ATM Update.. | Behind Enemy Lines

Happy Victory Monday IX 🤘

Let's Check in "Behind Enemy Lines"

Texas A&M Aggies (12 days until)

Husan Longstreet DECOMMITS

Conner Weigman

My Week 13 Orangebloods SEC Power Poll

Super Explosives 2024 (20+ yard plays) - 73 total

Week 13 College Football Top 25 Power Ratings

(.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)

(Movement: +1)

(Movement: +1)

(Movement: -2)

(Movement: +1)

(Movement: +2)

(Movement: -2)

(Movement: +3)

(Movement: +2)

(Movement: -4)

(Movement: +7)

- (Movement: -3)

(Movement: +8)

(Movement: +1)

(Movement: +4)

(Movement: -6)

(Movement: +4)

(Movement: -4)

(Movement: +6)

(Movement: -9)

(Movement: -4)

NR

My Week 13 Heisman Watchlist Update

Kentucky Week (2 Things)

The CFP Bracket Prediction (December 8th at 12:00 pm ET)

Conference Champions

First Team OUT

Second Team OUT

PORTAL JUMPER -- from Mark Passwaters Postgame Column, Passwaters also added that3. WEEK 13 -4. RECRUITING -THOUGHTS FROM THE CROWD6. ICYMI from Saturday... the Aggies added speakers behind the opposing Bench.. for the Texas game1. Texas (-)2. Alabama (-)3. Georgia (-)4. Ole Miss (+1)5. South Carolina (+1)6. Tennessee (-2)7. Texas A&M (-)8. Vanderbilt (-)9. Florida (+1)10. LSU (-1)11. Missouri (-)12. Kentucky (-)13. Arkansas (-)14. Auburn (-)15. Oklahoma (-)16. Mississippi State (-)Texas had it's third game of the year with 5 or fewer 20+ yard plays on the season. Tying the Georgia game (4), for fewest in a single game. Texas now ranks 3rd with 73 total 20+ yard plays. Ole Miss currently ranks 2nd in the country with 76 plays, just behind the Miami Hurricanes, with 79.Matthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. ArkansasTre Wisner 30-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. ArkansasIsaiah Bond 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. ArkansasJaydon Blue 28-yard rush vs. ArkansasGunnar Helm 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. FloridaGunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. FloridaIsaiah Bond 44-yard rush vs. FloridaIsaiah Bond 34-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. FloridaMatthew Golden 29-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. FloridaMatthew Golden 32-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. FloridaJaydon Blue 45-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. FloridaJaydon Blue 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. FloridaJaydon Blue 45-yard rush vs. FloridaSilas Bolden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. FloridaTre Wisner 50-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. FloridaJerrick Gibson 25-yard rush vs. FloridaDeAndre Moore 31-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. VandyAmari Niblack 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. VandyDeAndre Moore 27-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. VandyGunnar Helm 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. VandyDeAndre Moore 25-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. VandyTre Wisner 20-yard rush vs. VandySilas Bolden 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. VandyJaydon Blue 23-yard rush vs. VandyArch Manning 21-yard rush vs. GeorgiaMatthew Golden 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. GeorgiaMatthew Golden 34-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. GeorgiaGunnar Helm 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. GeorgiaGunnar Helm 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. OklahomaGunnar Helm 30-yard reception from Matthew Golden vs. OklahomaGunnar Helm 26-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. OklahomaRyan Wingo 44-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. OklahomaRyan Wingo 25-yard rush vs. OklahomaTre Wisner 36-yard rush vs. OklahomaTre Wisner 43-yard rush vs. OklahomaDeAndre Moore 26-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. OklahomaMatthew Golden 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. OklahomaMatthew Golden 22-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateIsaiah Bond 27-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateIsaiah Bond 26-yard rush vs. Miss StateDeAndre Moore 49-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateDeAndre Moore 27-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateJohntay Cook 31-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateArch Manning 26-yard rush vs. Miss StateTre Wisner 38-yard rush vs. Miss StateJaydon Blue 21-yard rush vs. Miss StateRyan Wingo 25-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULMMatthew Golden 46-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULMIsaiah Bond 56-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULMJaydon Blue 20-yard rush vs. ULMColin Page 20-yard rush vs. ULMGunnar Helm 49-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateMatthew Golden 20-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSARyan Wingo 36-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSARyan Wingo 75-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSAIsaiah Bond 51-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSAArch Manning 67-yard rush vs. UTSAColin Page 23-yard rush vs. UTSAGunnar Helm 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganGunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganGunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganMatthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganJaydon Blue 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganDeAndre Moore 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganIsaiah Bond 33-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganRyan Wingo 55-yard rush vs. MichiganGunnar Helm 37-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateIsaiah Bond 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateIsaiah Bond 25-yard rush vs. Colorado StateJerrick Gibson 22-yard rush vs. Colorado StateRyan Wingo 30-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado StateMatthew Golden 38-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateJohntay Cook 40-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado State-- Team Leaders --Gunnar Helm with 10 total (9 from Quinn, 1 from Golden)Matthew Golden with 9 total (6 from Quinn, 3 from Arch)Isaiah Bond with 8 total (3 from Quinn, 3 from Arch, 2 rush)Ryan Wingo with 7 total (4 from Arch, 2 rush, 1 from Quinn)DeAndre Moore with 7 total (5 from Quinn, 2 from Arch)Jaydon Blue with 5 totalTre Wisner with 5 total1. Oregon Ducks (9-0) - .9832. Texas Longhorns (9-1) - .97883. Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1) - .97834. Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2) - .9705. Georgia Bulldogs (8-2) - .948 -6. Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1) - .930 -7. Tennessee Volunteers (8-2) - .923 -8. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (9-1) - .8779. Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) - .83410. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) - .824 -11. Indiana Hoosiers (10-0) - .82112. Texas A&M Aggies (8-2) - .81513. Colorado Buffaloes (8-2) - .801 -14. Clemson Tigers (8-2) - .799 -15. South Carolina Gamecocks (7-3) - .783 -16. Boise State (9-1) - .77017. SMU Mustangs (8-1) - .742 -18. BYU Cougars (9-1) - .722 -19. Tulane Green Wave (9-2) - .720 -20. LSU Tigers (6-4) - .719721. Vanderbilt Commodores (6-4) - .719122. Arizona State Sun Devils (8-2) - .705 -23. Army Black Knights (9-0) - .703 -24. Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) - .703 -25. Duke Blue Devils (7-3) - .700326. Louisville Cardinals (6-4) - .7001 -27. UNLV Rebels (8-2) - .699 -28. Kansas State Wildcats (7-3) - .692 -29. Florida Gators (5-5) - .6894 -30. Washington State Cougars (8-2) - .6891 -31. Missouri Tigers (7-3) - .687 -32. Colorado State Rams (7-3) - .684 -1. Travis Hunter, Colorado - WR/DB - (76 touches, 916 yards, 10 touchdowns) - (24 Tackles, 8 PD, 1 FF and 3 INT on Defense)2. Cameron Ward, Miami (FL) - QB - (66.8%, 3,492 yards, 32 td 6 int) - 174.0 Rating - (50-182-3 Rushing)3. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State - RB - (256-1,893-26 Rushing) - (17-98-1 Receiving)4. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss - QB - (70.8%, 3,409 yards, 22 td 4 int) - 188.6 Rating (85-304-3 Rushing)5. Jalen Milroe, Alabama - QB - (67.5%, 2,232 yards, 15 td 6 int) - 162.4 Rating - (120-608-17 Rushing)6. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado - QB - (72.9%, 2,882 yards, 27 td 7 int) - 163.0 Rating (77-(-11)-4 Rushing)7. Kurtis Rourke, Indiana - QB - (71.8%, 2,410 yards, 21 td 4 int) - 182.7 Rating - (30-17-2 Rushing)1. Avery Johnson, Kansas State - QB (Week 1)2. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech - QB (Week 1)3. Will Howard, Ohio State - QB (Week 2)4. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State - WR - (Week 3)5. Arch Manning, Texas - QB - (Week 4)6. Miller Moss, USC - QB - (Week 4)7. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona - WR - (Week 5)8. Drew Allar, Penn State - QB - (Week 5)9. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee - QB - (Week 6)10. Quinn Ewers, Texas - QB - (Week 8)11. Jalen Milroe, Alabama - QB - (Week 8) -12. Carson Beck, UGA - QB - (Week 8)13. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU - QB - (Week 9)14. Cade Klubnik, Clemson - QB - (Week 10)15. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon - QB - (Week 12)1) This Friday Night at Texas Beef Traders2) As above, I will be in town for the weekend and looking to attend my first-ever Longhorn game. I don't need good seats, but if anyone has a cheap pair (2) or a pair they don't plan on using, please let me know!1. Ohio State Buckeyes - Proj. B10 Champ2. Texas Longhorns - Proj. SEC Champ3. Miami (FL) Hurricanes - Proj. ACC Champ4. Boise State Broncos - Proj. MWC Champ (Top G5)5. Penn State Nittany Lions - B10 #312. Tennessee Vols - SEC #56. Oregon Ducks - Proj. B10 Runner-Up11. Ole Miss Rebels - SEC #47. Alabama Crimson Ride - SEC Runner-Up10. Colorado Buffaloes - Proj. B12 Champ8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish - IND9. Georgia Bulldogs - SEC #313. Indiana Hoosiers14. South Carolina Gamecocks