Instant Analysis: Kaliq Lockett is like Mikhail Baryshnikov in cleats

Ketchum
Resident Blockhead
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 288,399
-
- 491,744
-
- 113
Founded by proud UT graduates (Garner, B.S. Geology and Chris BBA and MBA from McCombs), Mercury Exteriors is dedicated to helping Texans improve their homes. Whether it is repairing damage caused by bad weather or upgrading the exterior of a home, Mercury is trusted by Longhorn fans across the state (disclaimer: we will also help Aggies, Red Raiders and Horned Frogs, as long as they behave themselves).
For a free estimate, please contact us at 512-729-ROOF (7663) or info@mercuryexteriors.com.
******
Cliffs Notes: Texas picked up a monster wide receiver target on Wednesday when 2025 Sachse star Kaliq Lockett gave a verbal pledge to Steve Sarkisian and Co.
Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...
LSR (6.0): High 4-star, No.7 in Texas
Rivals: (5.9) Mid 4-star, No.65 nationally, No.11 in Texas
ESPN: (86) Mid 4-star, No.23 nationally, No.6 in Texas
On3: (96) Mid 4-star, No.21 nationally, No.6 in Texas
247: (98) 5-star, No.12 nationally, No.5 in Texas
247 composite: (.9890) 5-star, No.20 nationally, No.6 in Texas
Notable offers: Alabama (OV 6/17), Texas A&M (OV 6/7), Florida State (6/14), LSU (OV 5/31), Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC
Evaluation: From the moment I first put eyes on Lockett, I've been in an absolute love affair with his ability on a football field. At 6-2, 172 pounds, there's an elegance to his skill set as a wide receiver. While he's not the elite of the elite kind of athlete that Dakorien Moore represents, Lockett brings the same type of "can-score-from-anywhere-on-the-field" ability as the 5-star from Duncanville. Lockett possess A+ ball skills, which allows him to beat defenders in the air or ground, while also bringing a catch-radius that suggests to any quarterback playing with him that the ball only needs to be in his zip code and he'll go get it. There's a smoothness to his play on the field that kind of makes him the Mikhail Baryshnikov of Texas High School football. His outright speed and raw explosiveness isn't quite at an elite level, but he specializes in big plays, while providing the skill set to also make the smaller ones. Basically, he's as valuable on 3rd and four in the red zone as he is from 1st and 10 from midfield.
Why it matters: This is a Texas recruiting class that's in dire need of an electric skill talent that can take away some of the sting from losing Moore last month, while also providing some important momentum going into a month that will possibly determine how the 2025 recruiting class is remembered. Along with Lance Jackson, we're talking about one of the best two prospects in this class as things stand today. This commitment checks all of the boxes. We're talking about a talent that right up there with the Johntay Cooks and the Ryan Wingos from the last two classes.
Expectations: It's pretty much impossible to completely know what the wide receiver unit will look like going into the 2025 season at this point, but I would fully expect Lockett to be a player that competes for playing time as a true freshman and emerges as a starter into season No.2. If everything comes together, Lockett has a chance to be a dynamic multi-year starter and one of the best wide receivers in the SEC.
Must See Junior Film: Enjoy.