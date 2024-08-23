Instant Analysis: There are large humans and then there's Nick Brooks

Ketchum
Cliffs Notes: Texas picked up a monster wide offensive line target on Friday when Nick Brooks committed to the Texas coaches.
Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...
Rivals: (5.8) Low 4-star, No.174 nationally, No.17 in Georgia
ESPN: (82) Low 4-star, No.130 nationally, No.20 in Georgia
On3: (89) High 3-star, NR nationally, No.38 in Georgia
247: (92) Low 4-star, No.142 nationally, No.20 in Georgia
247 composite: (.9302) Low 4-star, No.180 nationally, No.27 in Georgia
Notable offers: Georgia (OV 5/31), USC (OV 6/7), Iowa, Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Tennesse and Texas A&M
Evaluation: I suppose there are large humans and then there's Nick Brooks. The 6-7ish, 380-pound(ish) tackle is basically Kyle Flood's constant dreams of finding a tackle that can block out the sun come true. Brooks' strengths are fairly obvious, as he pretty much can move anything that he gets his body on out of the way at the high school level. He's a flat out pile mover. The issue for him going to the next level is whether he'll have the athleticism, flexibility and feet to make it at tackle at the next level because his ability in pass protection against plus-athletes will be a question mark until it's not. The good news is that he's a pretty good athlete for a guy his size. We're not talking about a prospect with cement in his shoes, but that doesn't mean that he'll be ready to take on the type of athletic monsters he'll face at the next level. If he can make this monster leap, he could be a guy that emerges as a big-time talent in the SEC. If he can't, maybe you can still move him inside and let him be a road grader.
Why it matters: It probably matters most that this is the kind of guy that Flood wants in his offensive linemen. It needs to begin and end with that. It also matters that Brooks is probably the replacement in this class for Michael Fasusi, even if they aren't players with the same profile. This likely completes Flood's class of offensive linemen in 2025 and Brooks will be a major piece of the offensive line equation in the near- and long-term future.
Expectations: I'm not sure what to expect. My guess is that he's going to need a few years before he's ready to compete for serious playing time and that it might be 2027 before we see him on the field, but that's a big ask of an out of state prospect who wants to come in and hit the ground running. The smart money says that he's either the exception to the rule with guys with his size profile or there probably won't be a 2027 discussion to ever be had.
Must See Senior Film: Enjoy.
