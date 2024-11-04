Fasusi perks up when asked about Sarkisian - Behind Enemy Lines

CodyCarpentier
Behind Enemy Lines
Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"
Oklahoma Sooners (23 days since)
1. RECRUITING - Michael Fasusi: As many of you know already, Coach Sark was on hand at Lewisville High School on Friday, he reportedly met with Fasusi during the day at school as well as taking in the first quarter of the game on Friday, before taking off. Here is a mini-interview from OUInsiders Brandon Drumm...
Responses/Thoughts from OUInsider Board Members
- "So, unless Fasusi is a liar, he’s staying committed to OU."
- "As things stand yeah. But if Bill gets fired all bets are off. I don’t think this is breaking news"
- "Hopefully he’s not basing his decision on the next couple games.. surely he’s aware that OU can greatly improve with him and his buddies in the class."
- "But didn't he also say he's open to visit other schools or did I hear that wrong?"
- "So we can fire BB and still keep him?"
Florida Gators (5 days until)
1. INJURIES - Stacking up:
- DJ Lagway wasn't the only Florida player to exit the Florida-Georgia game with an injury. Starting cornerback Devin Moore didn't play the second half due to a leg injury. Moore had picked off Carson Beck in the first quarter.
- Starting cornerback, Dijon Johnson, was also injured in the game and never returned. The Gators secondary had already lost Jason Marshall for the season and was down to their fourth and fifth string corners.
- Veteran running back Montrell Johnson Jr. missed the game due to a previous injury during the Tennessee game.
- Eugene Wilson III was also out with a hip injury he suffered during the bye week.
2. THE SPREAD - Texas -21.5
Responses/Thoughts from 1stAndTen Florida Board Members
- "Obviously no Lagway is why the spread is that high. With Lagway who knows what it would have been."
- This was asked on the Florida Board, so I want to ask it here... "Let me ask you, if Trey Owens was starting for Texas and we had Lagway available, what would the spread be. Y'all are literally the worst and a waste of data storage for rivals"
- "Too bad there isn’t a spread for effort and improvement"
Arkansas Razorbacks (12 days until)
1. INJURIES - Taylen Green vs. Malachi Singleton:
- Regarding Starting Quarterback, Taylen Green - There has been nothing official to this point, Arkansas is on a Bye this week, before hosting Texas in Week 12. So Green will have a free week to rest and prepare, if that is the direction Arkansas plans to go.
- From Hawg Beat columnist Riley McFerran; "The contingent of fans calling for backup quarterback Malachi Singleton to start were vindicated Saturday, as he finished second on the team in offensive grade compared to Taylen Green's 17th. Singleton also finished with a 71.9 pass grade and 92.8 run grade."
Quote from Sam Pittman Post-Game regarding Taylen Green:
"Taylen came back when he got hurt, then we worked on him at half," Pittman said. "We didn't know coming out of half if he would be ready to play. We said we were going to look at him throwing and moving. Bobby had him moving front and back and just was gimpy.
"We didn't want to take that chance of getting him hurt further, plus we believe in Malachi putting him in. That was the decision there, it had nothing to do with -- we just didn't want to get him hurt worse by putting him back out there. He was willing. Part of his success has to do with his legs, and he didn't have them, basically."
Cody's Thought: It sounds like we are going to see Taylen Green next week in Fayetteville.
Kentucky Wildcats (19 days until)
1. INJURIES - QB Brock Vandagriff AND WR Barion Brown:
- Vandagriff was rocked multiple times on Saturday against a physical Tennessee team, taking big hits in the pocket.. and outside the pocket (yikes on this sideline hit)
- Barion Brown hasn't quite had the season many expected, he is currently ranked 38th in the SEC with 307 yards on 26 receptions and 3 touchdowns. Brown exited Saturday's contest with a rib injury and is TBD as Kentucky is also on Bye this week.
Texas A&M Aggies (26 days until)
1. Let's Check in on the Fanbase over at AggieYell
- "Team… Got lucky against LSU and beat a Florida team trying to find themselves. SC has out played and coached A&M. We all got excited because we started 5-0, but this is a 7-5/ 8-4 team. Let’s just hope we can keep the Texas game close."
- "SC had 27 kids on their roster that were 5th and 6th yr seniors. i for one will be glad when this covid shit is over with. playing college football with kids that are 23 and 24 yrs old is bullshit. it's the only way they built their roster."
- "He’s(Reed) the guy by a wide margin. This game wasn’t on him."
- "He’s(Reed) not the guy. CW(Weigman) is not the guy. We don’t have a guy."
2. STAT THAT - Missed Tackles
- Shemar Stewart - 5 Missed Tackles (led the SEC in Week 10)
- Dalton Brooks - 3 Missed Tackles
- Scooby Williams - 3 Missed Tackles
- Cashius Howell - 3 Missed Tackles
- Daymion Sanford - 2 Missed Tackles
*5 Missed Tackles in a game, ties Bryce Thornton, S - Florida in Week 4 for worst tackling game of the year in the SEC.
The NEXT Four Opponents vs. SEC
Florida Gators (2-3) - SOS: 6.94 (9th of 134)
Arkansas Razorbacks (3-3) - SOS: 3.46 (34th of 134)
Kentucky Wildcats (1-6) - SOS: 8.09 (5th of 134)
Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) - SOS: 6.19 (13th of 134)
Texas Longhorns (3-1) - SOS: 3.41 (35th of 134)
My Week 11 Orangebloods SEC Power Poll
1. Georgia (-)
2. Texas (-)
3. Tennessee (+1)
4. Vanderbilt (+1)
5. Alabama (+1)
6. Texas A&M (-3)
7. Ole Miss (+1)
8. South Carolina (+1)
9. LSU (-2)
10. Florida (-)
11. Missouri (IDLE)
12. Kentucky (+2)
13. Arkansas (-1)
14. Auburn (-1)
15. Oklahoma (-)
16. Mississippi State (-)
Week 11 College Football Top 25 Power Ratings (.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)
Tier 1 - (Championship Material)
1. Georgia Bulldogs (7-1) - .985
2. Oregon Ducks (8-0) - .985
3. Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) - .969
4. Texas Longhorns (7-1) - .967 - IDLE
Tier 2 (Championship Contender)
5. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (9-0) - .948
6. Tennessee Volunteers (7-1) - .925
Tier 3 (Playoff Material)
7. Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) - .910 - IDLE
8. Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1) - .910
Tier 4 (Playoff Contender)
9. Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) - .815
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) - .811 - IDLE
11. Indiana Hoosiers (9-0) - .797
12. LSU (6-2) - .785 - IDLE
13. Ole Miss Rebels (7-2) - .778
14. BYU Cougars (8-0) - .774 - IDLE
Tier 5 (The Bubble)
15. Clemson Tigers (6-2) - .763
16. Boise State (7-1) - .744
17. Iowa State (7-1) - .739
18. Vanderbilt Commodores (6-2) - .736
19. SMU Mustangs (8-1) - .730
Tier 6 (Qualities of a Contender)
20. South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3) - .722
21. Kansas State Wildcats (7-2) - .719
22. Louisville Cardinals (6-3) - .713
23. Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) - .713 - IDLE
24. Washington State Cougars (7-1) - .704 - IDLE
25. Minnesota Gophers (6-3) - .700
Tier 7 (Unlikely Contender)
26. Pittsburgh Panthers (7-1) - .695
27. Army Black Knights (8-0) - .684
28. Iowa Hawkeyes (6-3) - .680
29. Illinois Fighting Illini (6-3) - .680
30. Tulane Green Wave (7-2) - .667
My Week 11 Heisman Watchlist Update
Tier 1
1. Cameron Ward, Miami (FL) - QB - (67.1%, 3,146 yards, 29 td 6 int) - 175.1 Rating - (45-187-3 Rushing)
2. Travis Hunter, Colorado - WR/DB - (60-757-8 Receiving) - (21 Tackles, 7 PD, 1 FF and 2 INT on Defense)
Tier 2
3. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State - RB - (190-1,525-20 Rushing) - (14-81-1 Receiving)
4. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon - QB - (74.8%, 2,665 yards, 19 td 5 int) - 171.5 Rating (39-120-6 Rushing)
5. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss - QB - (71.7%, 3,210 yards, 21 td 3 int) - 192.4 Rating (77-254-3 Rushing)
Tier 3
6. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado - QB - (73.3%, 2,591 yards, 21 td 6 int) - 165.0 Rating (61-(-18)-3 Rushing)
7. Kurtis Rourke, Indiana - QB - (73.3%, 2,204 yards, 19 td 3 int) - 188.5 Rating - (25-45-2 Rushing)
Tier 4
8. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt - QB - (62%, 1,677 yards, 15 td 3 int) - 151.9 Rating - (146-563-4 Rushing)
Dropped from Watchlist
1. Avery Johnson, Kansas State - QB (Week 1)
2. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech - QB (Week 1)
3. Will Howard, Ohio State - QB (Week 2)
4. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State - WR - (Week 3)
5. Arch Manning, Texas - QB - (Week 4)
6. Miller Moss, USC - QB - (Week 4)
7. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona - WR - (Week 5)
8. Drew Allar, Penn State - QB - (Week 5)
9. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee - QB - (Week 6)
10. Quinn Ewers, Texas - QB - (Week 8)
11. Jalen Milroe, Alabama - QB - (Week 8)
12. Carson Beck, UGA - QB - (Week 8)
13. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU - QB - (Week 9)
14. Cade Klubnik, Clemson - QB - (Week 10)
ONE LAST THING
Would you be surprised at all on Tuesday Night at 6:20 pm ET, if Indiana was a Top-6 ranked team in V.1 of the New 12-team CFP Rankings Release?
Here is my gut prediction for what will populate on ESPN on Tuesday Night..
1. Georgia Bulldogs (7-1) - Proj. SEC Champ
2. Oregon Ducks (8-0) - Proj. B10 Champ
3. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (9-0) - Proj. ACC Champ
4. BYU Cougars (8-0) - Proj. B12 Champ
5. Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) - Proj. B10 Runner-Up
6. Texas Longhorns (7-1) - Proj. SEC Runner-Up
7. Indiana Hoosiers (9-0) - B10 #3
8. Tennessee Volunteers (7-1) - SEC #3
9. Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1) - B10 #4
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) - IND
11. Boise State (7-1) - Proj. MWC Champ (Top G5)
12. SMU Mustangs (8-1) - Proj. ACC Runner-Up
First Team OUT
13. Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2)
It's Game Week 🤘 Bring on the SWAMP!