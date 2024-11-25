South Carolina > ATM 🤷‍♂️ | Behind Enemy Lines

CodyCarpentier
every like is another Jonathon Brooks rushing yard
Gold Member
-
- Nov 25, 2023
-
- 2,612
-
- 6,659
-
- 113
Behind Enemy Lines - SPONSORED BY OBMEN.NET
Dr. Darryl Camp, Founder OB Men
MOTS-C PEPTIDE
MOTS-C PEPTIDE
What is Mots-c?
Mots-c is a naturally occurring peptide released by the mitochondria after aerobic exercise. Mots-c is the reason we get “in shape” when exercising regularly. When taken as an injectable peptide supplement, it becomes an “exercise mimetic.” Patients can perform sustained exercise even if they are in poor physical condition. When regular gym goers take it, they typically go much longer without significant elevations in heart and respiratory rates, leading to amazing workouts.
What are the Benefits of Mots-c?
- Enhanced Metabolic Function: MOTS-c improves metabolic processes, aiding in efficient energy utilization and better overall metabolic health.
- Increased Insulin Sensitivity: It boosts insulin sensitivity, helping to regulate blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of diabetes.
- Reduced Inflammation: MOTS-c has anti-inflammatory properties that can help mitigate chronic inflammation and its associated health risks.
- Protection Against Age-Related Decline: This peptide supports mitochondrial biogenesis and function, which are crucial for maintaining vitality and slowing age-related decline.
- Improved Physical and Cognitive Performance: MOTS-c enhances endurance, muscle regeneration, cognitive function, and overall physical performance, contributing to better health and longevity.
Metabolic Diseases of Aging
We associate aging with a decline of mitochondrial function and the development of age-related diseases, such as diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Since MOTS-c levels fall with age, declining mitochondrial-derived peptides (MDP) may relate to metabolic decline. In a recent study, Mots-C increased the average lifespan of rodents by 45%!
Mots-c Dosing
Mots-c is taken subcutaneously once a week for four weeks. The benefits last 4- 6 months.
Is Mots-c Right for You?
Researchers only recently started studying MOTS-c. But so far, the peptide’s potential uses and benefits have exceeded expectations. While studies are ongoing, it seems to be a promising treatment for diabetes, obesity, and age-related metabolic diseases. MOTS-C goes far beyond being a mere “exercise mimetic.” With over 155 studies published on PubMed between 2015 and 2024, there’s been a growing interest in discovering its other anti-aging properties.
If you are ready to invest in your health and want to raise your energy level, thwart age-related disease, and optimize your life, Mots-C may be right for you.
Call OB Men today to schedule your consultation with our physician, Dr. Darryl Camp. Your initial consultation is only $75 for Orangeblood members
Contact Us Today to Schedule Your Free In-person Or Virtual Consultation!
📞 Call Us: (713) 282-9222📍 Visit Us: 4141 SW Fwy Suite 315, Houston, TX 🌐 Website: OBmen.net
Your New Beginning Starts Here!
Feel Free to DM me directly with any questions you may have to @Jamaicashane
************************************************************
Happy Victory Monday X 🤘 Let's Check in "Behind Enemy Lines"
Texas A&M Aggies (5 days until)
1. DEFENSE - Notes from Mark Passwaters, from AggieYell
- Payton Thorne stinks. He does. He came into this game with nine touchdowns in seven SEC games. He had 103 passing yards before people had their seats warm. He just threw it up and Cam Coleman went and got it. When it wasn't Coleman, it was Keandre Lambert-Smith catching a 60-yard reception that included a completely lost corner and three missed tackles. Thorne threw for 190 yards in the first half. They ate Dezz Ricks alive and picked on Jayvon Thomas when he came in after Will Lee got hurt (that injury may have been a bigger loss than it appeared at the time).
- Nic Scourton had no tackles. No sacks. Nothing. He was a complete non-factor. Shemar Stewart had one quarterback hurry. He was a complete non-factor. I saw a mock draft that had both of them going in the first 20 picks. Well, they sure as heck didn't play like first rounders tonight. They got owned by an offensive line than is very bad in pass protection.
- When Texas A&M doesn't tackle well, they lose. They didn't tackle well last night, and they lost.
2. OPENING LINE Texas -8.5 - Reaction:
- That’s in line with what 40% of Aggies think.
- I'm surprised they think it's that close. We're going to lose a lot of people a lot of money.
- texas has a good defense. They don’t give up big plays and lead the SEC in rush defense. We probably need a +2 TO advantage, which means we have to pressure the QB.
- That’s it? Not much respect for them
- If we continue to tackle the way we have the past 2 games I'd say we have no chance. The sips will have the best Defense we've played all year so we had better hope we can hold them in the low 20's at most.
3. RECRUITING - LaMont Rogers: An interesting note came from Landyn Robinson of AggieYell, that, "I’m told Lamont Roger’s is waiting to see what Fasusi ultimately chooses to do in his future.". It makes sense in totality, but not something we had heard prior, as we knew Rogers was at least looking harder at A&M and the optimism was there. I'm not sure if that means Fasusi goes to A&M, that Rogers stays put, or if Fasusi goes to Texas, Rogers flips to A&M (the ladder seems likely).
Very small portion from "Behind Enemy Lines" today, will have an extended cut with much more coming on Wednesday's Game Preview/Players to Watch column.
My Week 14 Orangebloods SEC Power Poll
1. Texas (-)
2. Georgia (+1)
3. South Carolina (+2)
4. Tennessee (+2)
5. Alabama (-2)
6. Florida (+4)
7. Ole Miss (-3)
8. LSU (+2)
9. Missouri (+2)
10. Texas A&M (-3)
11. Auburn (+3)
12. Vanderbilt (-4)
13. Oklahoma (+2)
14. Arkansas (+1)
15. Kentucky (-2)
16. Mississippi State (-)
Super Explosives 2024 (20+ yard plays) - 75 total
Texas had it's worst game of the year with 2 20+ yard plays. 2 fewer than the Georgia and Arkansas game (4). Texas still ranks 3rd with 73 total 20+ yard plays. Ole Miss currently leads the country with 84 plays, just ahead of the Miami Hurricanes, with 83.
-- 2 vs. Kentucky --
Matthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Kentucky
Jaydon Blue 21-yard rush vs. Kentucky
-- 4 vs. Arkansas --
Matthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Arkansas
Tre Wisner 30-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Arkansas
Isaiah Bond 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Arkansas
Jaydon Blue 28-yard rush vs. Arkansas
-- 12 vs. Florida -- (9 in first-half)
Gunnar Helm 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Gunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Isaiah Bond 44-yard rush vs. Florida
Isaiah Bond 34-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Florida
Matthew Golden 29-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Matthew Golden 32-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Jaydon Blue 45-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Jaydon Blue 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Jaydon Blue 45-yard rush vs. Florida
Silas Bolden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Tre Wisner 50-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Jerrick Gibson 25-yard rush vs. Florida
-- 8 vs. Vanderbilt --
DeAndre Moore 31-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
Amari Niblack 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
DeAndre Moore 27-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
Gunnar Helm 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
DeAndre Moore 25-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
Tre Wisner 20-yard rush vs. Vandy
Silas Bolden 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
Jaydon Blue 23-yard rush vs. Vandy
-- 4 vs. Georgia --
Arch Manning 21-yard rush vs. Georgia
Matthew Golden 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
Matthew Golden 34-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
Gunnar Helm 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
-- 9 vs. Oklahoma --
Gunnar Helm 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
Gunnar Helm 30-yard reception from Matthew Golden vs. Oklahoma
Gunnar Helm 26-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
Ryan Wingo 44-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
Ryan Wingo 25-yard rush vs. Oklahoma
Tre Wisner 36-yard rush vs. Oklahoma
Tre Wisner 43-yard rush vs. Oklahoma
DeAndre Moore 26-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
Matthew Golden 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
-- 9 vs. Mississippi State --
Matthew Golden 22-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Isaiah Bond 27-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Isaiah Bond 26-yard rush vs. Miss State
DeAndre Moore 49-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
DeAndre Moore 27-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Johntay Cook 31-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Arch Manning 26-yard rush vs. Miss State
Tre Wisner 38-yard rush vs. Miss State
Jaydon Blue 21-yard rush vs. Miss State
-- 5 vs. UL-Monroe --
Ryan Wingo 25-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULM
Matthew Golden 46-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULM
Isaiah Bond 56-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULM
Jaydon Blue 20-yard rush vs. ULM
Colin Page 20-yard rush vs. ULM
-- 7 vs. UTSA --
Gunnar Helm 49-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Matthew Golden 20-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Ryan Wingo 36-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Ryan Wingo 75-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Isaiah Bond 51-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Arch Manning 67-yard rush vs. UTSA
Colin Page 23-yard rush vs. UTSA
-- 8 vs. Michigan --
Gunnar Helm 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Gunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Gunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Matthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Jaydon Blue 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
DeAndre Moore 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Isaiah Bond 33-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Ryan Wingo 55-yard rush vs. Michigan
-- 7 vs. Colorado State --
Gunnar Helm 37-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Isaiah Bond 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Isaiah Bond 25-yard rush vs. Colorado State
Jerrick Gibson 22-yard rush vs. Colorado State
Ryan Wingo 30-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado State
Matthew Golden 38-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Johntay Cook 40-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado State
-- Team Leaders --
Gunnar Helm with 10 total (9 from Quinn, 1 from Golden)
Matthew Golden with 10 total (7 from Quinn, 3 from Arch)
Isaiah Bond with 8 total (3 from Quinn, 3 from Arch, 2 rush)
Ryan Wingo with 7 total (4 from Arch, 2 rush, 1 from Quinn)
DeAndre Moore with 7 total (5 from Quinn, 2 from Arch)
Jaydon Blue with 6 total
Tre Wisner with 5 total
Week 14 College Football Top 25 Power Ratings (.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)
Tier 1 - (Championship Material)
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1) - .984 - (Movement: +1)
2. Oregon Ducks (11-0) - .983 - IDLE
3. Texas Longhorns (10-1) - .980
Tier 2 (Championship Contender)
4. Georgia Bulldogs (9-2) - .951 - (Movement: +1)
5. Tennessee Volunteers (9-2) - .928 - (Movement: +2)
Tier 3 (Playoff Material)
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) - .919 - (Movement: +3)
7. Penn State Nittany Lions (10-1) - .917 - (Movement: -1)
Tier 4 (Playoff Contender)
8. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (10-1) - .885
9. Alabama Crimson Tide (8-3) - .871 - (Movement: -5)
10. Clemson Tigers (9-2) - .802 - (Movement: +4)
11. Indiana Hoosiers (10-1) - .800
12. Ole Miss Rebels (8-3) - .797 - (Movement: -3)
Tier 5 (The Bubble)
13. South Carolina Gamecocks (8-3) - .787 - (Movement: +2)
14. SMU Mustangs (10-1) - .783 - (Movement: +3)
15. Boise State (10-1) - .770 - (Movement: +1)
16. Arizona State Sun Devils (9-2) - .769 - (Movement: +6)
17. Texas A&M Aggies (8-3) - .757 - (Movement: -5)
18. Colorado Buffaloes (8-3) - .743 - (Movement: -5)
Tier 6 (The Best of the Rest)
19. LSU Tigers (7-4) - .724 - (Movement: +1)
20. Iowa State Cyclones (9-2) - .722 - (Movement: +3)
21. Tulane Green Wave (9-2) - .720 - IDLE
22. Florida Gators (6-5) - .719 - (Movement: +7)
23. Louisville Cardinals (7-4) - .7072 - (Movement: +3)
24. BYU Cougars (9-2) - .7071 - (Movement: -6)
25. Duke Blue Devils (8-3) - .705
26. UNLV Rebels (9-2) - .701
27. Missouri Tigers (8-3) - .699
28. Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) - .697
29. Illinois Fighting Illini (8-3) - .680
30. Army Black Knights (9-1) - .672
My Week 13 Heisman Watchlist Update
Tier 1
1. Travis Hunter, Colorado - WR/DB - (84 touches, 1,041 yards, 12 touchdowns) - (31 Tackles, 9 PD, 1 FF and 3 INT on Defense)
Tier 2
2. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State - RB - (275-2,062-27 Rushing) - (18-102-1 Receiving)
Tier 3
3. Cameron Ward, Miami (FL) - QB - (67.2%, 3,774 yards, 34 td 7 int) - 171.2 Rating - (53-177-4 Rushing)
Tier 4
4. Will Howard, Ohio State - QB - (74%, 2,685 yards, 26 td 6 int) - 180.5 Rating - (68-121-7 Rushing)
Dropped from Watchlist
1. Avery Johnson, Kansas State - QB (Week 1)
2. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech - QB (Week 1)
3. Will Howard, Ohio State - QB (Week 2) - REVIVE
4. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State - WR - (Week 3)
5. Arch Manning, Texas - QB - (Week 4)
6. Miller Moss, USC - QB - (Week 4)
7. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona - WR - (Week 5)
8. Drew Allar, Penn State - QB - (Week 5)
9. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee - QB - (Week 6)
10. Quinn Ewers, Texas - QB - (Week 8)
11. Jalen Milroe, Alabama - QB - (Week 8)
12. Carson Beck, UGA - QB - (Week 8)
13. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU - QB - (Week 9)
14. Cade Klubnik, Clemson - QB - (Week 10)
15. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon - QB - (Week 12)
16. Kurtis Rourke, Indiana - QB - (Week 13)
17. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss - QB - (Week 13)
18. Jalen Milroe, Alabama - QB - (Week 13)
19. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado - QB - (Week 13)
Have a great early part of the week, and enjoy your family if that is how your week unfolds! I'm Thankful for each and every (most) one of you!