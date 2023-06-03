Instant Analysis: Sark goes out and gets his Bryce Young?

The Texas Longhorns picked up its 1st commitment in the 2025 class on Saturday when four-star K.J. Lacey out of Saraland, Alabama jumped at the chance to be Steve Sarkisian's choice at the quarterback position in the class.Here's the industry breakdown...Rivals: (5.9) Mid 4 star, No.66 overall nationally, No.8 in AlabamaESPN: (84) Mid 4 star, No.47 overall nationally, No.8 in AlabamaOn3: (91) Low four-star, No.111 overall nationally, No.7 in Alabama247: (90) Low 4 star, No.112 overall nationally, No.11 in Alabama247 composite: (.9692) Mid 4 star, No.70 overall nationally, No.8 in AlabamaAlabama (2 UV), Auburn (UV), Florida State (UV), Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma (UV), Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M (among 20 others).Listed at 6-1, 180(ish) pounds, Lacey is a one of these new-age quarterbacks that can throw the ball all over the field with an endless array of arm angles. Although listed as a dual-threat quarterback in the database, Lacey drops back to pass with an idea on throw the ball as his first, second and usually last options. Although I'm not quite sure he's possessing of arm tool quite at the level of a Quinn Ewers, his ability to throw to all corners of the field is in the tool-belt. There are definitely some Bryce Young-qualities to his game. He seems to see the entire field at all times, has a quick release and is pretty fearless when letting the ball go. While he's a mobile kid in the pocket, he's not a guy that is looking to make plays past the line of scrimmage with his feet a ton.(From Rivals national analyst Ryan Wright) "Lacey shined during the 2022 season bringing home an Alabama state championship to Saraland. When Lacy drops back, anything can happen. There is magic in his game with off-platform throws and threading the needle into the tightest of spots. Lacey has a Patrick Mahomes feel to his game making unbelievable plays look routine."Assuming that this commitment holds (it's a long way until December of 2024), the Longhorns are pretty rock solid in the quarterback department through what could be the 2027-28 seasons. There had been a lot of conversation about who the Longhorns would truly target at the quarterback position in this class and today's news provides our first certainty.There probably won't be sky-high immediate expectations for Lacey upon his arrival on campus, but his first season will be in Arch Manning's third season on campus, so there's a chance Lacey is competing for a starting position with the likes of Trey Owens (2024 commit) in 2026 or 2027.(FOUR) From 2002-2022, only four quarterbacks from the state of Alabama have received a 5.9 or higher grade as a high school quarterback... Jameis Winston (6.1 in 2012), Bo Nix (6.1 in 2019), A.J. McCarron (5.9 in 2009) and Jeremy Johnson (5.9 in 2013).(From Rivals' Adam Gorney) "Alabama has to like its position with the in-state prospect as the Saraland, Ala., standout has been recruited by the Crimson Tide, although many others are in hot pursuit as well. What could also give Alabama an edge here is that five-star receiver and Saraland teammate Ryan Williams is already committed. Florida State, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn and others like Texas and Texas A&M remain in the mix as well."Sophomore highlights.