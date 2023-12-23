Instant Analysis: Horns get the best Edge player in the Portal

The Longhorns might have added its biggest Portal piece of the year today with the commitment of former UTSA edge/American Conference Defensive Player of the Year Trey Moore.Here's the industry breakdown...Rivals: (5.8) Low 4 star No. 49 nationally, No.5 LB in PortalThe Athletic: No.8 nationally, No.2 LB in. PortalOn3: (93) Low 4-star, No.13 nationally, No.2 Edge in Portal247: (93) Low 4, No.13 nationally, No.3 Edge in PortalAlabama (OV 12/16), Ohio State and OregonMoore is a 6-3, 235-pound passing downs menace off the edge. Honestly, there's not a lot of mystery here. When UTSA's opponents threw the ball, Moore got after it with a full throttle approach to getting after the passer that made no mistake about what his intentions are. His quickness off the ball and ability to quickly accelerate into a sling shot off the edge if probably his super power. When he's at his best, he's bearing offensive tackles with pure speed and quickness, but he has the ability to create havoc up the middle off of twists and stunts. From what I can tell, he's all attack, all the time when he's on the field. I'm not really sure how good he is against the run or at the point of attack because almost all pf his production is as a pass rusher.The Longhorns were very good going after quarterbacks this season, but certainly not elite by any stretch of the imagination. Moore gives the Longhorns a potential double-digit sack guy off the edge and he brings two seasons of eligibility with him. We're talking about a guy that 35.5 tackles for loss and 22 sacks in the last two seasons, while earning American Conference Player of the Year honors.Is he a day one starter? He certainly could be. At the very least, we're talking about a player that will be on the field next season with Colin Simmons, Anthony Hill and Ethan Burke. Those four guys together could be a quarterback nightmare. With two seasons of eligibility, the Longhorns are going to try to turn him into a top of the draft player.UTSA Highlights