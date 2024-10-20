Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend: (Does Sark need to sit Ewers?_

Heisman Trophy

jantheman50 said: Texas has two losses before aggy game. Click to expand...

NewnanHorn said: B/S after last night, Quinn will never get the appreciation he deserves (2-1 vs OU, B12 title, wins at Bama, UM) from fans at Texas barring a deep playoff run? Click to expand...

McLovin327 said: B/S: Quinn just fell to Day 3 Click to expand...

BCASTANEDA05 said: B/S: If Arch starts yesterday he gives you a better performance. Click to expand...

Fish-Horn said: B/S- Blame game:

40% Sark for limited game plan and lack of urgency

40% Quinn for poor play, not seeing the field

20% O line for poor blocking Click to expand...

JHop6717 said: B/S This represented some regression for the Longhorns, the likes we haven’t seen in over 2 years. Even in our losses last year, we were right there in the game. This one we were never in it. Not since (a very similar) night game 2 years ago hosting top 5 TCU with all the world watching, and the offense couldn’t show up. Click to expand...

DFWHorn214 said: B/S-This is the classic case of never get too high in the good times or too low in the bad times. Texas is a still a top 5 team with a chance to win a national title. Click to expand...

ClayKoll said: B/s Quinn’s draft grade is poor enough that he transfers instead of going to the draft. Click to expand...

Ironman1406 said: B/S you're an NFL GM do you draft Quinn Click to expand...

DrinkToIt said: B/S Cade Klubnik is a better QB than Quinn Ewers right now. Click to expand...

I Hear Voices said: B/S Ewers’ mechanics haven't significantly improved since his play in the 2020 6A Division 1 championship game against Westlake. Click to expand...

LonghornATX said: B/S: We NEED to find a punter in the portal. Click to expand...

Eight games into his fourth college season, the Texas football program has a Quinn Ewers problem.Actually, the Texas football program has Quinn Ewers problems. Plural.Coming out of a not-quite-ready-for-primetime-performance against Georgia, the single most concerning aspect of the night as it relates to Steve Sarkisian's starting quarterback is that it's kind of impossible to pin down which of the many problems is the most concerning.Was it his shockingly poor feel and awareness for the game? Was he seeing ghosts? Why is this still happening at this stage of his career? Is he still hurt to the degree that it's a problem?It feels a little bit like the scene from the movie Bull Durham when the team has a meeting at the mound and when the pitching coach asks what the hell is happening, Crash Davis replies, "Well, Nuke's scared because his eyelids are jammed and his old man's here. We need a live ... is it a live rooster? We need a live rooster to take the curse off Jose's glove and nobody seems to know what to get Millie or Jimmy for their wedding present. Is that about right? We're dealing with a lot of shit."As it relates to Ewers, Texas is dealing with a lot of shit.Consider that in the last eight days, Ewers has delivered two of his six worst statistical performances in a Texas uniform and that the performance against the Dawgs was statistically his third-worst performance of his entire college career.When asked about his play after the game on Saturday night, Ewers indicated that his oblique injury is still a problem, which begs a lot of questions ... should he be playing right now? Has he been rushed back? Is whatever percentage of Ewers that exists right now better than a 100 percent Arch Manning?Oh, and should Ewers start against Vanderbilt in six days?Coming out of the game and a respectable second half, I felt like the answer was very probably a yes for all of the reasons that Steve Sarkisian has stressed all season. Yet, that changes if the last two games are even slightly a byproduct of Ewers being unable to play at a high level because he's physically struggling.Maybe Ewers was making an excuse. Or maybe the excuse is the reason why he's struggling. Regardless, Texas can ill afford to go on the road next week with a quarterback that mentally believes he's not able to do what he needs to do physically to thrive at the position.A week ago, I gave Ewers all the benefit of the doubt. I'm much less willing to do so after Saturday's performance and Ewers' explanation for his play after the game.Ultimately, Sarkisian has to figure out the riddles and while I typically trust him to have the answers with his quarterbacks, it's hard not to wonder if his own confirmation bias in this situation is blinding him. Like Ewers throwing the ball to a receiver whether he's open or not because he's determined before the snap of the ball that he's throwing it, results be damned, it does feel like Sarkisian is making his decisions based partly on the fact that he's pre-determined that Ewers is going to start, results be damned.Ewers is a very good college quarterback, but he hasn't been for the last two weeks.I'm really not sure what to think about what happens next if the shaky play extends into a third week.In the event that you're wondering how you should feel about the Texas defense on a night when Georgia scored 30 points, consider the following:* Coming into Saturday night, Carson Beck had never started a game and finished with a quarterback rating worse than the 133.9 he delivered against Vanderbilt last season. He finished the Texas game with a 77.3 rating and three turnovers.* No Georgia wide receiver finished with more than 35 yards receiving. Arian Smith averaged 5.3 yards per reception. Dominic Lovett averaged 8.8 yards per reception. Dillon Bell averaged 9.0 yards per reception. That might be the best trio of receivers that the Texas secondary will play all season and they pitched a virtual shutout.* The Dawgs averaged 3.6 yards per carry on the ground, while Trevor Etienne finished the night with a modest 4.8 yards per carry.* No Georgia scoring drive went for more than 35 yards in the first half when the Dawgs built a 23-0 lead.This unit deserved a win, but ...Here's where the Texas defense ranks in the major statistical categories ...Scoring Defense: (9.71) 1st nationallyTotal Defense: (237.3): 1st nationallyPassing yards allowed: (133.0) 2nd nationallyRushing yards Allowed: (104.3) 19th nationally3rd down defense: (28.8%) 10th nationallyRed-Zone Percentage: (.66.7) 7th nationallyRed-Zone Scores Allowed: (8) 2nd nationallyRed-Zone Passing TDs Allowed: (0) 1st nationallyRed-Zone Rushing TDs Allowed: (4) 4th nationallyFirst Downs: (96) 6th nationallyTeam Passing Efficiency: (88.59) 2nd nationallyTeam Sacks: (2.86 per game) 18th nationallyTeam Tackles For Loss: (7.6 per game) 14th nationallyTurnovers Gained: (14) 14th nationally... Colin Simmons didn't make the stat sheet on Saturday night. I didn't think that was possible.... Texas really, really needs to consider going into the Portal for a starting running back next season. None of the healthy guys truly feel like plus-options at the moment and I don't think you can count on CJ Baxter coming off of a major injury.... The total loss of any confidence at all in Jaydon Blue as a runner (not as a receiver) is a mistake. Two games ago, he was the only player the staff wanted to give carries to and now he can't get any? That's an overcorrection that is hurting the team.... Say what you want about whatever Arch Manning didn't do in his two series at quarterback, but his 21-yard scramble was twice as long as the next best rushing attempt by any Texas player all night.... Sark has to start finding a way to get Ryan Wingo more touches each week.... Very quietly, Jermayne Lole had a very good game at defensive tackle.... Georgia dominated Texas in the kick game.1. Oregon2. Georgia3. Ohio State4. Texas5. Miami6. Penn State7. Tennessee8. Clemson9. LSU10. Indiana1. Ashton Jeanty (Boise State)2. Cam Ward (Miami)3 Kurtis Rourke (Indiana)4. Travis Hunter (Colorado)5. Blake Horvath (Navy)a. Someone in the post-game show mentioned that the Texas fans acted like Tech fans in throwing crap on the field and he was spot on. That's exactly what it was ... Texas Tech fan behavior. You have to be better than that.b. SEC officials aren't really much better than Big 12 officials. Woof.c. Ultimately, the officials got it right, but I totally understand Kirby Smart being irate. Imagine if that call had gone against Texas.d. Even after overturning the call, I think the Longhorns should have been hit with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. I actually thought that's what was going to be announced.e. Imagine if Wally Pryor had been around for that ...Although the No. 7 Texas Volleyball team got off to the kind of slow start in the first set against Georgia that the football team could be proud of, business was handled on Sunday.The Longhorns are alone in first place in the SEC and have lost only two sets in conference play through seven games. Next up is a rematch with the Aggies in Austin. The Aggies are one of only two teams to have taken a set from the Longhorns in the SEC.(Sell) Texas plays four unranked teams before it plays A&M. Come on ...(Sell) He has the proper amount of respect. He's generally regarded as the No. 3 player at his position in the last 50 years. How much more respect does he deserve?(Sell) Someone would take a flyer on him on day two at worst.(Buy) Easily. It wouldn't take much to be better than mostly awful for three of four quarters with three turnovers and no real threat to throw the ball downfield.(Buy) My reasons might be slightly different than yours, but the percentages seem about right.(Buy) Yes, if we're talking about winning a national title.(Sell) Texas was in this game late in the third quarter. If the defense can get a stop, the offense would have had the ball with a chance to tie the new No. 2 team in the country. Yes, there was some regression ... a lot in the first half. But, it's not the disaster you're making it out to be.(Buy) Yup.(Sell) I don't think this is going to happen, but I know why you are asking.(Sell) Not in the first round.(Buy) He's healthy in the moment and playing really well. Quinn hasn't played a really good game in more than a month. Klubnik currently has the fourth-best Heisman odds on Fan Duel. That being said, it's important to note that Klubnik hasn't gone on the road and won the games that a fully dialed-in Ewers has won.(Buy) It's fairly obvious that when he struggles, his mechanics fall apart.(Buy) It needed to happen in the last off-season.... lulz...... SEC Thoughts: Tennessee is an offense away from being a true national title contender. That defense is fantastic. Jalen Milroe was awful on Saturday, but still better than Ewers. Don't look now, but LSU looks very dangerous. The game in College Station should be a good one. Missouri is the worst 6-1 team in the country. Thank goodness South Carolina isn't on the Texas schedule this year. That team is dangerous on its day.... I love it when the Cowboys have a bye week. What does that mean?... The Texans beat the Packers on Sunday with a healthy Nico Collins. They missed him significantly ... and lost on a field goal at the buzzer.... Bijan had his best day of the season on Sunday and the Falcons lost by 20 at home to the 4-3 Seahawks.... Giancarlo Stanton: 16 HRs in 129 postseason at-bats. Babe Ruth: 15 HRs in 129 postseason at-bats... Premier League Thoughts: I definitely rooted for Man United against Brentford because I don't want ten Hag fired. You could see that Man City last-minute winner coming from 5,000 miles away. Frankly, it's dispiriting. As far as red cards go, I have to applaud West Ham's Mohammed Kudus. That man earned it. Moisés Caicedo is really impressive. I wish he had signed with Liverpool. List of Premier League players with 60+ G/A vs. the Big 6 in Premier League history: Alan Shearer and Mo Salah ... that's the list.... Bring on the MLS post-season. The regular season lasts forever.... My current active TV viewing rankings: 1) The Penguin 2) Shrinking 3) Agatha All Along 4) The Old Man 5) Tulsa King... We should all have inside of us what these dogs have inside of them ...Earlier this week, it occurred to me that I hadn't seen the movie Lean On Me in at least a few years, which meant two things ...a. I needed to see it asap (accomplished)b. I needed to do a Morgan Freeman list (about to be accomplished)Let's get on with it.Honorable Mention: Nurse BettyLast 5 Out: Amistad, Street Smart, Invictus, Deep Impact and High Crimes10. Robin Hood: Prince of ThievesI personal favorite. Don't hate.9. Driving Miss DaisyFeels like it has to be in the Top 10 somewhere. The only film based on an off-Broadway play to win Best Picture.8. Million Dollar BabyCan you believe this is his only Oscar win (in a supporting role)?7. Gone Baby GoneYes, it's just a supporting role, but it's a film that has to be on the list.6. GloryOne of my favorite Civil War movies.5. The Dark KnightIs this ranked too low?4. Se7enAm I messed up for loving this movie? If it's on, I'm watching.3. UnforgivenMy favorite Western of all-time.2. Lean on MeThis is the definitive Freeman performance in a starring/leading role. This might be one of the top most quoted movies in my life. I saw it when I was 13 for the first time and have probably seen it 100 times since."They used to call me Crazy Joe. Well now, they can call me Batman!""I say if you wanna kill yourself, don't **** around with it! Go on and do it expeditiously!”"And I gave my word to God, and that's why I threw those bastards out and that's all I'm gonna say!""You know what he's saying right now? ‘Black bastard can't throw me out!’ You know where he's saying it? Out in the parking lot.""Self-respect permeates every aspect of your existence"1. The Shawshank RedemptionIt's freaking Shawshank. It simply has to be No. 1.