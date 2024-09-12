Instant Analysis: Better than Williams, McDonald and Filsaime?

Ketchum
Resident Blockhead
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 290,801
-
- 499,910
-
- 113
Founded by proud UT graduates (Garner, B.S. Geology and Chris BBA and MBA from McCombs), Mercury Exteriors is dedicated to helping Texans improve their homes. Whether it is repairing damage caused by bad weather or upgrading the exterior of a home, Mercury is trusted by Longhorn fans across the state (disclaimer: we will also help Aggies, Red Raiders and Horned Frogs, as long as they behave themselves).
For a free estimate, please contact us at 512-729-ROOF (7663) or info@mercuryexteriors.com.
******
Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns picked up one of the top defensive back prospects in America on Thursday with the addition of Carrollton (Ga) 2026 star Zelus Hicks.
Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...
Rivals: (5.9) Mid 4-star, No.30 nationally, No.6 in Georgia
ESPN: (86) Mid 4-star, No.19 nationally, No.3 in Georgia
On3: (93) Mid 4-star, No.24 nationally, No.3 in Georgia
247: (90) Low 4-star, No.79 nationally, No.10 in Georgia
247 composite: (.9858) 5-star, No.25 nationally, No.5 in Georgia
Notable offers: Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee and USC
Evaluation: It doesn't take long to see why programs all over the entire nation love this kid. Physically, he looks like a slightly taller version of former Texas star Aaron Williams. At 6-1 3/4, 188 pounds, Hicks is a sideline to sideline destructor at the high school level, as he has the instincts and the thirst to get to the action wherever it might be. The kid has surreal instincts, which allows him to sniff out all sorts of action against the pass and the run before it can ever truly unfold. A very sure, physical tackler, he's an absolute plus in the running game and he displays all of the required athleticism and skill level to be a playmaker against the pass as well. As long as his body doesn't break down in the next few years, he looks to have all of the makings of a multi-year starter and future Sunday player.
Why it matters: Personally, I think he's a better college prospect than former super blue chips Derek Williams, Jelani McDonald and Xavier Filsaime, which is another way saying that this commitment moves the meter in the "How much is this commitment worth" discussion. It's a big, big deal. It will become an even bigger deal if he decides to reclassify to the 2025 recruiting class after the season is over, which is a possibility that we first reported on back in June at the Rivals 5-Star Event. If he reclassifies, we're talking about the best defensive back prospect in the Texas commitment class by a mile (not including Jonah Williams). We're talking about a high-level, fairly instant impact kind of prospect. His commitment also opens up a potential pathway to the No.1 class in the country for 2025 if he reclassifies.
Expectations: It kind of depends on whether he's a member of the 2025 or 2026 class when it's all said and done. If he arrives in January, we might be talking about a player where he is able to help out on special teams and provide valuable depth at a position that will return Williams, McDonald, Filsaime and Michael Taaffe. It's hard to say that he would be in a position to compete for a starting job in 2025 with so many talented veterans in the mix. Regardless, it's possible that the entire position has cleared out of his way (outside of Filsaime) by the time the 2026 season comes around, which means that it's very reasonable to think that he could start in 2026, whether he's a true freshman or second-year player.
Must See Early Junior Film: Enjoy.
Last edited: