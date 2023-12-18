Instant Analysis: Now THIS is one hell of an interesting take...

The Longhorns recruiting momentum picked up even more steam on Monday afternoon with 2025 Calhoun, Georgia tight end Emaree Winston.Here's the industry breakdown...Rivals: (5.8) Low 4 star NR nationally, No.30 in GeorgiaESPN: (80) Low 4 star, No.234 nationally, No.30 in GeorgiaOn3: (89) High 3-star, NR nationally, No.38 in Georgia247: (91) Low 4, No.121 nationally, No.18 in Georgia247 composite: (.9106) Low 4 stars, No.254 nationally, No.30 in GeorgiaAlabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio State, Stanford, Tennessee and USC.You've got to really use your imagination with Winston because he's an outside the box kind of prospect. He's a big running back who is a natural catching the football as an H-back, which kind of makes him a tweener between the two positions. He's listed at 6-2, 239 pounds, but I'd wager that he's closer to 6-1 without shoes. The thing about him that's weirdly unique for his skill set is that he's so good at catching the ball (in and out of traffic), running routes and generally playing like a really good H-Back. He just comes in an unusual physical package and either you can live with that or not. I can see a guy that is going to be a tough coverage assignment for defenses at the next level. I also think he can be used as a short-yardage runner, blocker or even quarterback in the Wildcat. If Sark wants to get crazy, there's some fun unconventional things that he'll be abkle to do with this kid.It's an interesting pick-up because there actually some really nice tight end options from the sate of Texas in this class and in a year when they will sign at least two, going to Georgia to fill once of those spaces is notable for a couple of reasons, the least of which isn't planting another flag in the state of Georgia when it comes to talent acquisition.It's hard to know what we should expect from Winston, but the position is about to be in a bit of a crisis if the coaches can't add some talent to the equation that can actually aid the team. If there's an area where Sarkisian and Jeff Banks haven't knocked it out of the park, it's at tight end. I think there's a good chance we could see Winston come in and make a year-one impact because I'm not sure any of the young players at the position on the roster can do what he can do.Junior Highlights