Is Texas losing ground on Two 2026 Targets? | Behind Enemy Lines

CodyCarpentier
every like is another DeAndre Moore receiving yard
Gold Member
-
- Nov 25, 2023
-
- 3,215
-
- 8,081
-
- 113
Behind Enemy Lines - SPONSORED BY OBMEN.NETTestosterone Nuances
Dr. Darryl Camp, Founder OB Men
Dr. Darryl Camp, Founder OB Men
Diurnal Rhythm: Testosterone is often considered a hormone primarily influential in muscle growth, libido, and aggression, but its role in our daily physiological rhythms is equally significant. One of testosterone's less discussed but crucial aspects is its diurnal pattern, which refers to the natural fluctuations in testosterone levels throughout the day.
Testosterone levels follow a predictable daily cycle, peaking in the mornings and then gradually declining throughout the day, reaching their lowest point in the evening as we sleep. This pattern is part of our body's circadian rhythm. This daily fluctuation has practical implications for health and well-being. For instance, morning exercise might be more beneficial for men looking to leverage their naturally higher testosterone levels for muscle building or physical performance, as these levels are at their peak. The diurnal pattern of testosterone is essential for physiological processes beyond just physical performance. It affects mood regulation, cognitive function, and metabolic health. Incidentally, the diurnal pattern changes as we age, and our testosterone levels diminish naturally.
Testosterone Weekly Injections: When taken weekly in injectable form, individuals lose the benefits of the natural diurnal pattern. It’s a significant downside to weekly injections—testosterone peaks in about three days after an intramuscular injection. For that reason, if you choose injections, work with your provider to take testosterone daily in the mornings. This also helps prevent over-shooting the testosterone levels, which frequently happens with weekly injections. When levels are too high, it is more likely to shut down your body’s pituitary gonadal pathway leading to testicular atrophy, decreased sperm production, and conversion of testosterone to estrogen resulting in side effects like Gynecomastia (man boobs).
BHRT: Bioidentical Hormone replacement involves placing small pellets the size of a rice grain under the skin. The testosterone is gradually released, with benefits lasting 4-6 months. Because we are more active during the day, the increased blood flow leads to higher levels as we wake up and start activity and diminish as we go to bed. One of the greatest benefits of BHRT is it preserves the natural diurnal pattern.
Would I Benefit From TRT? Don’t focus on the lab value! We are all optimized at a different number. The following is the ADAM Questionnaire to help determine if you are symptomatic from low T.
If you have concerns about “Andropause” or that your testosterone levels may be low, this set of ten simple questions is a good place to start.
Check YES or NO for each of the following questions:
1. Do you have a decrease in libido (sex drive)? Yes__ No__
2. Do you have a lack of energy? Yes__ No__
3. Do you have a decrease in strength and/or endurance? Yes__ No__
4. Have you lost height? Yes__ No__
5. Have you noticed a decreased “enjoyment of life?” Yes__ No__
6. Are you sad and/or grumpy? Yes__ No__
7. Are your erections less strong? Yes__ No__
8. Have you noticed a recent deterioration in your ability to play sports? Yes__ No__
9. Are you falling asleep after dinner? Yes__ No__
10. Has there been a recent deterioration in your work performance? Yes__ No__
If you answered YES to questions 1 or 7 or any 3 other questions, you may be experiencing androgen deficiency
If you are ready to start the new year right and want to feel more youthful, gain lean muscle mass, and have more energy in and out of the bedroom, consider TRT at OB Men. Call OB Men today to schedule your consultation with our physician, Dr. Darryl Camp.
Contact Us Today to Schedule Your In-person Or Virtual Consultation!
If you mention you are from Orangebloods, you receive a $75 consultation ($225 discount)
📞 Call Us: (713) 282-9222📍 Visit Us: 4141 SW Fwy Suite 315, Houston, TX 🌐 Website: OBmen.net
Your New Beginning Starts Here!
Feel Free to DM me directly with any questions you may have to @Jamaicashane
Checking in "Behind Enemy Lines"
Oklahoma (264 days until)
- QUARTERBACK - John Mateer Buzz: "is incredibly positive from all directions. Had several conversations about the Sooners’ new heir apparent at quarterback this afternoon. Figured I would pass along some highlights."
- “Mateer is a f**king dog, man,” one source told me. “Strong as hell. Fast as hell. Leader of men.”
- Another told me, “He had the fastest shuttle time and 10-yard sprint out of all the [transfers]. We got something special.”
- "There doesn’t seem to be much of a doubt in anyone’s mind that Mateer is a legit alpha who’s ready to seize the reins with authority in 2025."
- RECRUITING - Bowe Bentley: "Obviously, there’s no real reason to think Jaden O’Neal won’t wind up in Oklahoma’s signing class, but I’m told the Sooners are nonetheless keeping lines of communication open with Celina (Texas) QB Bowe Bentley. He was one of the select group of juniors that earned the right to participate in the All-American Bowl this past weekend."
- All notes are from OUINSIDER.com, not my own sourcing.Georgia (299 days until)
- JUNIOR DAY - RECAP: Tyler Atkinson, LB - Grayson, GA - (No. 11 Overall in 2026)
- "It was really good. I spent a lot of one-on-one time with Coach Schu and Coach Kirby. I have learned something new every visit," Atkinson told Rivals. "UGA has always made me feel like a top priority but they have taken it up a few levels."
- Smart took the helicopter to see Atkinson on Friday before engaging his parents about his fit in Athens on Saturday.
- Georgia is engrained as one of the mainstays in the five-star linebacker's recruitment, along with Auburn and Ohio State. - NOTE: TEXAS was not mentioned, Atkinson was last in Austin in April, according to his Rivals.com player page.
- JUNIOR DAY - RECAP: Javian Osborne, RB - Forney, TX - (No. 75 Overall in 2026)
- "It was great. I see why Georgia is Georgia and who they are physically -- they outpunk everyone. It’s the way their mentality is built and set around there," Osborne said. "It’s a high standard and they don’t lower it for nobody, and that's what makes me fall in love with the place."
- Osborne's first visit to Georgia has established the Dawgs as a major factor in his recruitment along with Michigan, Texas, and others moving forward.
- "They are most definitely a big factor. I can’t wait to get back up there," the top-100 running back started.
- All notes are from UGASPORTS.com, not my own sourcing.Arkansas (306 days until)
- RECRUITING - RISING RECEIVER: Blair Irvin III was offered by Arkansas on January 7th, he took visits to Kansas State and Minnesota over the last 6 months. His only 3 offers in the SEC are from Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas.
- All notes are from HAWGBEAT.com, not my own sourcing.Texas A&M (313 days until)
- JUNIOR DAY - RECAP:
- Zane Rowe, WDE - Denton Guyer (Top 100 in Class of 2027) - "Texas A&M is definitely one of the top schools on the list and a school that's being seriously considered." - "The relationship with the new coaches has just started, and it’s going really well! They’ve been welcoming, and it feels like there’s already a strong foundation being built. It’s exciting to see how things will develop moving forward."
- John Turntine, OL - North Crowley (No. 31 Overall in 2026)
- Jalen Lott, WR - Panther Creek (No. 59 Overall in 2026)
- Jamarion Carlton, DE - Temple (No. 142 Overall in 2026)
- PORTAL - AMARI NIBLACK:
- Amari Niblack is expected to sign with Texas A&M today.
- All notes are from AGGIEYELL.com, not my own sourcing.
Never Too-Early Way-Too Early 2025 National Top 25
Tier 1
1. Texas Longhorns (SEC)
2. Ohio State Buckeyes (B10)
Tier 2
3. Penn State Nittany Lions (B10)
4. LSU Tigers (SEC)
5. Georgia Bulldogs (SEC)
Tier 3
6. Clemson Tigers (ACC)
7. Notre Dame Irish (IND)
8. Oregon Ducks (B10)
9. South Carolina Gamecocks (SEC)
Tier 4
10. Arizona State Sun Devils (B12)
11. Florida Gators (SEC)
Tier 5
12. Texas A&M Aggies (SEC)
13. Tennessee Volunteers (SEC)
14. Kansas Jayhawks (B12)
15. Ole Miss Rebels (SEC)
16. Miami Hurricanes (ACC)
17. SMU Mustangs (ACC)
Tier 6
18. Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC)
19. Illinois Fighting Illini' (B10)
20. Utah Utes (B12)
21. Michigan Wolverines (B10)
22. Louisville Cardinals (ACC)
23. Nebraska Cornhuskers (B10)
24. Indiana Hoosiers (B10)
25. Iowa State Cyclones (B12)
2025 College Football All-Star Game Week is Upcoming
Beginning on Saturday this week, I will be in Frisco, TX covering the Shrine Bowl before I link up with Alex in Mobile, AL for the following couple of days as we cover the Senior Bowl - Football with Friends will continue nightly on YouTube at 6 pm CT, but our content will revolve around those events over the next week or so. Check out the Show on YouTube, Click HERE
Shrine Bowl (1)
- Jaydon Blue, RB
Senior Bowl (5)
- Gunnar Helm, TE
- Barryn Sorrell, DL
- Alfred Collins, DL
- Vernon Broughton, DL
- Andrew Mukuba
Oh, BTW
Last edited: