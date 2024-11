Fasusi perks up when asked about Sarkisian - Behind Enemy Lines

Behind Enemy Lines - SPONSORED BY OBMEN.NET







Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines" ​

Oklahoma Sooners (23 days since)

Michael Fasusi

Florida Gators (5 days until)

Stacking up

Texas -21.5

Arkansas Razorbacks (12 days until)

Taylen Green vs. Malachi Singleton

Kentucky Wildcats (19 days until)

QB Brock Vandagriff AND WR Barion Brown

Texas A&M Aggies (26 days until)

Let's Check in on the Fanbase over at AggieYell

Missed Tackles

The NEXT Four Opponents vs. SEC

My Week 11 Orangebloods SEC Power Poll

Week 11 College Football Top 25 Power Ratings

(.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)

My Week 11 Heisman Watchlist Update

ONE LAST THING

First Team OUT

The Gators secondary had already lost Jason Marshall for the season and was down to their fourth and fifth string corners.- Veteran running back Montrell Johnson Jr. missed the game due to a previous injury during the Tennessee game.- Eugene Wilson III was also out with a hip injury he suffered during the bye week.2. THE SPREAD -- This was asked on the Florida Board, so I want to ask it here...1. INJURIES -- Regarding Starting Quarterback, Taylen Green - There has been nothing official to this point, Arkansas is on a Bye this week, before hosting Texas in Week 12. So Green will have a free week to rest and prepare, if that is the direction Arkansas plans to go.- From Hawg Beat columnist Riley McFerran;"Taylen came back when he got hurt, then we worked on him at half," Pittman said. "We didn't know coming out of half if he would be ready to play. We said we were going to look at him throwing and moving. Bobby had him moving front and back and just was gimpy."We didn't want to take that chance of getting him hurt further, plus we believe in Malachi putting him in. That was the decision there, it had nothing to do with -- we just didn't want to get him hurt worse by putting him back out there. He was willing. Part of his success has to do with his legs, and he didn't have them, basically."It sounds like we are going to see Taylen Green next week in Fayetteville.1. INJURIES -- Vandagriff was rocked multiple times on Saturday against a physical Tennessee team, taking big hits in the pocket.. and outside the pocket (yikes on this sideline hit)- Barion Brown hasn't quite had the season many expected, he is currently ranked 38th in the SEC with 307 yards on 26 receptions and 3 touchdowns. Brown exited Saturday's contest with a rib injury and is TBD as Kentucky is also on Bye this week.1.He’s(Reed) the guy by a wide margin. This game wasn’t on him."He’s(Reed) not the guy. CW(Weigman) is not the guy. We don’t have a guy."2. STAT THAT -- Shemar Stewart - 5 Missed Tackles (led the SEC in Week 10)- Dalton Brooks - 3 Missed Tackles- Scooby Williams - 3 Missed Tackles- Cashius Howell - 3 Missed Tackles- Daymion Sanford - 2 Missed Tackles*5 Missed Tackles in a game, ties Bryce Thornton, S - Florida in Week 4 for worst tackling game of the year in the SEC.1. Georgia (-)2. Texas (-)3. Tennessee (+1)4. Vanderbilt (+1)5. Alabama (+1)6. Texas A&M (-3)7. Ole Miss (+1)8. South Carolina (+1)9. LSU (-2)10. Florida (-)11. Missouri (IDLE)12. Kentucky (+2)13. Arkansas (-1)14. Auburn (-1)15. Oklahoma (-)16. Mississippi State (-)1. Georgia +2802. Ohio State +4003. Oregon +6505. Alabama +14005. Ole Miss +14007. Notre Dame +18001. Ohio State +2903. Georgia +4504. Alabama +6505. Oregon +9006. Ole Miss +17007. Penn State +18008. Miami (FL) +20008. Tennessee +20001. Ohio State +3302. Georgia +3503. Oregon +4505. Miami +12006. Alabama +16006. Tennessee +16008. Penn State +20001. Georgia Bulldogs (7-1) - .9852. Oregon Ducks (8-0) - .9853. Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) - .9694. Texas Longhorns (7-1) - .967 - IDLE5. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (9-0) - .9486. Tennessee Volunteers (7-1) - .9257. Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) - .910 - IDLE8. Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1) - .9109. Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) - .81510. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) - .811 - IDLE11. Indiana Hoosiers (9-0) - .79712. LSU (6-2) - .785 - IDLE13. Ole Miss Rebels (7-2) - .77814. BYU Cougars (8-0) - .774 - IDLE15. Clemson Tigers (6-2) - .76316. Boise State (7-1) - .74417. Iowa State (7-1) - .73918. Vanderbilt Commodores (6-2) - .73619. SMU Mustangs (8-1) - .73020. South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3) - .72221. Kansas State Wildcats (7-2) - .71922. Louisville Cardinals (6-3) - .71323. Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) - .713 - IDLE24. Washington State Cougars (7-1) - .704 - IDLE25. Minnesota Gophers (6-3) - .70026. Pittsburgh Panthers (7-1) - .69527. Army Black Knights (8-0) - .68428. Iowa Hawkeyes (6-3) - .68029. Illinois Fighting Illini (6-3) - .68030. Tulane Green Wave (7-2) - .6671. Cameron Ward, Miami (FL) - QB - (67.1%, 3,146 yards, 29 td 6 int) - 175.1 Rating - (45-187-3 Rushing)2. Travis Hunter, Colorado - WR/DB - (60-757-8 Receiving) - (21 Tackles, 7 PD, 1 FF and 2 INT on Defense)3. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State - RB - (190-1,525-20 Rushing) - (14-81-1 Receiving)4. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon - QB - (74.8%, 2,665 yards, 19 td 5 int) - 171.5 Rating (39-120-6 Rushing)5. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss - QB - (71.7%, 3,210 yards, 21 td 3 int) - 192.4 Rating (77-254-3 Rushing)6. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado - QB - (73.3%, 2,591 yards, 21 td 6 int) - 165.0 Rating (61-(-18)-3 Rushing)7. Kurtis Rourke, Indiana - QB - (73.3%, 2,204 yards, 19 td 3 int) - 188.5 Rating - (25-45-2 Rushing)8. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt - QB - (62%, 1,677 yards, 15 td 3 int) - 151.9 Rating - (146-563-4 Rushing)1. Avery Johnson, Kansas State - QB (Week 1)2. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech - QB (Week 1)3. Will Howard, Ohio State - QB (Week 2)4. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State - WR - (Week 3)5. Arch Manning, Texas - QB - (Week 4)6. Miller Moss, USC - QB - (Week 4)7. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona - WR - (Week 5)8. Drew Allar, Penn State - QB - (Week 5)9. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee - QB - (Week 6)10. Quinn Ewers, Texas - QB - (Week 8)11. Jalen Milroe, Alabama - QB - (Week 8)12. Carson Beck, UGA - QB - (Week 8)13. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU - QB - (Week 9)14. Cade Klubnik, Clemson - QB - (Week 10)Would you be surprised at all on Tuesday Night at 6:20 pm ET, if Indiana was a Top-6 ranked team in V.1 of the New 12-team CFP Rankings Release?Here is my gut prediction for what will populate on ESPN on Tuesday Night..1. Georgia Bulldogs (7-1) - Proj. SEC Champ2. Oregon Ducks (8-0) - Proj. B10 Champ3. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (9-0) - Proj. ACC Champ4. BYU Cougars (8-0) - Proj. B12 Champ5. Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) - Proj. B10 Runner-Up6. Texas Longhorns (7-1) - Proj. SEC Runner-Up7. Indiana Hoosiers (9-0) - B10 #38. Tennessee Volunteers (7-1) - SEC #39. Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1) - B10 #410. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) - IND11. Boise State (7-1) - Proj. MWC Champ (Top G5)12. SMU Mustangs (8-1) - Proj. ACC Runner-Up13. Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2)