Is Texas making a late move with Lamont Rogers?

Suchomel

Suchomel

Aug 10, 2001
1720021236986.png

Remember when January used to be the recruiting silly season? Not anymore. The month of July is now the timeline when things can and do change in a hurry, and NIL has made things even more volatile and at times, unpredictable.

Here’s some zaniness that you all will actually enjoy …

Multiple Oklahoma sources in recent weeks, including as recently as this week, have thought the Sooners were the overriding favorite to land Mesquite Horn offensive tackle Lamont Rogers. Maybe not, according to multiple sources in Austin.

