Georgia fans remain VERY confident + Week 6 Power Ratings - Behind Enemy Lines

CodyCarpentier
every like is another Jonathon Brooks rushing yard
Gold Member
-
- Nov 25, 2023
-
- 2,100
-
- 5,508
-
- 113
Behind Enemy Lines - SPONSORED BY OBMEN.NET
Dr. Darryl Camp, Founder OB Men
Dr. Darryl Camp, Founder OB Men
Understanding GLP-1 Peptides for Weight Loss
Are you ready to take control of your health and achieve the body you've always dreamed of? OB Men Clinic is excited to offer Retatrutide in addition to Tirzepatide (generic Mounjaro). Retatrutide is a novel treatment designed to help you lose weight in a maximum formulation considered superior to all previously available GLP-1 agonists, including Tirzepatide and Semaglutide (Ozempic/Wegovy). This writing aims to educate you on the difference between available GLP-1 Agonists.
What is Retatrutide?
Retatrutide is a novel triple agonist of the glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide, glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1), and glucagon receptors. This unique triple action targets 3 receptors as compared to 2 receptors for Tirzepatide and 1 receptor with Semaglutide, setting Retatrutide apart. A 48-week phase 2 obesity study demonstrated weight reductions of 24.2% with Retatrutide, showcasing its profound effect on managing appetite and blood sugar levels. It is expected to be more effective than semaglutide (Ozempic/Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro) for weight loss, as demonstrated in Eli Lilly’s trial.
While it appears that all GLP-1 weight-loss medications can cause nausea and other GI symptoms like diarrhea, Semaglutide has a greater risk of these side effects than Tirzepatide (Mounjaro) and Retatrutide.
At OB Men, we are focused on safety and effectiveness. That’s why we prefer Retatrutide or Tirzepatide over Semaglutide. We have seen several clients in our practice who could not tolerate the side effects of Semaglutide yet have little or no side effects from Retatrutide or Tirzepatide. Moreover, OB Men ensures the safety and reliability of all peptides, including GLP-1’s, by sourcing them from trusted US-based manufacturers.
Which One is Right for You?
Choosing between Retatrutide and Tirzepatide can depend on your health goals and needs. Please consult with a physician to determine the best option tailored to you.
Contact Us Today to Schedule Your Free In-person Or Virtual Consultation!
📞 Call Us: (713) 770-6226📍 Visit Us: 4141 SW Fwy Suite 315, Houston, TX 🌐 Website: OBmen.net
Your New Beginning Starts Here!
Feel Free to DM me directly with any questions you may have to @Jamaicashane
************************************************************
Happy Victory Monday V 🤘
Arch Manning and Colin Simmons Welcome the SEC to Austin. Texas squandered multiple opportunities to open the game up in the first half and make it look similar to the previous two games against UTSA and UL-Monroe. But my biggest takeaway from Saturday was the interior defensive line being pushed around during the first half of the game. Not that Alfred Collins, Bill Norton, and Jermayne Lole were dominated, but more so caught off guard by Mississippi State. My biggest critique is Collins' drive or lack thereof when the first step doesn't go his way.
Texas Games vs. SEC Teams (Under Steve Sarkisian)
- 2024: Mississippi State (35-13 win at home)
- 2023: Alabama (34-24 win at Alabama)
- 2022: Alabama (20-19 loss at home)
- 2021: Arkansas (40-21 loss at Arkansas)
Texas Record Post-Bye Week (Under Steve Sarkisian)
- 2024: 19. Oklahoma (at Dallas)
- 2024: Florida (at Home)
- 2023: Houston (31-24 win at Houston)
- 2022: 13. Kansas State (34-26 win at Kansas State)
- 2021: 16. Baylor (31-24 loss at Baylor)
Fun Fact #1: Texas continues to be dominant on defense as a whole, allowing just 7 ppg (t-2nd in the nation with Tennessee, just 0.2 behind Ohio State)
Fun Fact #2: Texas has one of the BEST Pass Defenses in America... while dealing with multiple injuries - I'm kind of excited to see Carson Beck against this Pass Rush and Backend 🤷♂️
Super Explosives 2024 (20+ yard plays)
-- 9 vs. Mississippi State --
Matthew Golden 22-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Isaiah Bond 27-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Isaiah Bond 26-yard rush vs. Miss State
DeAndre Moore 49-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
DeAndre Moore 27-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Johntay Cook 31-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Miss State
Arch Manning 26-yard rush vs. Miss State
Tre Wisner 38-yard rush vs. Miss State
Jaydon Blue 21-yard rush vs. Miss State
-- 5 vs. UL-Monroe --
Ryan Wingo 25-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULM
Matthew Golden 46-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULM
Isaiah Bond 56-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. ULM
Jaydon Blue 20-yard rush vs. ULM
Colin Page 20-yard rush vs. ULM
-- 6 vs. UTSA --
Gunnar Helm 49-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Matthew Golden 20-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Ryan Wingo 36-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Ryan Wingo 75-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. UTSA
Arch Manning 67-yard rush vs. UTSA
Colin Page 23-yard rush vs. UTSA
-- 8 vs. Michigan --
Gunnar Helm 21-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Gunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Gunnar Helm 22-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Matthew Golden 20-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Jaydon Blue 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
DeAndre Moore 24-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Isaiah Bond 33-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Michigan
Ryan Wingo 55-yard rush vs. Michigan
-- 7 vs. Colorado State --
Gunnar Helm 37-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Isaiah Bond 23-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Isaiah Bond 25-yard rush vs. Colorado State
Jerrick Gibson 22-yard rush vs. Colorado State
Ryan Wingo 30-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado State
Matthew Golden 38-yard reception from Quinn Ewers vs. Colorado State
Johntay Cook 40-yard reception from Arch Manning vs. Colorado State
-- Team Leaders --
Running Backs with 7 total (3 for Blue, 2 for Page, 1 for Wisner, 1 for Gibson)
Isaiah Bond with 6 total (2 from Quinn, 2 from Arch, 2 rush)
Gunnar Helm with 5 total (all from Quinn)
Ryan Wingo with 5 total (4 from Arch, 1 rush)
Matthew Golden with 5 total (2 from Quinn, 3 from Arch)
Defensive Super Explosives 2024
Texas is top in the country at NOT allowing the opposition to create explosive plays. Having played 1 more game than every other team in the Top 13. Texas has given up just 9 plays of 20+ yards down field... the exact number that the Texas Offensive created on Saturday vs. Mississippi State.
Texas has also allowed just 31 plays of 10+ yards, ranking #1 on a per game basis.. in the World!
************************************************************
Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"
Oklahoma (11 days until)
1. RECRUITING - Defensive Line: Oklahoma lost two defensive tackle commitments (Ka'Mori Moore and Floyd Boucard) over the past two weeks. The Sooners have been attempting to flip Stanford commit Kole Briehler and Wisconsin Commit Xavier Ukponu, but the word is that it may be a little too late on both fronts. According to OUInsider, Parker Thune "They’ve got eyes on some big fish nationally, they’re perusing the junior-college ranks and they may just hold out entirely until the portal opens up."
2. WIDE RECEIVER - Nic Anderson: Anderson was injured again against Tennessee last week, but this week "rumors" popped up on the OUInsider, I can't confirm this, only share the scuttlebutt as of now. - One of the Notes: "I have seen a few takes on the web/radio/podcasts where people have said that Anderson “quit on the team.” While I’m certain that these things do happen with players from time to time, we also need to understand injuries and why Anderson may “appear to be okay” but not be able to perform."
Here is that new in-season segment of "Behind Enemy Lines" - The OU Drama for the Week (from the fans) *Publisher Parker Thune created a postgame questions thread*, here are the most liked questions he was asked... after the win at Auburn.
- "Joe John position group and recruiting/coaching is hurting this team in a major way.... should Venables push him out the door" - 8 likes
- "Will an OU QB throw for over 200 yards this year?" - 7 reactions
- "Now that we have the 5 OL starters playing, will it take 5 more games before we have a below average OL?" - received 5 likes
Cody's Favorite Note: This is some straight-up analysis from OUInsider Parker Thune, sort of a state of the sooners, if you will -
"I hear the noise that this board makes on a weekly basis about Seth Littrell’s playcalling. And up to this point, I’ve dismissed some of the head-scratching play calls as merely a natural by-product of attrition on offense. But the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results, and we’re bordering on insanity with some of Littrell’s calls. I’m not a terribly reactionary person by nature, although I was on the verge of Mean Tweeting yesterday when Jacobe Johnson had yet to see the field in the third quarter and none of the Sooners’ receivers could get open. But I think I’m gonna give it one more game before I’m willing to make a judgment on Littrell. There’s no reason why the Red River Showdown shouldn’t show us the absolute best of what Littrell has to offer as an offensive coordinator. There ought to be many a wrinkle that we have yet to see. Only a masterpiece of a game plan will enable Oklahoma to knock off a Longhorn team that is likely to enter the game as the No. 1 team in the nation. It can’t be inside zone on first down and Just Have Mike Figure Something Out on second down for three quarters."
Georgia (18 days until)
1. NIL: On the Georgia Post Game Show, Radi Nabulsi made comments about: "Georgia isn’t where it needs to be with NIL and at one point, UGA had to reach out to a big booster because they couldn’t make its NIL payment(s) for the month. Essentially they couldn’t pay the monthly bill. The booster paid for it. Georgia wants elite skill playmakers (like WRs) but they have to have the $ to do it and it looks like they're falling short in that area (NIL).
2. WEAPONRY - Elyiss Williams: One of the distinct things missing from Georgia's offense on Saturday Night was it's lack of true talent at the skill positions. They love Dillon Bell, Trevor Etienne and Lawson Luckie, but none of them are true game-changers like they have had over the decade with Brock Bowers, George Pickens, Adonai Mitchell or the many many running backs. One Poster made an interesting note that caught traction: "Elyiss Williams can’t get on campus fast enough." - Wiliams is the #1 ranked Tight End in America and stands at an astounding 6'8
3. DEFENSE - Missing Tackles: Number of tackles missed by Georgia by Game
(N) Clemson: 2 (Won by 31)
Tenn Tech: 10 (Won by 45)
at Kentucky: 15 (Won by 1)
at Alabama: 15 (Lost by 7)
10 UGA FAN THOUGHTS ON TEXAS AND THE SEC....
1) Not sure I see 9-3 getting us in so 10-2 is a must. I feel better about Ole Miss after yesterday and we get Tennessee at home. We really need to show up for the Texas game.
2) Sarks game-planning and a healthy Ewers worry me the most. Hope Kirby and Schu don’t get punched in the mouth early and can’t reel us in before halftime again.
3) People trembling about Ole Miss and Tennessee need emotional help. That's all I've got to say.
4) Tennessee is better than Texas. I’m not that worried about Texas or Ole Miss.
5) I hate to admit it, but this team ain’t got it. Playoffs? We don’t need to be talking about playoffs when we didn’t bother to show up for the biggest game of the year.
6) Texas DB’s are better than Bama’s and we couldn’t separate from Bama.
7) UGA will be the more tested team when they play Texas. Don’t talk about Michigan, they’re awful. Texas, no matter which QB, will not have anything close to Milroe.
8) Texas looked unimpressive yesterday. I think we can handle them.
9) I think Texas is less talented than last year. I also don’t think they can stress our defense the way Milroe could.
10) I think you are vastly underestimating Sark's ability to scheme against elite defenses. Ewers presents a different challenge than Milroe but he's still an elite college QB with plenty of weapons at his disposal on the receiving front. Plus it's a road game and Austin is going to be a mad house. Kirby tends to struggle in Top 10 match ups on the road. Always has.
Interesting Note: Publisher Patrick Garbin released a column called "What's the Line", where he made note of Georgia being 23.5 point favorites vs. Auburn, as "a lot of points" - Cody's Thoughts: "This seems especially interesting coming from a team that has beat Auburn 8 consecutive times, dating back to 2017. The average differential in those games has been 18 points, while Georgia won 2 of the last 3 by 24 points.
************************************************************
Weekly Prediction Update (5-0) (+/- of 50 pts)
- Week 1 Prediction: 51-13 Texas
- Week 1 Result: 52-0 Texas (+/- 14)
- Week 2 Prediction: 34-13 Texas
- Week 2 Result: 31-12 Texas (+/- 4)
- Week 3 Prediction: 55-3 Texas
- Week 3 Result: 56-7 Texas (+/- 5)
- Week 4 Prediction: 48-6 Texas
- Week 4 Result: 51-3 Texas (+/- 6)
- Week 5 Prediction: 55-14
- Week 5 Result: 35-13 (+/- 21) 🤦♂️
2025 College Football National Championship odds on (8/27/24), per FanDuel - 2024 Preseason
1. Georgia +280
2. Ohio State +400
3. Oregon +650
4. Texas +850
5. Alabama +1400
5. Ole Miss +1400
7. Notre Dame +1800
2025 College Football National Championship odds on (9/23/24), per FanDuel - Post Week 4 Results
1. Ohio State +340 - Trend: UP
2. Georgia +400 - Trend: DOWN
3. Texas +480 - Trend: UP
4. Alabama +750 - Trend: UP
5. Oregon +1000 - Trend: UP
6. Tennessee +1200 - Trend: UP
6. Ole Miss +1200 - Trend: UP
8. Miami (FL) +1800 - Trend: UP
9. Penn State +2000 - Trend: DOWN
10. Clemson +4000 - Trend: UP
2025 College Football National Championship odds on (9/30/24), per FanDuel - Post Week 5 Results
1. Alabama +370 - Trend: (-380)
2. Ohio State +380 - Trend: (+40)
3. Texas +500 - Trend: (+20)
4. Georgia +550 - Trend: (+150)
5. Oregon +1000
6. Tennessee +1000 - Trend: (-200)
7. Miami (FL) +1800 - Trend: (-200)
8. Penn State +1800 - Trend: (-200)
9. Ole Miss +2000 - Trend: (+800)
10. Clemson/USC/Notre Dame +4000
************************************************************
Week 6 College Football Top 25 Power Ratings (.977 out of 1.000 = 97.7 Grade)
Tier 1 - (Championship Material)
1. Texas Longhorns (5-0) - .988 - Week 5: (35-13 win vs. Mississippi State)
2. Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) - .984 - Week 5: (41-34 win vs. Georgia)
Tier 2 (Championship Contender)
3. Georgia Bulldogs (3-1) - .961 - Week 5: (41-34 loss at Alabama)
4. Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) - .960 - Week 5: (38-7 win at Michigan State)
5. Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) - .944 - Week 5: IDLE
Tier 3 (Playoff Material)
6. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (5-0) - .933 - Week 5: (38-34 win vs. Virginia Tech)
7. Oregon Ducks (4-0) - .920 - Week 5: (34-13 win at UCLA)
Tier 4 (Playoff Contender)
8. Missouri Tigers (4-0) - .879 - Week 5: IDLE
9. Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) - .874 - Week 5: (20-17 loss vs. Kentucky)
Tier 5 (The Bubble)
10. Clemson Tigers (3-1) - .860 - Week 5: (40-14 win vs. Stanford)
11. Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) - .857 - Week 5: (21-7 win vs. Illinois)
12. Utah Utes (4-1) - .819 - Week 5: (23-10 loss vs. Arizona)
Tier 6 (Qualities of a Contender)
13. Michigan Wolverines (3-1) - .796 - Week 5: (27-24 win vs. Minnesota)
14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) - .769 - Week 5: (31-24 win vs. Louisville)
15. USC (3-1) - .767 - Week 5: (38-21 win vs. Wisconsin)
Tier 7 (No Chance in 2024)
18. Oklahoma Sooners (4-1) - .739 - Week 5: (27-21 win at Auburn)
19. BYU Cougars (5-0) - .739 - Week 5: (34-28 win vs. Baylor)
20. Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-1) - .726 - Week 5: (28-10 win vs. Purdue)
21. Texas A&M Aggies (4-1) - .724 - Week 5: (21-17 win vs. Arkansas)
22. Arizona Wildcats (3-1) - .723 - Week 5: (23-10 win at Utah)
23. Kansas State Wildcats (4-1) - .717 - Week 5: (42-20 win vs. Oklahoma State)
24. Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) - .712 - Week 5: (21-7 loss at Penn State)
25. LSU (4-1) - .708 - Week 5: (42-10 win vs. South Alabama)
26. Louisville Cardinals (3-1) - .707 - Week 5: (31-24 loss at Notre Dame)
27. Iowa State (4-0) - .704 - Week 5: (20-0 win vs. Houston)
The Next Best (Fun to Watch)
28. South Carolina (2-1) - .684 - Week 5: IDLE
29. Kentucky Wildcats (3-2) - .683 - Week 5: (20-17 win at Ole Miss)
30. Boston College (4-1) - .683 - Week 5: (21-20 win vs. Western Kentucky)
31. Colorado Buffaloes (4-1) - .678 - Week 5: (48-21 win at Central Florida)
32. Pittsburgh Panthers (4-0) - .666 - Week 5: IDLE
33. UCF Knights (3-1) - .666 - Week 5: (48-21 loss vs. Colorado)
34. Rutgers Knights (40-0) - .661 - Week 5: (21-18 win vs. Washington)
36. Indiana Hoosiers (5-0) - .660 - Week 5: (42-28 win vs. Maryland)
37. Boise State (3-1) - .653 - Week 5: (38-17 win vs. Washington State)
************************************************************
Top Games of the Week in College Football
Tier 1
- 9. Missouri @ 25. Texas A&M on Saturday at Noon pm ET (ABC)
- 12. Ole Miss vs. South Carolina on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET (ESPN)
Tier 2
- Syracuse @ UNLV on Friday at 9:00 pm ET (FS!)
- West Virginia @ Oklahoma State on Saturday at 4:00 pm ET (ESPN2)
Tier 3
- Duke @ Georgia Tech on Saturday Night at 8:00 pm ET (ACC NETWORK)
- SMU @ 22. Louisville on Saturday at Noon ET (ESPN)
Tier 4
- 11. USC @ Minnesota on Saturday at 7:30 pm ET (BTN)
- Rutgers @ Nebraska on Saturday at 4:00 pm ET (FS1)
- 8. Miami (FL) @ California on Saturday Night at 10:30 pm ET (ESPN)
- 10. Michigan @ Washington on Saturday Night at 7:30 pm ET (NBC)
My Week 6 Heisman Watchlist Update
Tier 1
1. Cameron Ward, Miami (FL) - QB - (70.2%, 1,782 yards, 18 td 4 int) - 195.1 Rating - (22-146-2 Rushing)
2. Jalen Milroe, Alabama - QB - (72.9%, 964 yards, 10 td 1 int) - 204.7 Rating - (52-273-8 Rushing)
Tier 2
3. Travis Hunter, Colorado - WR/DB - (46-561-6 Receiving) - (16 Tackles, 3 PD, 1 FF and 2 INT on Defense) - (Movement: +2)
Tier 3
4. Quinn Ewers, Texas - QB - (73.4%, 691 yards, 8 td 2 int) - 175.2 Rating (3-6-1 Rushing)
5. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee - QB - (69.3%, 892 yards, 7 td 2 int) - 176.2 Rating (25-117-1 Rushing)
6. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss - QB - (77.4%, 1,815 yards, 13 td 2 int) - 208.5 Rating (36-112-3 Rushing) - (Movement: -4)
Tier 4
7. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State - RB - (82-845-13 Rushing) - (6-19-0 Receiving)
8. Carson Beck, UGA - QB - (62.9%, 1,119 yards, 10 td 3 int) - 154.5 Rating (19-64-0 Rushing) - (Movement: -2)
9. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon - QB - (81.5%, 1,192 yards, 9 td 1 int) - 176.2 Rating (21-49-2 Rushing)
Dropped from Watchlist
1. Avery Johnson, Kansas State - QB (Week 1)
2. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech - QB (Week 1)
3. Will Howard, Ohio State - QB (Week 2)
4. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State - WR - (Week 3)
5. Arch Manning, Texas - QB - (Week 4)
6. Miller Moss, USC - QB - (Week 4)
7. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona - WR - (Week 5)
8. Drew Allar, Penn State - QB - (Week 5)
With the Bye Week here, and being currently en route to California for the week, this will be my only main column, as there are no Players to Watch this weekend, Enjoy this Bye Week 🤘
Last edited: