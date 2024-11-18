ATM Update.. | Behind Enemy Lines

CodyCarpentier
************************************************************
Happy Victory Monday IX 🤘 Let's Check in "Behind Enemy Lines"
Texas A&M Aggies (12 days until)
1. RECRUITING - Husan Longstreet DECOMMITS: This weekend the Aggies lost their one quarterback commitment in the 2025 recruiting class, dropping their Team Ranking to 12th at Rivals.com
- 11 am report: "Sounds like his visit to USC went very well yesterday, USC was his dream school growing up and it is sounding very likely that he could be making his way to Southern California."
- 2 pm: Husan Longstreet tweets: "I’m home #committed #fighton"
- 6 pm report: Landyn Rosow of Aggieyell reports that potential avenues he sees for A&M to get back into the quarterback market, begin and end in the state of Texas. (see below list)
1. Keelon Russell, Alabama Commit from Duncanville, TX - "While Alabama has a strong track record of landing top-tier quarterbacks, Russell is a name that could intrigue A&M given their current need for a high school signal-caller. Russell is firmly committed to Alabama, but A&M will likely explore all options in the quarterback market, and Russell could be a player they target."
2. Ty Hawkins, SMU Commit from IMG Academy - "Hawkins is a talented prospect with the skills to thrive in A&M’s offense, and the Aggies may look to make a strong push to flip his commitment and secure his services. - if the Aggies pursue I could see them being a legit threat to SMU."
3. Adam Schoebel, TCU Commit from Columbus, TX - "Schobel lives not far at all from College Station, but his family has close ties to TCU and A&M has not been a factor at all in his recruitment."
2. PORTAL JUMPER - Conner Weigman: "There is no longer a quarterback controversy. Conner Weigman was terrible tonight. He was 2-5 for 37 yards and an interception. He’s not seeing the field, he’s feeling ghosts in the pocket and he’s afraid to throw the ball." - from Mark Passwaters Postgame Column, Passwaters also added that "Miles O’Neill, on the other hand, gave the A&M staff reason for optimism. He completed five of his six passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. He’s still got a long motion, but he showed really good accuracy and the big arm during his work late in the game."
3. WEEK 13 - The Aggies are... checks notes for a 7th time... (-2.5 point favorites AT Auburn)
4. RECRUITING - LaMont Rogers on FLIP Watch?: "Mesquite Horn 4-star OL Lamont Rogers was in attendance. The flip from Missouri seems really likely." - per Mark Passwaters - Landyn Rosow added that "I think A&M leads for Lamont outright and it’s only a matter of time."
5. THOUGHTS FROM THE CROWD - regarding the SEC Scheduling for "Texas"
- "They got a cup cake schedule as a welcome gift. Why is the question other than they wanted them to do well." - 4 likes
- "Why did OU get exactly the opposite kind of schedule? Are they not welcome, despite being a much better fit for the conference?" - 3 likes
- "TU has always gotten what they wanted." - 2 likes
- "If iron sharpens iron, then their schedule benefits us for the last regular season game." - 3 likes
- "Clearly they are over-rated and we should beat their arse" - 3 likes
- "How many sips will be at Kyle Field? I Heard a lot of Aggies sold tickets to them. We will still have home field advantage but I’m not sure it will be close to what we had versus LSU. I’d guess at least 10-15k will be wearing orange. Hope I’m wrong."
6. ICYMI from Saturday... the Aggies added speakers behind the opposing Bench.. for the Texas game
My Week 13 Orangebloods SEC Power Poll
1. Texas (-)
2. Alabama (-)
3. Georgia (-)
4. Ole Miss (+1)
5. South Carolina (+1)
6. Tennessee (-2)
7. Texas A&M (-)
8. Vanderbilt (-)
9. Florida (+1)
10. LSU (-1)
11. Missouri (-)
12. Kentucky (-)
13. Arkansas (-)
14. Auburn (-)
15. Oklahoma (-)
16. Mississippi State (-)
Super Explosives 2024 (20+ yard plays) - 73 total
Texas had it's third game of the year with 5 or fewer 20+ yard plays on the season. Tying the Georgia game (4), for fewest in a single game. Texas now ranks 3rd with 73 total 20+ yard plays. Ole Miss currently ranks 2nd in the country with 76 plays, just behind the Miami Hurricanes, with 79.
-- 4 vs. Arkansas -- (9 in first-half)
Matthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Arkansas
Tre Wisner 30-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Arkansas
Isaiah Bond 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Arkansas
Jaydon Blue 28-yard rush vs. Arkansas
-- 12 vs. Florida -- (9 in first-half)
Gunnar Helm 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Gunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Isaiah Bond 44-yard rush vs. Florida
Isaiah Bond 34-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Florida
Matthew Golden 29-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Matthew Golden 32-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Jaydon Blue 45-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Jaydon Blue 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Jaydon Blue 45-yard rush vs. Florida
Silas Bolden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Tre Wisner 50-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Florida
Jerrick Gibson 25-yard rush vs. Florida
-- 8 vs. Vanderbilt --
DeAndre Moore 31-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
Amari Niblack 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
DeAndre Moore 27-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
Gunnar Helm 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
DeAndre Moore 25-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
Tre Wisner 20-yard rush vs. Vandy
Silas Bolden 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Vandy
Jaydon Blue 23-yard rush vs. Vandy
-- 4 vs. Georgia --
Arch Manning 21-yard rush vs. Georgia
Matthew Golden 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
Matthew Golden 34-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
Gunnar Helm 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Georgia
-- 9 vs. Oklahoma --
Gunnar Helm 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
Gunnar Helm 30-yard reception from Matthew Golden vs. Oklahoma
Gunnar Helm 26-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
Ryan Wingo 44-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
Ryan Wingo 25-yard rush vs. Oklahoma
Tre Wisner 36-yard rush vs. Oklahoma
Tre Wisner 43-yard rush vs. Oklahoma
DeAndre Moore 26-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
Matthew Golden 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma
-- 9 vs. Mississippi State --
Matthew Golden 22-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Isaiah Bond 27-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Isaiah Bond 26-yard rush vs. Miss State
DeAndre Moore 49-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
DeAndre Moore 27-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Johntay Cook 31-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Arch Manning 26-yard rush vs. Miss State
Tre Wisner 38-yard rush vs. Miss State
Jaydon Blue 21-yard rush vs. Miss State
-- 5 vs. UL-Monroe --
Ryan Wingo 25-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULM
Matthew Golden 46-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULM
Isaiah Bond 56-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULM
Jaydon Blue 20-yard rush vs. ULM
Colin Page 20-yard rush vs. ULM
-- 7 vs. UTSA --
Gunnar Helm 49-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Matthew Golden 20-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Ryan Wingo 36-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Ryan Wingo 75-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Isaiah Bond 51-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Arch Manning 67-yard rush vs. UTSA
Colin Page 23-yard rush vs. UTSA
-- 8 vs. Michigan --
Gunnar Helm 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Gunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Gunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Matthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Jaydon Blue 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
DeAndre Moore 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Isaiah Bond 33-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Ryan Wingo 55-yard rush vs. Michigan
-- 7 vs. Colorado State --
Gunnar Helm 37-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Isaiah Bond 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Isaiah Bond 25-yard rush vs. Colorado State
Jerrick Gibson 22-yard rush vs. Colorado State
Ryan Wingo 30-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado State
Matthew Golden 38-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Johntay Cook 40-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado State
-- Team Leaders --
Gunnar Helm with 10 total (9 from Quinn, 1 from Golden)
Matthew Golden with 9 total (6 from Quinn, 3 from Arch)
Isaiah Bond with 8 total (3 from Quinn, 3 from Arch, 2 rush)
Ryan Wingo with 7 total (4 from Arch, 2 rush, 1 from Quinn)
DeAndre Moore with 7 total (5 from Quinn, 2 from Arch)
Jaydon Blue with 5 total
Tre Wisner with 5 total
Week 13 College Football Top 25 Power Ratings (.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)
Tier 1 - (Championship Material)
1. Oregon Ducks (9-0) - .983
2. Texas Longhorns (9-1) - .9788
3. Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1) - .9783
4. Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2) - .970
5. Georgia Bulldogs (8-2) - .948 - (Movement: +1)
Tier 2 (Championship Contender)
6. Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1) - .930 - (Movement: +1)
7. Tennessee Volunteers (8-2) - .923 - (Movement: -2)
Tier 3 (Playoff Material)
8. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (9-1) - .877
9. Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) - .834
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) - .824 - (Movement: +1)
11. Indiana Hoosiers (10-0) - .821
Tier 4 (Playoff Contender)
12. Texas A&M Aggies (8-2) - .815
13. Colorado Buffaloes (8-2) - .801 - (Movement: +2)
14. Clemson Tigers (8-2) - .799 - (Movement: -2)
15. South Carolina Gamecocks (7-3) - .783 - (Movement: +3)
Tier 5 (The Bubble)
16. Boise State (9-1) - .770
17. SMU Mustangs (8-1) - .742 - (Movement: +2)
18. BYU Cougars (9-1) - .722 - (Movement: -4)
19. Tulane Green Wave (9-2) - .720 - (Movement: +7)
20. LSU Tigers (6-4) - .7197 - (Movement: -3)
21. Vanderbilt Commodores (6-4) - .7191
22. Arizona State Sun Devils (8-2) - .705 - (Movement: +8)
Tier 6 (The Best of the Rest)
23. Army Black Knights (9-0) - .703 - (Movement: +1)
24. Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) - .703 - (Movement: +4)
25. Duke Blue Devils (7-3) - .7003
26. Louisville Cardinals (6-4) - .7001 - (Movement: -6)
27. UNLV Rebels (8-2) - .699 - (Movement: +4)
28. Kansas State Wildcats (7-3) - .692 - (Movement: -4)
29. Florida Gators (5-5) - .6894 - (Movement: +6)
30. Washington State Cougars (8-2) - .6891 - (Movement: -9)
31. Missouri Tigers (7-3) - .687 - (Movement: -4)
32. Colorado State Rams (7-3) - .684 - NR
My Week 13 Heisman Watchlist Update
Tier 1
1. Travis Hunter, Colorado - WR/DB - (76 touches, 916 yards, 10 touchdowns) - (24 Tackles, 8 PD, 1 FF and 3 INT on Defense)
Tier 2
2. Cameron Ward, Miami (FL) - QB - (66.8%, 3,492 yards, 32 td 6 int) - 174.0 Rating - (50-182-3 Rushing)
3. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State - RB - (256-1,893-26 Rushing) - (17-98-1 Receiving)
Tier 3
4. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss - QB - (70.8%, 3,409 yards, 22 td 4 int) - 188.6 Rating (85-304-3 Rushing)
5. Jalen Milroe, Alabama - QB - (67.5%, 2,232 yards, 15 td 6 int) - 162.4 Rating - (120-608-17 Rushing)
6. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado - QB - (72.9%, 2,882 yards, 27 td 7 int) - 163.0 Rating (77-(-11)-4 Rushing)
Tier 4
7. Kurtis Rourke, Indiana - QB - (71.8%, 2,410 yards, 21 td 4 int) - 182.7 Rating - (30-17-2 Rushing)
Dropped from Watchlist
1. Avery Johnson, Kansas State - QB (Week 1)
2. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech - QB (Week 1)
3. Will Howard, Ohio State - QB (Week 2)
4. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State - WR - (Week 3)
5. Arch Manning, Texas - QB - (Week 4)
6. Miller Moss, USC - QB - (Week 4)
7. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona - WR - (Week 5)
8. Drew Allar, Penn State - QB - (Week 5)
9. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee - QB - (Week 6)
10. Quinn Ewers, Texas - QB - (Week 8)
11. Jalen Milroe, Alabama - QB - (Week 8) - REVIVED
12. Carson Beck, UGA - QB - (Week 8)
13. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU - QB - (Week 9)
14. Cade Klubnik, Clemson - QB - (Week 10)
15. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon - QB - (Week 12)
Kentucky Week (2 Things)
1) This Friday Night at Texas Beef Traders
2) As above, I will be in town for the weekend and looking to attend my first-ever Longhorn game. I don't need good seats, but if anyone has a cheap pair (2) or a pair they don't plan on using, please let me know!
The CFP Bracket Prediction (December 8th at 12:00 pm ET)
Conference Champions
1. Ohio State Buckeyes - Proj. B10 Champ
2. Texas Longhorns - Proj. SEC Champ
3. Miami (FL) Hurricanes - Proj. ACC Champ
4. Boise State Broncos - Proj. MWC Champ (Top G5)
1st Round Games
5. Penn State Nittany Lions - B10 #3
12. Tennessee Vols - SEC #5
6. Oregon Ducks - Proj. B10 Runner-Up
11. Ole Miss Rebels - SEC #4
7. Alabama Crimson Ride - SEC Runner-Up
10. Colorado Buffaloes - Proj. B12 Champ
8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish - IND
9. Georgia Bulldogs - SEC #3
First Team OUT
13. Indiana Hoosiers
Second Team OUT
14. South Carolina Gamecocks
Last edited: