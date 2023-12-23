Instant Analysis: Longhorns go to Cali for "Xavier Worthy-like" WR commit

Ketchum
In need of more wide receivers, the Longhorns help aid a need on Friday by grabbing one of the nation's top wide receivers in Calabasas, California star
Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...
Rivals: (5.9) Mid 4 star, No.115 nationally, No.15 in California
ESPN: (84) Mid 4 star, No.71 nationally, No.6 in California
On3: (99) High 3 star, NR nationally, No.52 in California
247: (93) Low 4 star, No.130 nationally, No.11 in California
247 composite: (.9450) Mid 4 star, No.122 nationally, No.13 in California
Notable offers: Colorado, Arizona (OV 12/16), Alabama (6/1 OV), Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, MIssissippi, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC.
Evaluation: The first conversation that I had with Butler with a national recruiting person, the words "Xavier Worthy-like" came out of his mouth and when you watch the film, you can see why he said such a thing. The 6-0, 170-pound Butler is a receiver that can blow the top off of a defense, while also scaring the hell out of it every time he catches the ball in space. Possessing great hands, Butler catches the ball effortlessly and plays with a 10 on the 1-10 confidence scale. Could emerge as a hell of a punt return specialist as well. Doesn't quite have the same top end speed as Worthy, but there really are a lot of traits that are similar between the two.
Why it matters: The Longhorns need receivers and Butler only trails Ryan Wingo when it comes to upside among the newcomers coming in at the position.
Expectations: There's every reason to believe that he can come in and become a contributor in year one and a starter by year two. If he taps into his upside, he has a chance to be a high-level producer.
Must See: Senior Film
