Oklahoma Fans in Shambles, Quinn's Heisman Moment + Week 3 Power Ratings

Happy Victory Monday II 🤘

Michigan's Biggest Home Loss

(Since 2015)

Cody's Week 2 College Football Top 25 Power Ratings

(.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)

(Movement: +1)

(Movement: -1)

(Movement: +1)

(Movement: +1)

(Movement: +1)

(Movement: -3)

(Movement: +2)

(Movement: +2)

(Movement: +2)

(Movement: +3)

(Movement: +1)

(Movement: +2)

(Movement: -5)

(Movement: NR)

(Movement: +2)

(Movement: -8)

(Movement: -1)

(Movement: -2)

(Movement: +4)

(Movement: NR)

(Movement: +1)

(Movement: -5)

First Matchup of Week 3 to Watch?

You vs. You

Cody's Week 3 Heisman Watchlist Update

(Movement: +2)

(Movement: -2)

(Movement: +2)

(Movement: -1)

(Movement: +2)

(Movement: -3)

(Movement: +1)

Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"

Oklahoma (33 days until)

Brenen Thompson

Injuries

OFFENSIVE LINE WORRIES

Jackson Arnold

Here is a new in-season segment of "Behind Enemy Lines"

The OU Drama for the Week

