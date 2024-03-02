Instant Analysis: Texas bench has a monster day in a 16-point win over OSU

The Longhorns might have clinched a spot in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday with by whipping Oklahoma State 81-65 in the final Big 12 regular season match-up between the two schools.Texas (18-10, 7-8 Big 12) and Oklahoma State (12-16, 4-11 Big 12): Texas (No. 26) and Oklahoma State (No. 102)Dylan Disu has more efficient days of basketball this season for the Longhorns, but he was still the straw that stirred the drink against the Cowboys, as the Longhorns struggled whenever Rodney Terry dared to give him a moment to catch a breath on the sideline. Disu finished with 17 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.Chendall Weaver was all over the field on Saturday, scoring 16 points on 7 of 12 shooting, while grabbing 4 rebounds and generally playing like one of the top bench guys in the Big 12.After the Cowboys went on a 16-5 run to start the second half, the Longhorns responded with a quick 11-0 run, led by Brock Cunningham scoring on a three-point shot, making two free throws and then dishing off to Chendall Weaver for a dunk, as the Longhorns opened up a 63-52 lead and never looked back.: Senior Brock Cunningham was as good on Saturday as he's been all season, as he came off the bench and scored 8 points, grabbed 7 boards and was a bolt of energy for the team all afternoon on a day when Dillon Mitchell contributed 2 points on 1 shot from the floor and only grabbed 3 rebounds.The Longhorns picked up 34 points and 20 rebounds from the bench today, compared to the 8 points and 6 rebounds that Oklahoma State received from, its bench.Abmas finally passed Hersey Hawkins for 11th place in the all-time scoring list earlier this week after after scoring 15 points on Saturday, he now trails former Saint Peter's star Keydren Clark (3,058 points) for 10th-place by 19 points.The Longhorns need to win a few more games to get off of the 8/9 seed line.