Instant Analysis: Patience/Development will be the names of the game

Ketchum
Resident Blockhead
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 286,798
-
- 485,780
-
- 113
Founded by proud UT graduates (Garner, B.S. Geology and Chris BBA and MBA from McCombs), Mercury Exteriors is dedicated to helping Texans improve their homes. Whether it is repairing damage caused by bad weather or upgrading the exterior of a home, Mercury is trusted by Longhorn fans across the state (disclaimer: we will also help Aggies, Red Raiders and Horned Frogs, as long as they behave themselves).
For a free estimate, please contact us at 512-729-ROOF (7663) or info@mercuryexteriors.com.
******
Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns picked up commitment No.14 on Friday evening when 2025 North Crowley linebacker Jonathan Cunningham gave a verbal pledge to the Texas coaching staff.
Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...
LSR (5.8): Low 4-star, No.60 in Texas
Rivals: (5.8) Low 4-star, NR nationally, No.56 in Texas
ESPN: (78) High3-star, NR nationally, No.90 in Texas
On3: (88) High 3-star, NR nationally, No.106 in Texas
247: (89) High 3-star, NR nationally, No.50 in Texas
247 composite: (.8861) High 3-star, No.461 nationally, No.68 in Texas
Notable offers: TCU (OV 5/3), Utah (OV 6/7), Kansas (6/21), Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Oregon State and SMU.
Evaluation: Patience is going to be the name of the game for the North Crowley star. He's a fantastic high school football player, but physically he's a tweener between a safety and linebacker. Since he projects as a linebacker at the next level, it's likely going to take a few seasons of physical development before he's truly competing for game reps on the two deep. Yet, if he can find that physical transformation, we're talking about a guy that plays the game line a heat-seeking missile There's not an ounce in his body that's afraid of contact and there's some baked in versatility in his game that could become very enticing if he can maintain the athleticism that makes him desirable after he's added 25-30 pounds of mass to his frame. From a skills standpoint, we're talking about a potential sideline to sideline weapon with pass coverage skills if he can fully realize his upside.
Why it matters: Well, he's the 14th commitment in the class and the second spot reserved for the linebacker position. Considering the need at the position, the coaches are banking on him being part of the solution.
Expectations: Outside of coverage teams on special teams, Cunningham feels like a prospect that is going to need a couple of years in the strength and conditioning program before any real expectations can exist. If he and the coaches are patient, he could become an interesting option by the 2027 season, but his body is going to need to develop from teenage kid to full-grown man before that becomes a reality. He'll remind people of 2022 linebacker signee Travell Johnson from a skill/required investment time standpoint and if he's going to be the exception to the rule, it's going to take patience from everyone to let his development fully take place.
Must See Junior Film: Enjoy.