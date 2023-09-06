ADVERTISEMENT

Instant Analysis: Horns Doubling Down on the Edge

Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns picked up commitment No.17 on Wednesday, as it landed Allen, Texas edge rusher Zina Umeozulu.

Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...

LSR: (5.8) Low 4 stars and No.38 in Texas
Rivals: (5.8) Low 4 star, No.192 overall nationally, No.32 in Texas
ESPN: (86) Mid 4 star, No.161 overall nationally, No.27 in Texas
On3: (90) Low 4-star, NR overall nationally, No.54 in Texas
247: (90) Low 4 stars, NR overall nationally, No.46 in Texas
247 composite: (.9174) Low 4 stars, No.230 overall nationally, No.41 in Texas

Notable offers: Texas A&M (6/9 OV), Oklahoma (6/16 OV), Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, TCU, Texas Tech and USC


Scouting Report: Texas isn't recruiting Umeozulu for the player that he is now as much as they are for the player that he might become because he's not anywhere near the finished product at this stage, but the upside is high. Listed at 6-4, 220 pounds, Umeozulu is at his best when he's coming off the edge and making plays with plus-athleticism and playmaking ability, but the consistency with which we see that plus-athleticism and playmaking ability is lacking and will need to hit new levels when he gets to the next level. From a physicality standpoint at the point of attack, Umeozulu has to get stronger before he's ready to be a regular contributor at the next level. The makings of a outstanding threat off the edge is there, but it's going to take some time before it all comes together.

Why it matters: The Longhorns continue to load up on options at the edge position and Umeozulu represents a double down on addressing that need in this class, along with the commitment of Colin Simmons. Umeozulu might not be ready to play upon arrival, but the physical tools are there for something really dynamic to emerge. Plus, it never hurts to plant a flag at Allen High School. for the future.

Expectations: It won't be a surprise if Umeozulu comes in and redshirts in 2024. He needs some time to devlerop, strengthen up his body and learn how to be the player that he has a chance to be. IT's not going to happen overnight and it will likely require some patience to get there, but if it all comes together, there's a high upside ceiling that can be reached.

Must See: Senior/Junior Clips.


 
