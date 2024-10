Georgia fans remain VERY confident + Week 6 Power Ratings - Behind Enemy Lines

Behind Enemy Lines - SPONSORED BY OBMEN.NET





With the Bye Week here, and being currently en route to California for the week, this will be my only main column, as there are no Players to Watch this weekend, Enjoy this Bye Week 🤘

Are you ready to take control of your health and achieve the body you've always dreamed of? OB Men Clinic is excited to offer Retatrutide in addition to Tirzepatide (generic Mounjaro). Retatrutide is a novel treatment designed to help you lose weight in a maximum formulation considered superior to all previously available GLP-1 agonists, including Tirzepatide and Semaglutide (Ozempic/Wegovy). This writing aims to educate you on the difference between available GLP-1 Agonists.Retatrutide is a novel triple agonist of the glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide, glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1), and glucagon receptors. This unique triple action targets 3 receptors as compared to 2 receptors for Tirzepatide and 1 receptor with Semaglutide, setting Retatrutide apart. A 48-week phase 2 obesity study demonstrated weight reductions of 24.2% with Retatrutide, showcasing its profound effect on managing appetite and blood sugar levels. It is expected to be more effective than semaglutide (Ozempic/Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro) for weight loss, as demonstrated in Eli Lilly’s trial.While it appears that all GLP-1 weight-loss medications can cause nausea and other GI symptoms like diarrhea, Semaglutide has a greater risk of these side effects than Tirzepatide (Mounjaro) and Retatrutide.At OB Men, we are focused on safety and effectiveness. That’s why we prefer Retatrutide or Tirzepatide over Semaglutide. We have seen several clients in our practice who could not tolerate the side effects of Semaglutide yet have little or no side effects from Retatrutide or Tirzepatide. Moreover, OB Men ensures the safety and reliability of all peptides, including GLP-1’s, by sourcing them from trusted US-based manufacturers.Choosing between Retatrutide and Tirzepatide can depend on your health goals and needs. Please consult with a physician to determine the best option tailored to you.Contact Us Today to Schedule Your Free In-person Or Virtual Consultation!📞 Call Us: (713) 770-6226📍 Visit Us: 4141 SW Fwy Suite 315, Houston, TX 🌐 Website: OBmen.net Your New Beginning Starts Here!Arch Manning and Colin Simmons Welcome the SEC to Austin. Texas squandered multiple opportunities to open the game up in the first half and make it look similar to the previous two games against UTSA and UL-Monroe. But my biggest takeaway from Saturday was the interior defensive line being pushed around during the first half of the game. Not that Alfred Collins, Bill Norton, and Jermayne Lole were dominated, but more so caught off guard by Mississippi State. My biggest critique is Collins' drive or lack thereof when the first step doesn't go his way.- 2024: Mississippi State (35-13at home)- 2023: Alabama (34-24at Alabama)- 2022: Alabama (20-19at home)- 2021: Arkansas (40-21at Arkansas)- 2024: 19. Oklahoma (at Dallas)- 2024: Florida (at Home)- 2023: Houston (31-24at Houston)- 2022: 13. Kansas State (34-26at Kansas State)- 2021: 16. Baylor (31-24at Baylor)Texas continues to be dominant on defense as a whole, allowing just 7 ppg (t-2nd in the nation with Tennessee, just 0.2 behind Ohio State)Texas has one of the BEST Pass Defenses in America... while dealing with multiple injuries - I'm kind of excited to see Carson Beck against this Pass Rush and Backend 🤷‍♂️Matthew Golden 22-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateIsaiah Bond 27-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateIsaiah Bond 26-yard rush vs. Miss StateDeAndre Moore 49-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateDeAndre Moore 27-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateJohntay Cook 31-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss StateArch Manning 26-yard rush vs. Miss StateTre Wisner 38-yard rush vs. Miss StateJaydon Blue 21-yard rush vs. Miss StateRyan Wingo 25-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULMMatthew Golden 46-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULMIsaiah Bond 56-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULMJaydon Blue 20-yard rush vs. ULMColin Page 20-yard rush vs. ULMGunnar Helm 49-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateMatthew Golden 20-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSARyan Wingo 36-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSARyan Wingo 75-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSAArch Manning 67-yard rush vs. UTSAColin Page 23-yard rush vs. UTSAGunnar Helm 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganGunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganGunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganMatthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganJaydon Blue 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganDeAndre Moore 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganIsaiah Bond 33-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. MichiganRyan Wingo 55-yard rush vs. MichiganGunnar Helm 37-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateIsaiah Bond 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateIsaiah Bond 25-yard rush vs. Colorado StateJerrick Gibson 22-yard rush vs. Colorado StateRyan Wingo 30-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado StateMatthew Golden 38-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado StateJohntay Cook 40-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado State-- Team Leaders --Running Backs with 7 total (3 for Blue, 2 for Page, 1 for Wisner, 1 for Gibson)Isaiah Bond with 6 total (2 from Quinn, 2 from Arch, 2 rush)Gunnar Helm with 5 total (all from Quinn)Ryan Wingo with 5 total (4 from Arch, 1 rush)Matthew Golden with 5 total (2 from Quinn, 3 from Arch)Texas is top in the country at NOT allowing the opposition to create explosive plays. Having played 1 more game than every other team in the Top 13. Texas has given up just 9 plays of 20+ yards down field... the exact number that the Texas Offensive created on Saturday vs. Mississippi State.Texas has also allowed just 31 plays of 10+ yards, ranking #1 on a per game basis.. in the World!1. RECRUITING -: Oklahoma lost two defensive tackle commitments (Ka'Mori Moore and Floyd Boucard) over the past two weeks. The Sooners have been attempting to flip Stanford commitand Wisconsin Commit, but the word is that it may be a little too late on both fronts. According to OUInsider, Parker Thune2. WIDE RECEIVER -: Anderson was injured again against Tennessee last week, but this week "rumors" popped up on the OUInsider, I can't confirm this, only share the scuttlebutt as of now. - One of the Notes:: This is some straight-up analysis from OUInsider Parker Thune, sort of a state of the sooners, if you will -1.: On the Georgia Post Game Show, Radi Nabulsi made comments about:2. WEAPONRY -: One of the distinct things missing from Georgia's offense on Saturday Night was it's lack of true talent at the skill positions. They love Dillon Bell, Trevor Etienne and Lawson Luckie, but none of them are true game-changers like they have had over the decade with Brock Bowers, George Pickens, Adonai Mitchell or the many many running backs. One Poster made an interesting note that caught traction:3. DEFENSE -: Number of tackles missed by Georgia by Game(N) Clemson: 2 (Won by 31)Tenn Tech: 10 (Won by 45)at Kentucky: 15 (Won by 1)at Alabama: 15 (Lost by 7)1)People trembling about Ole Miss and Tennessee need emotional help. That's all I've got to say.4)Texas DB’s are better than Bama’s and we couldn’t separate from Bama.7) UGA will be the more tested team when they play Texas. Don’t talk about Michigan, they’re awful. Texas, no matter which QB, will not have anything close to Milroe.8)10)- Week 1 Prediction: 51-13 Texas - Week 1 Result: 52-0 Texas (+/- 14)- Week 2 Prediction: 34-13 Texas - Week 2 Result: 31-12 Texas (+/- 4)- Week 3 Prediction: 55-3 Texas - Week 3 Result: 56-7 Texas (+/- 5)- Week 4 Prediction: 48-6 Texas- Week 4 Result: 51-3 Texas (+/- 6)- Week 5 Prediction: 55-14- Week 5 Result: 35-13 (+/- 21) 🤦‍♂️1. Georgia +2802. Ohio State +4003. Oregon +6505. Alabama +14005. Ole Miss +14007. Notre Dame +18001. Ohio State +340 - Trend: UP2. Georgia +400 - Trend: DOWN4. Alabama +750 - Trend: UP5. Oregon +1000 - Trend: UP6. Tennessee +1200 - Trend: UP6. Ole Miss +1200 - Trend: UP8. Miami (FL) +1800 - Trend: UP9. Penn State +2000 - Trend: DOWN10. Clemson +4000 - Trend: UP1. Alabama +370 -2. Ohio State +380 -3. Texas +500 -4. Georgia +550 -5. Oregon +10006. Tennessee +1000 -7. Miami (FL) +1800 -8. Penn State +1800 -9. Ole Miss +2000 -10. Clemson/USC/Notre Dame +40001. Texas Longhorns (5-0) - .988 - Week 5: (35-13 win vs. Mississippi State)2. Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) - .984 - Week 5: (41-34 win vs. Georgia)3. Georgia Bulldogs (3-1) - .961 - Week 5: (41-34 loss at Alabama)4. Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) - .960 - Week 5: (38-7 win at Michigan State)5. Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) - .944 - Week 5: IDLE6. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (5-0) - .933 - Week 5: (38-34 win vs. Virginia Tech)7. Oregon Ducks (4-0) - .920 - Week 5: (34-13 win at UCLA)8. Missouri Tigers (4-0) - .879 - Week 5: IDLE9. Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) - .874 - Week 5: (20-17 loss vs. Kentucky)10. Clemson Tigers (3-1) - .860 - Week 5: (40-14 win vs. Stanford)11. Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) - .857 - Week 5: (21-7 win vs. Illinois)12. Utah Utes (4-1) - .819 - Week 5: (23-10 loss vs. Arizona)13. Michigan Wolverines (3-1) - .796 - Week 5: (27-24 win vs. Minnesota)14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) - .769 - Week 5: (31-24 win vs. Louisville)15. USC (3-1) - .767 - Week 5: (38-21 win vs. Wisconsin)18. Oklahoma Sooners (4-1) - .739 - Week 5: (27-21 win at Auburn)19. BYU Cougars (5-0) - .739 - Week 5: (34-28 win vs. Baylor)20. Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-1) - .726 - Week 5: (28-10 win vs. Purdue)21. Texas A&M Aggies (4-1) - .724 - Week 5: (21-17 win vs. Arkansas)22. Arizona Wildcats (3-1) - .723 - Week 5: (23-10 win at Utah)23. Kansas State Wildcats (4-1) - .717 - Week 5: (42-20 win vs. Oklahoma State)24. Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) - .712 - Week 5: (21-7 loss at Penn State)25. LSU (4-1) - .708 - Week 5: (42-10 win vs. South Alabama)26. Louisville Cardinals (3-1) - .707 - Week 5: (31-24 loss at Notre Dame)27. Iowa State (4-0) - .704 - Week 5: (20-0 win vs. Houston)28. South Carolina (2-1) - .684 - Week 5: IDLE29. Kentucky Wildcats (3-2) - .683 - Week 5: (20-17 win at Ole Miss)30. Boston College (4-1) - .683 - Week 5: (21-20 win vs. Western Kentucky)31. Colorado Buffaloes (4-1) - .678 - Week 5: (48-21 win at Central Florida)32. Pittsburgh Panthers (4-0) - .666 - Week 5: IDLE33. UCF Knights (3-1) - .666 - Week 5: (48-21 loss vs. Colorado)34. Rutgers Knights (40-0) - .661 - Week 5: (21-18 win vs. Washington)36. Indiana Hoosiers (5-0) - .660 - Week 5: (42-28 win vs. Maryland)37. Boise State (3-1) - .653 - Week 5: (38-17 win vs. Washington State)- 9. Missouri @ 25. Texas A&M on Saturday at Noon pm ET (ABC)- 12. Ole Miss vs. South Carolina on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET (ESPN)- Syracuse @ UNLV on Friday at 9:00 pm ET (FS!)- West Virginia @ Oklahoma State on Saturday at 4:00 pm ET (ESPN2)- Duke @ Georgia Tech on Saturday Night at 8:00 pm ET (ACC NETWORK)- SMU @ 22. Louisville on Saturday at Noon ET (ESPN)- 11. USC @ Minnesota on Saturday at 7:30 pm ET (BTN)- Rutgers @ Nebraska on Saturday at 4:00 pm ET (FS1)- 8. Miami (FL) @ California on Saturday Night at 10:30 pm ET (ESPN)- 10. Michigan @ Washington on Saturday Night at 7:30 pm ET (NBC)1. Cameron Ward, Miami (FL) - QB - (70.2%, 1,782 yards, 18 td 4 int) - 195.1 Rating - (22-146-2 Rushing)2. Jalen Milroe, Alabama - QB - (72.9%, 964 yards, 10 td 1 int) - 204.7 Rating - (52-273-8 Rushing)3. Travis Hunter, Colorado - WR/DB - (46-561-6 Receiving) - (16 Tackles, 3 PD, 1 FF and 2 INT on Defense) -4. Quinn Ewers, Texas - QB - (73.4%, 691 yards, 8 td 2 int) - 175.2 Rating (3-6-1 Rushing)5. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee - QB - (69.3%, 892 yards, 7 td 2 int) - 176.2 Rating (25-117-1 Rushing)6. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss - QB - (77.4%, 1,815 yards, 13 td 2 int) - 208.5 Rating (36-112-3 Rushing) -7. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State - RB - (82-845-13 Rushing) - (6-19-0 Receiving)8. Carson Beck, UGA - QB - (62.9%, 1,119 yards, 10 td 3 int) - 154.5 Rating (19-64-0 Rushing) -9. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon - QB - (81.5%, 1,192 yards, 9 td 1 int) - 176.2 Rating (21-49-2 Rushing)1. Avery Johnson, Kansas State - QB (Week 1)2. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech - QB (Week 1)3. Will Howard, Ohio State - QB (Week 2)4. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State - WR - (Week 3)5. Arch Manning, Texas - QB - (Week 4)6. Miller Moss, USC - QB - (Week 4)7. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona - WR - (Week 5)8. Drew Allar, Penn State - QB - (Week 5)