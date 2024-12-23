This Quinn Ewers WILL bring Texas a Championship | Behind Enemy Lines

Behind Enemy Lines - SPONSORED BY OBMEN.NET







Happy Victory Monday XII (Things)🤘

************ As we begin, I just want everyone to know... Texas WILL have the advantage in the Punting game this week, so let's all prepare to give Michael Kern a few flowers next week as the new year rings in.

Since Week 11,

Kern, UT: 58.8 PFF Grade, 40.1 YP/A, 35.2 NET - Long: 44 - Inside 20: 1

Floyd, ASU: 57.4 PFF Grade, 38.3 YP/A, 34.9 NET - Long: 45 - Inside 20: 4



This Peach Bowl has the makings of a doozy for special teams player from the Punters. The difference between Floyd and Kern comes down to the coverage unit, despite Floyd having a 0.04s worse hangtime, he has 0 returned punts on 12 attempts, while Kern has given up 5 returns for 42 yards on 17 attempts.

*********** The Texas Longhorns will have break the Record for MOST Players drafted by one team in an NFL Draft. Georgia holds the record with 15 in 2022, followed by Ohio State in 2004 and LSU in 2020 with 14. Michigan had 13 players drafted in 2024.



2024 NFL Draft (11)

1st - Byron Muprhy, DL

1st - Xavier Worthy, WR

2nd - T'Vondre Sweat, DL

2nd - Jonathon Brooks, RB

2nd - Adonai Mitchell, WR

4th - Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE

5th - Christian Jones, OT

5th - Keilan Robinson, RB

5th - Jaylan Ford, LB

6th - Ryan Watts, DB

6th - Jordan Whittington, WR

2025 NFL Draft (16)

1st - Kelvin Banks, OT

1st - Cam Williams, OT

1st - Jahdae Barron, CB

2nd - Isaiah Bond, WR

2nd - Quinn Ewers, QB

2nd - Alfred Collins, DT

3rd - Gunnar Helm, TE

3rd - Andrew Mukuba, S

3rd - Matthew Golden, WR

3rd - Barryn Sorrell, EDGE

4th - Jake Majors, C

4th - Vernon Broughton, DT

5th - Michael Taafe, S

6th - Hayden Conner, OL

7th - Silas Bolden, WR

7th - Bill Norton, DL OR Gavin Holmes, DB

********** With a WIN on January 1st against Arizona State in the Peach Bowl, Texas will be the first team to have won all SIX New Year Six Bowl Games

- Cotton Bowl:

12-10 Record (Last Game: 2003 Win against LSU)

- Fiesta Bowl: 1-1 Record (Last Game: 2009 Win against Ohio State)

- Rose Bowl: 2-0 Record (Last Game: 2006 Win against USC)

- Sugar Bowl: 2-3 Record (Last Game: 2024 Loss against Washington)

- Orange Bowl: 2-0 Record (Last Game: 1965 Win against Alabama)

- Peach Bowl: 0-0 Record

*********

The Making of a National Champion in my mind is mostly straight-forward. While only two active coaches have won National Championships, a few others have coached in it, including Dan Lanning and Steve Sarkisian as coordinators and Ryan Day as a head coach.

The Stats that Matter and correlate to National Championships..

- Yards per Play on Offense

6. Boise State: 6.83

6. Ohio State: 6.83

8. Penn State: 6.69

13. Notre Dame: 6.64

14. Oregon: 6.58

28. Texas: 6.29

30. Arizona State: 6.28

44. Georgia: 6.11



- Yards per Play on Defense

1. Ohio State: 4.06

2. Texas: 4.17

5. Notre Dame: 4.53

6. Penn State: 4.55

20. Oregon: 4.89

37. Georgia: 5.12

39. Arizona State: 5.16

71. Boise State: 5.61



- Offensive 3rd Down Conversion %

8. Boise State: 49.4%

9. Oregon: 49.3%

12. Penn State: 47.6%

17. Arizona State: 46.5%

29. Texas: 44.1%

46. Ohio State: 42.7%

64. Georgia: 40.8%

72. Notre Dame: 40%



- Defensive 3rd Down Conversion %

5. Texas: 30.2%

7. Notre Dame: 30.7%

23. Georgia: 33.1%

27. Penn State: 33.51%

28. Oregon: 33.53%

32. Ohio State: 34%

62. Boise State: 38.1%

101. Arizona State: 43.3%



- Offensive Explosives (20+ Yards)

1. Texas: 95

22. Penn State: 67

26. Arizona State: 65

26. Georgia: 65

26. Oregon: 65

36. Boise State: 64

45. Ohio State: 62

63. Notre Dame: 57



- Defensive Sacks + TFLs (Focus is 4th Quarter Pass Rush, but don't have that data)

Boise State: 11.92

Texas: 10.22

Penn State: 9.86

Ohio State: 9.46

Georgia: 9.39

Oregon: 9.31

Notre Dame: 8.00

Arizona State: 6.01

******** Let's compare Tre Wisner to Cam Skattebo, RB from Arizona State since Week 11

Wisner: 31 first downs, 11 breakaway runs of 15+ yards, 3.25 yards after contact per attempt (6gm)

Skattebo: 30 first downs, 8 breakaway runs of 15+ yards, 4.49 yards after contact per attempt (4gm)

Blue: 15 first downs, 5 breakaway runs of 15+ yards, 4.85 yards after contact per attempt (6gm)



Texas is 10th in America with 104.2 rush yards/game allowed

Arizona State is 28th in America with 117.5 rush yards/game allowed



Texas has allowed the 8th least amount of carries of 10+ yards on defense: (40)

Arizona State has allowed the 58th least amount of carries of 10+ yards on defense: (54)

******* Trevor Goosby is bordering on an ELITE 2025 Season for Texas

- In Week 14, Goosby was called upon mid-game to replace All-American and future first-round pick Kelvin Banks for 30 snaps at Left Tackle, Goosby allowed 0 pressures, and 0 sacks while finishing with an 87.1 PFF Pass Blocking Grade.

- Against Clemson, Goosby replaced Cam Williams for 22 total snaps at Right Tackle, allowing 0 pressures, and 0 sacks while finishing with an 82.6 PFF Pass Blocking Grade



Goosby's run-blocking grades weren't quite on par with his pass protection, however when you talk to most offensive linemen, blocking downhill in the run game is amongst their favorite things to do, because it often involves moving as a unit and gives you the upper hand. The point being, that Goosby has done a great job at the hard part, defending Nic Scourton, Shemar Stewart, and T.J. Parker in two outings off of the bench is a great beginning to a career while working on both ends of the offensive line.

******

Quinn Ewers is the 3rd highest rated QB in the #CFP in NFL Passer Rating on Deep Throws since Week 11, behind just Leavitt(ASU) and Gabriel(Oregon)

***** FIVE Things I Want in 2025 for Christmas for the Texas Longhorns

Back-to-Back Home Basketball Wins... January 7th (Auburn) and January 11th (Tennessee) A 6'5 330 lb Defensive Tackle or two, in the Spring. A Win at Ohio State on August 30th, 2025 John Turntine III Signs with Texas on December 3rd, 2025 An Arch Manning Heisman Trophy on December 13th, 2025

**** Bert Auburn was perfect on Saturday, for the first time since November 16th..

Just 17 points away from being the most prolific kicker in Texas football history? Maybe, at least since 2000.

- Auburn needs just 17 points to tie Cameron Dicker (386) for most points.

- Auburn and Justin Tucker are the only TWO kickers with a 100% extra-point rate, among all kickers with 20+ XPA.

*** On Saturday, Quinn Ewers (8,523) surpassed Major Applewhite (8,353) for 3rd most passing yards in Longhorns history. Ewers did it in 9 fewer games (34)

Ewers will finish his career as 3rd all-time in passing yards and passing touchdowns. 2nd all-time in Passing Efficiency Rating (147.6), only trailing Colt McCoy (155.0) and 2nd all-time in the percentage of attempts intercepted (2.1%), just behind Sam Ehlinger (1.8%)

** Texas has the "Best" Pass Rush Unit in the College Football Playoff since Week 11.

Among teams involved in the Playoff, Texas has 3 pass rushers inside the Top 11 with 4+ sacks. Not only sacks but also Colin Simmons is leading that group with 11 quarterback hits in that window. Penn State has two and Ohio State has three pass rushers in the Top 11 also.

* Texas has the No. 1 odds to win the National Championship, after Round 1.

The Best Teams in America

(.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)

Super Explosives 2024 (20+ yard plays) - 95 total

The Best Teams in America

(.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)

Super Explosives 2024 (20+ yard plays) - 95 total

1. Oregon Ducks (13-0) - .9922. Texas Longhorns (12-2) - .9743. Georgia Bulldogs (11-2) - .9724. Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2) - .9605. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-1) - .9256. Penn State Nittany Lions (12-2) - .9227. Arizona State Sun Devils (11-2) - .8018. Boise State Broncos (12-1) - .796Texas continued around it's season average of 6.8 explosives per game, hitting 6 against the Tigers on Saturday Night. Texas jumped to 95 total on the season, and it is now the leader in statistics, 4 ahead of Miami. Interesting note, Clemson finished 4th in the country with 78.Tre Wisner 22-yard rush vs. ClemsonJaydon Blue 38-yard rush vs. ClemsonMatthew Golden 43-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. ClemsonJaydon Blue 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. ClemsonJaydon Blue 77-yard rush vs. ClemsonJerrick Gibson 21-yard rush vs. ClemsonDeAndre Moore 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. GeorgiaDeAndre Moore 41-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. GeorgiaMatthew Golden 50-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. GeorgiaMatthew Golden 25-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. GeorgiaMatthew Golden 32-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. GeorgiaIsaiah Bond 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. GeorgiaSilas Bolden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. GeorgiaQuinn Ewers 26-yard rush vs. Texas A&MTre Wisner 22-yard rush vs. Texas A&MMatthew Golden 44-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Texas A&MRyan Wingo 35-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Texas A&MGunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Texas A&MTre Wisner 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Texas A&MMatthew Golden 25-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Texas A&M-- Team Leaders --Gunnar Helm with 13 total (12 from Quinn, 1 from Golden)Jaydon Blue with 9 totalDeAndre Moore with 9 total (7 from Quinn, 2 from Arch)Isaiah Bond with 9 total (4 from Quinn, 3 from Arch, 2 rush)Tre Wisner with 8 totalRyan Wingo with 8 total (4 from Arch, 2 rush, 2 from Quinn)