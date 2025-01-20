Is Texas losing ground on Two 2026 Targets? | Behind Enemy Lines

Behind Enemy Lines - SPONSORED BY OBMEN.NET







Testosterone Nuances

Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines" ​

Oklahoma (264 days until)

QUARTERBACK - John Mateer Buzz : "is incredibly positive from all directions. Had several conversations about the Sooners’ new heir apparent at quarterback this afternoon. Figured I would pass along some highlights." “Mateer is a f**king dog, man,” one source told me. “Strong as hell. Fast as hell. Leader of men.”

Another told me, “He had the fastest shuttle time and 10-yard sprint out of all the [transfers]. We got something special.”

"There doesn’t seem to be much of a doubt in anyone’s mind that Mateer is a legit alpha who’s ready to seize the reins with authority in 2025." RECRUITING - Bowe Bentley : "Obviously, there’s no real reason to think Jaden O’Neal won’t wind up in Oklahoma’s signing class, but I’m told the Sooners are nonetheless keeping lines of communication open with Celina (Texas) QB Bowe Bentley. He was one of the select group of juniors that earned the right to participate in the All-American Bowl this past weekend."

Georgia (299 days until)

JUNIOR DAY - RECAP : Tyler Atkinson, LB - Grayson, GA - (No. 11 Overall in 2026) "It was really good. I spent a lot of one-on-one time with Coach Schu and Coach Kirby. I have learned something new every visit," Atkinson told Rivals . "UGA has always made me feel like a top priority but they have taken it up a few levels."

Smart took the helicopter to see Atkinson on Friday before engaging his parents about his fit in Athens on Saturday.

Georgia is engrained as one of the mainstays in the five-star linebacker's recruitment, along with Auburn and Ohio State. - NOTE: TEXAS was not mentioned, Atkinson was last in Austin in April, according to his Rivals.com player page. JUNIOR DAY - RECAP : Javian Osborne, RB - Forney, TX - (No. 75 Overall in 2026) "It was great. I see why Georgia is Georgia and who they are physically -- they outpunk everyone. It’s the way their mentality is built and set around there," Osborne said. "It’s a high standard and they don’t lower it for nobody, and that's what makes me fall in love with the place."

Osborne's first visit to Georgia has established the Dawgs as a major factor in his recruitment along with Michigan, Texas , and others moving forward.

, and others moving forward. "They are most definitely a big factor. I can’t wait to get back up there," the top-100 running back started.

Arkansas (306 days until)

RECRUITING - RISING RECEIVER : Blair Irvin III was offered by Arkansas on January 7th, he took visits to Kansas State and Minnesota over the last 6 months. His only 3 offers in the SEC are from Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas.

Texas A&M (313 days until)

JUNIOR DAY - RECAP : Zane Rowe, WDE - Denton Guyer (Top 100 in Class of 2027) - "Texas A&M is definitely one of the top schools on the list and a school that's being seriously considered." - "The relationship with the new coaches has just started, and it’s going really well! They’ve been welcoming, and it feels like there’s already a strong foundation being built. It’s exciting to see how things will develop moving forward."

John Turntine, OL - North Crowley (No. 31 Overall in 2026)

Jalen Lott, WR - Panther Creek (No. 59 Overall in 2026)

Jamarion Carlton, DE - Temple (No. 142 Overall in 2026) PORTAL - AMARI NIBLACK: Amari Niblack is expected to sign with Texas A&M today.

2025 College Football All-Star Game Week is Upcoming

Beginning on Saturday this week, I will be in Frisco, TX covering the Shrine Bowl before I link up with Alex in Mobile, AL for the following couple of days as we cover the Senior Bowl - Football with Friends will continue nightly on YouTube at 6 pm CT, but our content will revolve around those events over the next week or so. Check out the Show on YouTube, Click HERE

Shrine Bowl (1)

- Jaydon Blue, RB

Senior Bowl (5)

- Gunnar Helm, TE

- Barryn Sorrell, DL

- Alfred Collins, DL

- Vernon Broughton, DL

- Andrew Mukuba

