Instant Analysis: Longhorns go to Cali for "Xavier Worthy-like" WR commit

In need of more wide receivers, the Longhorns help aid a need on Friday by grabbing one of the nation's top wide receivers in Calabasas, California starHere's the industry breakdown...Rivals: (5.9) Mid 4 star, No.115 nationally, No.15 in CaliforniaESPN: (84) Mid 4 star, No.71 nationally, No.6 in CaliforniaOn3: (99) High 3 star, NR nationally, No.52 in California247: (93) Low 4 star, No.130 nationally, No.11 in California247 composite: (.9450) Mid 4 star, No.122 nationally, No.13 in CaliforniaColorado, Arizona (OV 12/16), Alabama (6/1 OV), Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, MIssissippi, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC.The first conversation that I had with Butler with a national recruiting person, the words "Xavier Worthy-like" came out of his mouth and when you watch the film, you can see why he said such a thing. The 6-0, 170-pound Butler is a receiver that can blow the top off of a defense, while also scaring the hell out of it every time he catches the ball in space. Possessing great hands, Butler catches the ball effortlessly and plays with a 10 on the 1-10 confidence scale. Could emerge as a hell of a punt return specialist as well. Doesn't quite have the same top end speed as Worthy, but there really are a lot of traits that are similar between the two.The Longhorns need receivers and Butler only trails Ryan Wingo when it comes to upside among the newcomers coming in at the position.There's every reason to believe that he can come in and become a contributor in year one and a starter by year two. If he taps into his upside, he has a chance to be a high-level producer.Senior Film