ADVERTISEMENT

Instant Analysis: Texas bench has a monster day in a 16-point win over OSU

Ketchum

Ketchum

Resident Blockhead
Staff
May 29, 2001
297,130
483,128
113
GHscCTDXwAAxD64


Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns might have clinched a spot in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday with by whipping Oklahoma State 81-65 in the final Big 12 regular season match-up between the two schools.

The Participants: Texas (18-10, 7-8 Big 12) and Oklahoma State (12-16, 4-11 Big 12)

Pre-Game KenPom Rankings: Texas (No. 26) and Oklahoma State (No. 102)

Game MVP: Dylan Disu has more efficient days of basketball this season for the Longhorns, but he was still the straw that stirred the drink against the Cowboys, as the Longhorns struggled whenever Rodney Terry dared to give him a moment to catch a breath on the sideline. Disu finished with 17 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Glue Guy: Chendall Weaver was all over the field on Saturday, scoring 16 points on 7 of 12 shooting, while grabbing 4 rebounds and generally playing like one of the top bench guys in the Big 12.


Key Stretch: After the Cowboys went on a 16-5 run to start the second half, the Longhorns responded with a quick 11-0 run, led by Brock Cunningham scoring on a three-point shot, making two free throws and then dishing off to Chendall Weaver for a dunk, as the Longhorns opened up a 63-52 lead and never looked back.


Attaboy: Brock: Senior Brock Cunningham was as good on Saturday as he's been all season, as he came off the bench and scored 8 points, grabbed 7 boards and was a bolt of energy for the team all afternoon on a day when Dillon Mitchell contributed 2 points on 1 shot from the floor and only grabbed 3 rebounds.

Dominant Bench Play: The Longhorns picked up 34 points and 20 rebounds from the bench today, compared to the 8 points and 6 rebounds that Oklahoma State received from, its bench.

Making History: Abmas finally passed Hersey Hawkins for 11th place in the all-time scoring list earlier this week after after scoring 15 points on Saturday, he now trails former Saint Peter's star Keydren Clark (3,058 points) for 10th-place by 19 points.

Bracketology: The Longhorns need to win a few more games to get off of the 8/9 seed line.
429404013_933573868394402_5200190336911056253_n.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: hornbuck, ptborange, J-VON11 and 27 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ketchum

Instant Analysis: Texas saves its season, while TRIGGERED Tech fans throw trash

Replies
114
Views
8K
Inside the 40 Acres
RobDIII
R
Ketchum

Instant Game Analysis: Big performers play small, season ends short of Sweet 16

Replies
140
Views
6K
Inside the 40 Acres
track
T
Ketchum

Instant Analysis: NC State out-shoots Texas on the way to Final Four

Replies
77
Views
3K
Inside the 40 Acres
wfoot1
W
Ketchum

Instant WBB Game Analysis: Horns win, protecting a 1 seed

Replies
19
Views
2K
Inside the 40 Acres
Califashorn
Califashorn
Ketchum

Instant Game Analysis: Tyrese Hunter stars in Texas destruction of the Sooners...

Replies
40
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
TaxSaver
TaxSaver
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today