South Carolina > ATM 🤷‍♂️ | Behind Enemy Lines

Orangeblood

Happy Victory Monday X 🤘 Let's Check in "Behind Enemy Lines"

Texas A&M Aggies (5 days until)

Reaction

LaMont Rogers

"Behind Enemy Lines"

today, will have an extended cut with much more coming on Wednesday's Game Preview/Players to Watch column.

My Week 14 Orangebloods SEC Power Poll

Super Explosives 2024 (20+ yard plays) - 75 total

Week 14 College Football Top 25 Power Ratings

(.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)

My Week 13 Heisman Watchlist Update

Mots-c is a naturally occurring peptide released by the mitochondria after aerobic exercise. Mots-c is the reason we get "in shape" when exercising regularly. When taken as an injectable peptide supplement, it becomes an "exercise mimetic." Patients can perform sustained exercise even if they are in poor physical condition. When regular gym goers take it, they typically go much longer without significant elevations in heart and respiratory rates, leading to amazing workouts.We associate aging with a decline of mitochondrial function and the development of age-related diseases, such as diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Since MOTS-c levels fall with age, declining mitochondrial-derived peptides (MDP) may relate to metabolic decline. In a recent study, Mots-C increased the average lifespan of rodents by 45%!Mots-c is taken subcutaneously once a week for four weeks. The benefits last 4- 6 months.Researchers only recently started studying MOTS-c. But so far, the peptide's potential uses and benefits have exceeded expectations. While studies are ongoing, it seems to be a promising treatment for diabetes, obesity, and age-related metabolic diseases. MOTS-C goes far beyond being a mere "exercise mimetic." With over 155 studies published on PubMed between 2015 and 2024, there's been a growing interest in discovering its other anti-aging properties.If you are ready to invest in your health and want to raise your energy level, thwart age-related disease, and optimize your life, Mots-C may be right for you.Call OB Men today to schedule your consultation with our physician, Dr. Darryl Camp. Your initial consultation is only $75 formembersContact Us Today to Schedule Your Free In-person Or Virtual Consultation!📞 Call Us: (713) 282-9222📍 Visit Us: 4141 SW Fwy Suite 315, Houston, TX 🌐 Website: OBmen.net Your New Beginning Starts Here!Feel Free to DM me directly with any questions you may have to @Jamaicashane 1. 1. DEFENSE - Notes from Mark Passwaters, from AggieYellstinks. He does. He came into this game with nine touchdowns in seven SEC games. He had 103 passing yards before people had their seats warm. He just threw it up and Cam Coleman went and got it. When it wasn't Coleman, it was Keandre Lambert-Smith catching a 60-yard reception that included a completely lost corner and three missed tackles. Thorne threw for 190 yardsThey ate Dezz Ricks alive and picked on Jayvon Thomas when he came in after Will Lee got hurt (that injury may have been a bigger loss than it appeared at the time).had no tackles. No sacks. Nothing. He was a complete non-factor. Shemar Stewart had one quarterback hurry. He was a complete non-factor. I saw a mock draft that hadof them going in the first 20 picks. Well, they sure as heck didn't play like first rounders tonight. They got owned by an offensive line than is very bad in pass protection.- When Texas A&M doesn't tackle well, they lose. They didn't tackle well last night, and they lost. They didn't tackle well last night, and they lost.2. OPENING LINE Texas -8.5 -- That’s in line with what 40% of Aggies think.- I'm surprised they think it's that close. We're going to lose a lot of people a lot of money.- texas has a good defense. They don’t give up big plays and lead the SEC in rush defense. We probably need a +2 TO advantage, which means we have to pressure the QB.- That’s it? Not much respect for them- If we continue to tackle the way we have the past 2 games I'd say we have no chance. The sips will have the best Defense we've played all year so we had better hope we can hold them in the low 20's at most.3. RECRUITING -: An interesting note came from Landyn Robinson of AggieYell, that,It makes sense in totality, but not something we had heard prior, as we knew Rogers was at least looking harder at A&M and the optimism was there. I'm not sure if that means Fasusi goes to A&M, that Rogers stays put, or if Fasusi goes to Texas, Rogers flips to A&M (the ladder seems likely).Very small portion from1. Texas (-)2. Georgia (+1)3. South Carolina (+2)4. Tennessee (+2)5. Alabama (-2)6. Florida (+4)7. Ole Miss (-3)8. LSU (+2)9. Missouri (+2)10. Texas A&M (-3)11. Auburn (+3)12. Vanderbilt (-4)13. Oklahoma (+2)14. Arkansas (+1)15. Kentucky (-2)16. Mississippi State (-)Texas had it's worst game of the year with 2 20+ yard plays. 2 fewer than the Georgia and Arkansas game (4). Texas still ranks 3rd with 73 total 20+ yard plays. Ole Miss currently leads the country with 84 plays, just ahead of the Miami Hurricanes, with 83.Matthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. KentuckyJaydon Blue 21-yard rush vs. KentuckyMatthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. ArkansasTre Wisner 30-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. ArkansasIsaiah Bond 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. ArkansasJaydon Blue 28-yard rush vs. ArkansasGunnar Helm 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. FloridaGunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. FloridaIsaiah Bond 44-yard rush vs. FloridaIsaiah Bond 34-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. FloridaMatthew Golden 29-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. FloridaMatthew Golden 32-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. FloridaJaydon Blue 45-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. FloridaJaydon Blue 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. FloridaJaydon Blue 45-yard rush vs. FloridaSilas Bolden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. FloridaTre Wisner 50-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. FloridaJerrick Gibson 25-yard rush vs. FloridaDeAndre Moore 31-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. VandyAmari Niblack 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. VandyDeAndre Moore 27-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. VandyGunnar Helm 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. VandyDeAndre Moore 25-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. VandyTre Wisner 20-yard rush vs. VandySilas Bolden 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. VandyJaydon Blue 23-yard rush vs. VandyArch Manning 21-yard rush vs. GeorgiaMatthew Golden 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. GeorgiaMatthew Golden 34-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. GeorgiaGunnar Helm 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. GeorgiaGunnar Helm 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. OklahomaGunnar Helm 30-yard reception from Matthew Golden vs. OklahomaGunnar Helm 26-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. OklahomaRyan Wingo 44-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. OklahomaRyan Wingo 25-yard rush vs. OklahomaTre Wisner 36-yard rush vs. OklahomaTre Wisner 43-yard rush vs. OklahomaDeAndre Moore 26-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. OklahomaMatthew Golden 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. OklahomaMatthew Golden 22-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateIsaiah Bond 27-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateIsaiah Bond 26-yard rush vs. Miss StateDeAndre Moore 49-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateDeAndre Moore 27-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateJohntay Cook 31-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateArch Manning 26-yard rush vs. Miss StateTre Wisner 38-yard rush vs. Miss StateJaydon Blue 21-yard rush vs. Miss StateRyan Wingo 25-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULMMatthew Golden 46-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULMIsaiah Bond 56-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULMJaydon Blue 20-yard rush vs. ULMColin Page 20-yard rush vs. ULMGunnar Helm 49-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateMatthew Golden 20-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSARyan Wingo 36-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSARyan Wingo 75-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSAIsaiah Bond 51-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSAArch Manning 67-yard rush vs. UTSAColin Page 23-yard rush vs. UTSAGunnar Helm 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganGunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganGunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganMatthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganJaydon Blue 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganDeAndre Moore 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganIsaiah Bond 33-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganRyan Wingo 55-yard rush vs. MichiganGunnar Helm 37-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateIsaiah Bond 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateIsaiah Bond 25-yard rush vs. Colorado StateJerrick Gibson 22-yard rush vs. Colorado StateRyan Wingo 30-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado StateMatthew Golden 38-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateJohntay Cook 40-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado State-- Team Leaders --Gunnar Helm with 10 total (9 from Quinn, 1 from Golden)Matthew Golden with 10 total (7 from Quinn, 3 from Arch)Isaiah Bond with 8 total (3 from Quinn, 3 from Arch, 2 rush)Ryan Wingo with 7 total (4 from Arch, 2 rush, 1 from Quinn)DeAndre Moore with 7 total (5 from Quinn, 2 from Arch)Jaydon Blue with 6 totalTre Wisner with 5 total1. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1) - .984 - (Movement: +1)2. Oregon Ducks (11-0) - .983 - IDLE3. Texas Longhorns (10-1) - .9804. Georgia Bulldogs (9-2) - .951 - (Movement: +1)5. Tennessee Volunteers (9-2) - .928 - (Movement: +2)6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) - .919 - (Movement: +3)7. Penn State Nittany Lions (10-1) - .917 - (Movement: -1)8. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (10-1) - .8859. Alabama Crimson Tide (8-3) - .871 - (Movement: -5)10. Clemson Tigers (9-2) - .802 - (Movement: +4)11. Indiana Hoosiers (10-1) - .80012. Ole Miss Rebels (8-3) - .797 - (Movement: -3)13. South Carolina Gamecocks (8-3) - .787 - (Movement: +2)14. SMU Mustangs (10-1) - .783 - (Movement: +3)15. Boise State (10-1) - .770 - (Movement: +1)16. Arizona State Sun Devils (9-2) - .769 - (Movement: +6)17. Texas A&M Aggies (8-3) - .757 - (Movement: -5)18. Colorado Buffaloes (8-3) - .743 - (Movement: -5)19. LSU Tigers (7-4) - .724 - (Movement: +1)20. Iowa State Cyclones (9-2) - .722 - (Movement: +3)21. Tulane Green Wave (9-2) - .720 - IDLE22. Florida Gators (6-5) - .719 - (Movement: +7)23. Louisville Cardinals (7-4) - .7072 - (Movement: +3)24. BYU Cougars (9-2) - .7071 - (Movement: -6)25. Duke Blue Devils (8-3) - .70526. UNLV Rebels (9-2) - .70127. Missouri Tigers (8-3) - .69928. Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) - .69729. Illinois Fighting Illini (8-3) - .68030. Army Black Knights (9-1) - .6721. Travis Hunter, Colorado - WR/DB - (84 touches, 1,041 yards, 12 touchdowns) - (31 Tackles, 9 PD, 1 FF and 3 INT on Defense)2. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State - RB - (275-2,062-27 Rushing) - (18-102-1 Receiving)3. Cameron Ward, Miami (FL) - QB - (67.2%, 3,774 yards, 34 td 7 int) - 171.2 Rating - (53-177-4 Rushing)4. Will Howard, Ohio State - QB - (74%, 2,685 yards, 26 td 6 int) - 180.5 Rating - (68-121-7 Rushing)1. Avery Johnson, Kansas State - QB (Week 1)2. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech - QB (Week 1)3. Will Howard, Ohio State - QB (Week 2) -4. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State - WR - (Week 3)5. Arch Manning, Texas - QB - (Week 4)6. Miller Moss, USC - QB - (Week 4)7. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona - WR - (Week 5)8. Drew Allar, Penn State - QB - (Week 5)9. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee - QB - (Week 6)10. Quinn Ewers, Texas - QB - (Week 8)11. Jalen Milroe, Alabama - QB - (Week 8)12. Carson Beck, UGA - QB - (Week 8)13. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU - QB - (Week 9)14. Cade Klubnik, Clemson - QB - (Week 10)15. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon - QB - (Week 12)16. Kurtis Rourke, Indiana - QB - (Week 13)17. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss - QB - (Week 13)18. Jalen Milroe, Alabama - QB - (Week 13)19. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado - QB - (Week 13)Have a great early part of the week, and enjoy your family if that is how your week unfolds! I'm Thankful for each and every (most) one of you!