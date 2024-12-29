Hoops Instant Analysis: Tre Johnson Dominates as Texas Preps for SEC Gauntlet

What you missed

: Texas dominates second half after sluggish start in the first half beating the Northwestern State Demons 77-53



The participants: Northwestern State (5-7) and Texas Longhorns (11-2)



Hardwood MVP: He’s back, y’all! Tre Johnson made sure the rust allegations were shut down as soon as possible after missing the past two games with a right hip injury,.Johnson made sure to remind the 40 Acres that he’s worth the price of admission, pouring in 18 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, while shooting 4/7 from deep. Once again when the offense looked stagnant, Johnson answered the call showing why he’s one of, if not, the best shot creator in the SEC let alone the nation. It’ll be interesting to see just how the talented Freshman performs in Texas’ SEC debut with Texas A&M on the horizon on January 4th.











They’re finally cooking: Johnson and Jordan Pope had a combined 29 points, 11/22 FG, and 7/15 from beyond the arc. While to the common eye this might just be an average duo performance (and maybe it was), but it caught my eye just how aggressive Pope was with Johnson coming back from injury, showing much more decisiveness in his shot selection and when and where to attack a defense. Last week, I mentioned how teams that make a deep run have the formula of, a phenom, great guard play, an experienced team, and size, Texas has all of those now it’ll be one to see just how Rodney Terry and his staff crafts this talent against arguably the toughest conference in the nation. While the starters stepped up in the second half, Jayson Kent shook off some rust after having a first half to forget, reaching the 1,000 points club and having all 9 of his points come in the second half.