yards, their fewest in a game since their 49-0 loss to Texas in 2022 (195).
Cody's Thoughts: The overall sense over on The Lindsey Street Insider, is that fans are annoyed by the vanilla game play and want to see the players play. Over the last couple of seasons, we have seen Oklahoma hold the peddle down against teams like Tulsa, Arkansas State, Iowa State, and UTEP. In Week 1, they did just that against Temple (51-3), but fans are still annoyed at the 16-12 slip by against Houston this weekend, after being up just 14-12 for the majority of the 2nd half.
Here is a new in-season segment of "Behind Enemy Lines" - The OU Drama for the Week (from the fans) *Publisher Parker Thune created a postgame questions thread*, here are some of the questions he was asked...
- "When will the Littrell/Jo Jon experiment end?" - 22 likes
- "When will they put Michael Hawkins in?" - received 17 likes
- "Should we drop our expectations of Jackson Arnold?" - 9 likes
- "Should he fire the CO-OC’s tonight?" - 6 likes
- "Is there really a question worth asking at this point? Nothing is going to fix THAT in time to save this season. See you next September" - 6 likes
- "Is repeatedly running full speed straight into the back of your offensive linemen a smart thing to do?" - 6 likes
- "Whats up with Jackson, starting to really consider he is just another one hit wonder dallas quarterback" - 5 likes
The Leaderboard - It's not too late to click here and join
- @Alex Dunlap finished with 9 pts, @CodyCarpentier finished with 9 pts
- @SECMatt with a nice 12 Point week stacked onto Week 1 has elevated him into first place with Tom G.
Enjoy your Week 🤘
