Good Friday nuggets - Eric Singleton-related

I was told Texas will have three visitors in the immediate future.Former Arkansas linebacker Brad Spence and Purdue defensive lineman Cole Brevard will visit Texas on Friday.In addition, former Georgia Tech receiver Eric Singleton has scheduled a visit to Texas on Monday.According to WholeHogSports.com, "[Spence] played in 12 games and started five as a sophomore for the Razorbacks this season. Spence ranked fifth on the team with 55 total tackles and was second with 4.5 sacks."Here is his bio:Brevard, the 6-foot-3, 333-pound All-Big Ten tackle, played this past season at Purdue.Here is his bio:"A three-star prospect in the class of 2023, Singleton was a freshman All-American last fall before turning in another impressive campaign as a sophomore in 2024."The 5-foot-11, 190-pound receiver paced Georgia Tech with 48 catches for 714 yards in 2023 with six touchdowns -- one short of Calvin Johnson's freshman program record. He followed that up with 56 receptions this season for 754 yards with three touchdowns, adding 131 rushing yards and a touchdown on 21 carries en route to being named All-ACC honorable mention."Singleton's receiving yards and his average of 13.5 yards per catch both ranked 12th among ACC wide receivers during the 2024 regular season."