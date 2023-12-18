Instant Analysis: Filsaime is a big one

The Longhorns might have added the cherry on top of a top three class today with the commitment of Xavier Filsaime from McKinney High School.Here's the industry breakdown...LSR (6.0) High 4 star, No.9 in TexasRivals: (6.0) High 4 star, No.31 overall nationally, No.7 in TexasESPN: (86) High 4 star, No.41 overall nationally, No.10 in TexasOn3: (94) Mid 4-star, No.61 overall nationally, No.14 in Texas247: (98) 5 stars, No.31 overall nationally, No.7 in Texas247 composite: (.9856) 5 stars, No.31 overall nationally, No.8 in TexasFlorida (6/2 OV), Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&MPut the ball anywhere on the field... under a rock... under a bench on the sidelines... inside a tuba... this kid is going to find it. Filsaime has five-star football instincts and when he sniffs out a play, his ability to get there in an instant makes him a sideline to sideline playmaker in all facets to the game. Although he's not always matched up in coverage, he gets in and out of his breaks cleanly/effortlessly. Owns a definite playmaking bone in his body, as he's dangerous with the football in any capacity, which is why he played more offense for McKinney this season. Although you wouldn't describe him as a thumper in run support, he's an eager tackler and is always looking to mix it up. He's just a smooth, instinctual football player.The Longhorns are putting together an elite recruiting class, but Steve Sarkisian and Co. haven't exactly owned it at the top with the best of the best prospects in the Lone Star State and landing Filsaime means that they'll end this class with three Top 10 prospects in the state, which is more than any school this year. He's a difference-making super-blue chip prospect that projects as a multi-year starter for the Longhorns.It wouldn't be a surprise to many if he ends up having a season similar to the one that Derek Williams just posted as a true freshman, which means that he'll likely serve as a member of the two-deep as a true freshman who ends up playing more and more as the season goes along. By the time he's a sophomore, he should be a constant for the Longhorns in the secondary.More than 50-percent of all super blue chip defensive backs from the state of Texas between 2003-2019 have eventually emerged into NFL Drafted players. with more than 50% of the players inside that group going being selected on either day one or day two.Senior Highlights