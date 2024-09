Oklahoma Fans in Shambles, Quinn's Heisman Moment + Week 3 Power Ratings

Happy Victory Monday II 🤘

Michigan's Biggest Home Loss

(Since 2015)

Cody's Week 2 College Football Top 25 Power Ratings

(.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)

First Matchup of Week 3 to Watch?

You vs. You

Cody's Week 3 Heisman Watchlist Update

Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"

Oklahoma (33 days until)

Brenen Thompson

Injuries

OFFENSIVE LINE WORRIES

Jackson Arnold

Here is a new in-season segment of "Behind Enemy Lines"

The OU Drama for the Week

click here and join

Texas had ONE Job on Saturday... it was the true first step on the way to the top - "BEAT THE MAN"Week 2 is Officially in the books! Entering the game on Saturday, Michigan had won 16 consecutive games, 29 of their last 30 games, and was 43-3 during the last 3 seasons. 2 of those 3 losses came in the College Football Playoff and the third against their instate rival Michigan State when Ken Walker rushed for a maniacal 197 yards and 5 touchdowns. One of my first thoughts after the game Saturday was simply, is Michigan headed back to the early 2010's in this new age of College Football, without Jim Harbaugh? Sherrone Moore is technically under contract, but not under an extension as the head coach.- Michigan has an interesting schedule ahead with USC traveling to the Big House, Minnesota, Washington, Illinois, Oregon, and rival Michigan State over the next 8 weeks.2020: 49-11 vs. 13. Wisconsin2019: 56-27 vs. 2. Ohio State (OSU Lost in Semi-Final)2015: 43-12 vs. 2. Ohio State (OSU Won National Title)Let's move forward,1. Georgia +3002. Ohio State +5003. Texas +7004. Alabama +11005. Oregon +12005. LSU +12001. Georgia +2802. Ohio State +4003. Oregon +6504. Texas +8505. Alabama +14005. Ole Miss +14007. Notre Dame +18001. Georgia +2702. Ohio State +3503. Texas +5504. Alabama +11004. Oregon +11006. Ole Miss +15007. Penn State +18008. Miami (FL) +20001. Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) - .986 - Week 2: (48-3 win vs. Tennessee Tech)2. Texas Longhorns (2-0) - .954 - Week 2: (31-12 win vs. Michigan) -3. Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) - .943 - Week 2: (56-0 win vs. Western Michigan) -4. Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) - .922 - Week 2: 42-16 vs. South Florida) -5. Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) - .907 - Week 2: (52-3 win vs. Middle Tennessee) -6. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (2-0) - .903 - Week 2: (56-9 win vs. Florida A&M) -7. Oregon Ducks (2-0) - .902 - Week 2: (37-34 win vs. Boise State) -8. Missouri Tigers (2-0) - .862 - Week 2: (38-0 win vs. Buffalo) -9. Utah Utes (2-0) - .850 - Week 2: (23-14 win vs. Baylor) -10. Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) - .837 - Week 2: (34-27 win vs. Bowling Green) -11. Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) - .821 - Week 2: (51-10 win vs. NC State) -12. Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) - .785 - Week 2: (16-12 win vs. Houston) -13. Clemson Tigers (1-1) - .785 - Week 2: (66-20 win vs. App State) -14. Michigan Wolverines (1-1) - .747 - Week 2: (31-12 loss vs. 3. Texas) -15. USC (2-0) - .745 - Week 2: (48-0 win vs. Utah State) -16. Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) - .741 - Week 2: (28-10 win vs. Colorado) -17. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) - .740 - Week 2: (16-14 loss vs. Northern Illinois) -18. Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0) - .739 - Week 2: (39-31 win vs. Arkansas) -19. Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) - .737 - Week 2: (34-27 win vs. Tulane) -20. UCF Knights (2-0) - .737 - Week 2: (45-14 win vs. Sam Houston State) -21. Syracuse Orange (2-0) - .704- Week 2: (31-28 win vs Georgia Tech) -22. Texas A&M Aggies (1-1) - .700 - Week 2: (52-10 win vs. McNeese St.)23. Louisville Cardinals (2-0) - .695 - Week 2: (49-14 win vs. Jacksonville State) -24. Arizona Wildcats (2-0) - .691 - Week 2: (22-10 win vs. Northern Arizona) -25. Northern Illinois (2-0) - .686 - Week 2: (16-14 win @ Notre Dame)26. Wisconsin (2-0) - .679 - Week 2: (27-13 win vs South Dakota)27. Iowa State (2-0) - .679 - Week 2: (20-19 win vs. Iowa)28. South Carolina (2-0) - .671 - Week 2: (31-6 win @ Kentucky)23. Iowa Hawkeyes (1-1) - .67125. North Carolina State (1-1) - .662It's, in Week 3. During Texas' Week 2 molly-whoppin' of Michigan, their Week 3 opponent UTSA was down 35-3 at halftime to Texas State.. Texas State is one of the G5 teams expected to compete for a playoff spot in 2024, however, it's still Texas State. Let's have a great week and prepare for those mighty Roadrunners.1. Carson Beck, UGA - QB - (41-58 520 yards, 7 td 0 int) - 185.8 Rating (6-37-0 Rushing)2. Quinn Ewers, Texas - QB - (44-63 506 yards, 6 td 1 int) - 165.6 Rating -- (Moments: 1 - First half vs. Michigan)3. Cameron Ward, Miami (FL) - QB - (46-61 689 yards, 6 td 1 int) - 199.5 Rating - (7-46-1 Rushing) - (Moments: 1 - Win @ Florida)4. Jalen Milroe, Alabama - QB - (34-26 399 yards, 5 td 0 int) - 205.6 Rating - (22-81-4 Rushing) -5. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee - QB - (38-51 525 yards, 5 td 2 int) - 185.5 Rating (12-71-1 Rushing)6. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss - QB - (47-54 795 yards, 6 td 0 int) - 247.4 Rating (12-19-2 Rushing) -7. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon - QB - (59-70 623 yards, 4 td 0 int) - 177.9 Rating -8. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State - RB - (45-459-9 Rushing) - (5-12-0 Receiving) -- (Moments: 1 - 6 TD game)9. Travis Hunter, Colorado - WR/DB - (17-242-3 Receiving) - (6 Tackles & 1 PD on Defense)10. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona - WR - (12-315-4 Receiving) -- (Moments: 1 - 300 yard game)11. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State - WR - (11-211-3 Receiving) - (Movement: NR)12. Drew Allar, Penn State - QB - (24-37 420 yards, 5 td 1 int) - 199.4 Rating (13-51-1 Rushing) -13. Miller Moss, USC - QB - (48-66 607 yards, 2 td 0 int) - 160.0 Rating (Movement: NR)1. Avery Johnson, Kansas State - QB (Week 1)2. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech - QB (Week 1)3. Will Howard, Ohio State - QB (Week 2)1. WIDE RECEIVER -: Through 2 weeks, Thompson is second on the Sooners in Snaps (55), per PFF. That is 12 less than Deion Burks and 20 more than Zion Ragins.2. WIDE RECEIVER -: Jalil Farooq and Nic Anderson were both out again in Week 2, there was late murmer that Nic Anderson would play in this game, but the Sooners leaned on longterm health, keeping Anderson out of the contest. Andrel Anthony is also working his way back and logged zero snaps in Week 2.3.: The overall sense over on The Lindsey Street Insider, is that fans are annoyed by the vanilla game play and want to see the players play. Over the last couple of seasons, we have seen Oklahoma hold the peddle down against teams like Tulsa, Arkansas State, Iowa State, and UTEP. In Week 1, they did just that against Temple (51-3), but fans are still annoyed at the 16-12 slip by against Houston this weekend, after being up just 14-12 for the majority of the 2nd half.ere are some of the questions he was asked...Is repeatedly running full speed straight into the back of your offensive linemen a smart thing to do?" - 6 likes @Alex Dunlap finished with 9 pts, @CodyCarpentier finished with 9 pts @SECMatt with a nice 12 Point week stacked onto Week 1 has elevated him into first place with Tom G.Enjoy your Week 🤘