Hoops Instant Analysis: Texas makes history in the Moody Center

What you missed : Texas puts up the most points ever in the Moody Center, while almost tying the school record for most threes in a game, leading them to a blowout win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 121 – 57.







The participants: Arkansas Pine Bluff @ Texas Longhorns







Hardwood MVP: Texas was a massive favorite heading into this contest, so it was a shock to nobody what the outcome of this contest turned out to be, however, it was a sight to see in terms of the talent that rose from different areas of the court while having their highest scoring half in 21 years after the first. With that being said, the Hardwood MVP goes to Jordan Pope putting up 17 points, 5 threes, 4 steals, and 4 assists. It seemed like Longhorn nation had been waiting for the Oregon State transfer to come into his own under this new squad, and if these are indicators of things to come in the future then Texas will be setup well against SEC play.



















Blessing in disguise?: It is never good to see a player miss time with an injury let alone Freshman Phenom Tre Johnson, however, when your star player has to sit out, windows of opportunities come knocking at the door and boy did the horns answer. Jordan Pope, Julian Larry, and Chendall Weaver to me had their most impactful game of the season so far on both ends combining for 42 points, 14 rebounds, 19 assists, and making a combined 8 of Texas' 17 three pointers. It’ll be interesting to see if the offense can come together as a whole when Tre Johnson comes back with SEC play on the horizon.















Why not let it fly: Leading up to this game Texas ranked 79th out of 92 High Major schools in the nation at 3pt rate this season, meaning they were not as aggressive from beyond the arc as they should’ve been. Against Arkansas-Pine Bluff Texas shot an impressive 17/30 from beyond the arc, making it the second most Threes made in school history.















Don’t worry, I see you young fella: I wanted to shine light on a player who was a top 100 player in the nation coming out of high school is Nic Codie. The 6’8 Freshman from Carrollton (TX), posted 20 points in 15 minutes while shooting 8/10 FG in the game. While Arkansas-Pine Bluff is not a team that will move the average fan, it’s great to see the young Freshman show flashes against the Golden Lions and will be interesting to see if this impressive play will continue in the future.















Next on the calendar: Texas hosts the New Orleans Privateers in the Moody Center Thursday, December 19th at 7:00PM CT, where the Horns are now 23 – 1 against out of Conference opponents in their home arena